Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Bye Week Edition

Rest, refocus and self-evaluation top Patriots bye week priorities

Patriots first-half rookie rundown

How do the Patriots Get the Offense Back on Track During the Bye Week?

NFL Notes: Taking stock at the midway point

Unfiltered Mailbag: Looking for answers over the bye week

After Further Review: Breaking Down Patriots Offense, Mac Jones's Struggles and Defensive Standouts vs. Colts

Mac Jones on WEEI: "We understand the challenges ahead of us"

Best Game Photos, Presented by CarMax: Patriots vs. Colts

Is Patriots defense primed to peak over final eight-game gauntlet?

Bill Belichick on WEEI: "We'll try to do the best with the time we have"

Salute to Service: Why Patriots honoring TAPS families was personal for Joe Cardona

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Colts presented by CarMax

Bill Belichick 11/7: "We know a lot more about our team after nine games"

Game Notes: Patriots defense has season-high nine sacks, ties for most in Belichick era

4 Keys from Patriots win over the Colts

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Blowout Victory Over the Colts

Colts vs. Patriots Highlights | NFL Week 9

Jones zips a 29-yard dart to Hunter Henry

Judon flies off the edge for his third sack of Ehlinger

Law optimistic about return

Patriots cornerback Ty Law is optimistic about his return from a broken foot in time for the end of the regular season.

Dec 01, 2004 at 02:00 PM

Foxborough, Mass. - From the outside, Patriots veteran cornerback Ty Law appears about as optimistic as an injured player could be. Law, who has missed the last four games with a broken bone in his left foot, made an appearance in the locker room Wednesday and said that he is hopeful he will return before the end of the regular season.

Law, who said he had the cast on his left foot removed earlier this week and is now sporting a walking boot, revealed the broken bone did not require surgery and that he is hopeful he could appear in one or two regular season games before a potential playoff run for the Patriots.

[

pvn_tn_20041103.jpg

]()"It's a matter of time," Law said from in front of his stall in the Patriots locker room. "I don't know. I could predict, but I really don't know when. I'm pretty sure myself, that I can come back before the season ends. Just to get a couple of regular season games in, hopefully before the playoffs. I'm looking to come back and make a run. I definitely will be in there for that run. I'm not going to sit out and watch that."

Law was injured during the first quarter of the Patriots only loss this season, a 34-20 setback to Pittsburgh on Oct. 31. He admits to being frustrated about the injury - which wasn't the result of contact with any other player - but chose not to blame the poor field conditions that day at Heinz Field.

Instead, an upbeat Law seems to have taken a big picture approach to the injury.

"Everything happens for a reason and I don't know what lesson I'm supposed to learn from this one - from being hurt - but it just happens," Law said. "It was one of those freak things. I didn't hit anybody. It's part of the game. I've been fortunate enough throughout my career to be able to play without being injured for a [long] period of time. Even this one, I'm fortunate I didn't have to have surgery. It's just a matter of the healing process and I will be able to get back out there on the field this season and hopefully for the playoffs."

The Patriots have been without Law and fellow starting cornerback Tyrone Poole for much of the season. Poole was held out against Miami Oct. 10 because of a knee injury. He started the following week against Seattle, but hasn't seen the field since, missing six consecutive games. The two - who combined to start 27 of a possible 28games last season, including the playoffs - have been in the starting lineup together four times this season.

[

gay_int_ds.jpg

]()Without their top two cornerbacks, the Patriots have used an array of defensive backs - from second-year cornerbackAsante Samuel to undrafted rookie free agent Randall Gay to practice squad signee Earthwind Moreland to starting safety Eugene Wilson and even wide receiver Troy Brown - at cornerback. Samuel, the team's third cornerback, has started three games but is battling a shoulder injury and sat out last week's win over Baltimore. Gay, who has started the last four games, and Wilson started against the Ravens, with Moreland and Brown serving as extra defensive backs on passing downs.

"I think the guys are doing a great job," Law said. "I think [the coaches] are keeping it simple for the guys to go out there and perform. They've done a great job of picking guys who can play multiple positions. We're asking a lot out of the guys, and they're able to hold it down. The regulars - Tedy Bruschi, Ted Johnson, Willie McGinest, those guys - they're stepping up even more so to make up the difference. It's great. I think Earthwind Moreland, Randall, Gay, Troy Brown; they're doing a great job. I had to ask Troy Brown if I came back in if I could have my job back if I get healthy."

Law went on to say he isn't surprised by the success the secondary has had since the rash of injuries. Despite the mixing and matching at cornerback, especially against known passing teams such as St. Louis and Kansas City, the Patriots have been able to achieve a 10-1 record largely without their top three players at the position.

"I wasn't surprised at all," Law said. "I wasn't that impressed. I think they were good football teams. I'm not impressed because I think our guys are talented. If I thought that we would have a hard time, I wouldn't be trusting in the guys that were in the game.

"I'm not surprised at all. Randall Gay? I got thrown in as a rookie, what's the difference between him getting thrown in as a rookie? Go out there, hold down the fort and do what you have to do. Asante [Samuel], he has ball skills out of this world. He's a talent. So they did a great job of bringing in guys who can play. I don't think that those guys would be here on this team if they weren't capable of going out there and playing. You have to expect things might happen during the course of a season. It was just unfortunate for us that myself and Tyrone [Poole] had to go down - our two starting corners - but you have a guy like Rodney Harrison who's keeping everybody together. But we're doing enough to win, that's all that counts."

One thing Law says he did not consider was calling an end to his season because of the injury.

[

law_int.jpg

]()"I've been around here long enough, you know me better than that," he said. "For me to consider something like that ... why would I shut it down? For what? I don't have anything to gain by shutting it down. That's not me. I tried to come back during the Pittsburgh game."

