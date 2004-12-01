Law optimistic about return

]()Without their top two cornerbacks, the Patriots have used an array of defensive backs - from second-year cornerbackAsante Samuel to undrafted rookie free agent Randall Gay to practice squad signee Earthwind Moreland to starting safety Eugene Wilson and even wide receiver Troy Brown - at cornerback. Samuel, the team's third cornerback, has started three games but is battling a shoulder injury and sat out last week's win over Baltimore. Gay, who has started the last four games, and Wilson started against the Ravens, with Moreland and Brown serving as extra defensive backs on passing downs.

"I think the guys are doing a great job," Law said. "I think [the coaches] are keeping it simple for the guys to go out there and perform. They've done a great job of picking guys who can play multiple positions. We're asking a lot out of the guys, and they're able to hold it down. The regulars - Tedy Bruschi, Ted Johnson, Willie McGinest, those guys - they're stepping up even more so to make up the difference. It's great. I think Earthwind Moreland, Randall, Gay, Troy Brown; they're doing a great job. I had to ask Troy Brown if I came back in if I could have my job back if I get healthy."

Law went on to say he isn't surprised by the success the secondary has had since the rash of injuries. Despite the mixing and matching at cornerback, especially against known passing teams such as St. Louis and Kansas City, the Patriots have been able to achieve a 10-1 record largely without their top three players at the position.

"I wasn't surprised at all," Law said. "I wasn't that impressed. I think they were good football teams. I'm not impressed because I think our guys are talented. If I thought that we would have a hard time, I wouldn't be trusting in the guys that were in the game.

"I'm not surprised at all. Randall Gay? I got thrown in as a rookie, what's the difference between him getting thrown in as a rookie? Go out there, hold down the fort and do what you have to do. Asante [Samuel], he has ball skills out of this world. He's a talent. So they did a great job of bringing in guys who can play. I don't think that those guys would be here on this team if they weren't capable of going out there and playing. You have to expect things might happen during the course of a season. It was just unfortunate for us that myself and Tyrone [Poole] had to go down - our two starting corners - but you have a guy like Rodney Harrison who's keeping everybody together. But we're doing enough to win, that's all that counts."

One thing Law says he did not consider was calling an end to his season because of the injury.