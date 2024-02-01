Legacy & Brotherhood: Jabrill Peppers, Deatrich Wise Jr. reflect on impact of 'Divine Nine' during Black History Month

For both Peppers and Wise, the traditions and relationships that came along with joining Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. and Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc. molded them into the men they are today.

Since it was founded in 1911, Omega's stated purpose was to attract and build a strong force of men dedicated to the core principles of manhood, scholarship, perseverance, and uplifting.

Peppers says he lived by these ideals long before he was old enough from college. Surrounding himself with those like-minded individuals brought him even higher.

"Friendship is essential to the soul," Peppers said, echoing the official Omega motto.

"At Michigan, I had the bond of brotherhood from my football team, but also from my fraternity," Peppers said.

"It was the best of both worlds, man. Just having my brothers on both sides pushing me to be better and challenge myself – I think that was very instrumental in my growth as a man. That journey made me a better man, made me a better human, and taught me about humility."

Wise echoed that sentiment.

"A lot of people come from different walks of life – people who are similar but with different stories – and it provides a family outside of your actual family," Wise said. "You can't pick your family, but you can pick your friends that eventually turn into family. When everyone is like-minded and on the same path of achieving excellence, aiming to a higher purpose, serving their community, it's promising."

When discussing their respective experiences, both credit their fraternities for emphasizing the importance of accountability, uplifting, and community.

At an early age, various coaches and teachers noticed Peppers possessed the spirit of a natural leader. They drilled into him that his peers looked up to him, and it was up to him to set a good example.

"As a kid, I didn't understand why I was getting in trouble for other kids wanting to do the same things as me," Peppers said. "As I got older I had to understand that people naturally gravitate towards others, for whatever reason. With that comes a lot of responsibility, so as I got older and more mature, I started embracing that role."

Wise agreed that along with the important ideals of Kappas, accountability was how they maintained that standard.

"People are watching what you say and do, because you're not only representing yourself and your family, and for me the football team, but you're also representing a fraternity that is known nationally," Wise said of his fraternity that also dates back to 1911.