Law, who said the break was to a "rare" bone in his foot, is able to go without the walking boot but wears it as a protective measure to keep pressure off of the foot during the healing process. He's currently at the stage in his rehabilitation process to ride exercise bike, saying he feels like he's "in the Tour De France," but is being cautious to come back too quickly. He said doctors have warned him about the reprocussions. The severity of this injury - and his inability to play on the foot - is part of what has differentiated this injury from others during his nine NFL seasons.

"I've had so many injuries throughout my career that I was still able to play from," Law said. "Even if I wasn't 100 percent, I was good enough to do my job. This one right here stopped me. I couldn't' go out there and do my job. There was no way that my body, and no matter how much will power I had, could go out there and tolerate playing on a broken foot. It just want' about to happen.

"After talking to the doctors and the foot specialists, if I did do something stupid, I could end my career," Law said. "That right there scared me."

One thing that was clear is that Law - who held court at his locker for a group of reporters for several minutes - hasn't lost his sense of humor. After leaving the field under his own power, he admitted he was looking for one of the trainer's golf carts for a lift.

"I wasn't about to let them cart me [off the field]," Law said. "But let me tell you a little secret. When we get into that tunnel, [I said] bring that cart."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Blogservations: Collins returns, Brady fired up

New England's second day of practice includes a little rain and little rage.

news

After 'excused' absence, Collins practices; July 29 camp notes

News and notes from Patriots training camp.

news

Brady muestra intensidad en el segundo día de training camp

El QB pone la nota llamativa a los entrenamientos

news

Patriots Media Availability Transcripts 7/29

Patriots players TE Martellus Bennett, QB Jacoby Brissett, LB Jamie Collins, LB Dont'a Hightower and DE Rob Ninkovich addressed the media following Training Camp practice at Gillette Stadium on Friday, July 29, 2016.

news

Hablan los jugadores

Jugadores platicaron con la prensa después de la práctica

news

Nate Washington leans on Willie McGinest

Veteran free agent addition Nate Washington says he benefited from a talk with Willie McGinest.

news

PFW in Progress Recap 3/29: Final Four, Patriots Off-Season Additions

We're breaking down the top segments from Tuesday's edition of the PFW in Progress radio show so you don't miss a thing.

news

Report: Chris Hogan newest Patriot

New England looks to add depth to receiving corps.

news

Replacing Edelman no easy task; 11/18 notes

News and notes from Patriots practice and locker room interviews.

news

Get Jack'd - Ask Jackie Brittain your Patriots question!

Patriots Today's Jackie Brittain will answer your questions regarding the 2015 Patriots.

news

New England Patriots Cheerleader Appearances

The New England Patriots Cheerleaders will be making promo appearances at the following locations:

news

Patriots 2014 Mock Draft Tracker

Patriots.com has collected what the top 'experts' are predicting the Patriots will do in the first round come draft weekend. We will be updating this feature regularly to reflect changes in any of the mocks represented.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Bye Week Edition

Rest, refocus and self-evaluation top Patriots bye week priorities

A Guide to Modern Football Analytics for Beginners

Transcript: Mac Jones Press Conference 11/9

How do the Patriots Get the Offense Back on Track During the Bye Week?

Patriots first-half rookie rundown

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots This Week: Colts Recap, New England Heads Into Bye Week

Bob Socci, Scott Zolak, and Levan Reid discuss the Patriots win against the Indianapolis Colts and what the team needs to improve most during the bye week and some predictions for the second half of the season. Plus, Fantasy Football starts, sits and sleepers for NFL Week 10.

Patriots All Access: Bye-Week Edition, Colts Recap, 1-on-1 with Deatrich Wise Jr.

On this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, go inside the Patriots locker room as the Patriots celebrate their win over the Colts, long snapper and Navy Lieutenant Joe Cardona reminds his teammates of the importance of Salute to Service month. Coach Belichick surprises Scott Zolak with an important anniversary, Steve Burton goes one-on-one with Deatrich Wise Jr., and we introduce you to Schwartzie in the next installment of "Tales from the Tailgate".

Mac Jones surprises Jordan Boys & Girls Club with game tickets vs. Jets

atriots quarterback Mac Jones visited the Jordan Boys and Girls Club to reveal he will be representing them on his 2022 My Cause My Cleats. Jones also surprised the local organization with tickets to the home game against the Jets as Play 60 ambassadors for the game.

One-On-One with Deatrich Wise Jr.

Steve Burton sits down with Patriots defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr. and he talks about the defense building upon their success. Wise also talks about their bye week and coming back ready to go.

Patriots Unfiltered on TV: Colts Recap, Bye Week Banter, 1-on-1 with Jonathan Jones

Paul Perillo, Tamara Brown, and Mike Dussault discuss the Patriots performance against the Colts and preview the Patriots heading into their bye week. Tamara Brown goes one-on-one with Jonathan Jones.

Salute to Service: Joe Cardona, Marcus Jones and Matt Sokol reflect on their military background

As the NFL's Salute to Service month kicks off, Patriots players Joe Cardona, Marcus Jones and Matt Sokol sit down to talk about their military family connections and what representing their armed forces community means to them.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Photos: Patriots In Red Throwback Jerseys

View photos of the Patriots wearing red throwback jerseys, which they'll be wearing for their upcoming game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Vince Wilfork Becomes 32nd Member of the Patriots Hall of Fame

The two-time Super Bowl champion was officially inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

James White caps off a brilliant career

James White held his retirement press conference on Tuesday night, putting a finishing touch on a standout championship career.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising