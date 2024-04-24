Lazar's Final Positional Rankings for the 2024 NFL Draft

With the 2024 NFL Draft finally in sight, here are my final positional rankings for this year's class.

For longtime readers, you'll remember the format well. This year, the Google sheet is returning. Along with ranking 120 prospects in this year's draft through a Patriots lens, you'll also find much more information about each player with an extensive report.

Although you'll find most consensus top-100 prospects, I didn't focus as much on certain position groups (IOL) or early first-round picks on defense (Latu, Verse, Murphy). There's some great talent there, but it doesn't seem likely they'll end up in New England.

Each prospect is ranked first with a numerical grade, then by round based on film study with highlighted strengths and weaknesses. You'll also find other pertinent information about their evaluation (injury history, off-field concerns), cross-referenced with "The Beast" draft guide published by The Athletic's Dane Brugler.

Hopefully, the spreadsheet will be a helpful resource throughout the draft while providing insight into my process. It also holds me accountable for my hits and misses as these prospects become NFL players. Trust me, I do plenty of self-evaluation to learn from my misses.