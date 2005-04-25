Lions cut Hakim and Marion; sign Kennedy

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (April 25, 2005) -- The Detroit Lions released receiver Az-Zahir Hakim and free safety Brock Marion, and signed defensive tackle Brandon Kennedy to a one-year deal.

Hakim became expendable when the Lions drafted Mike Williams and signed Kevin Johnson last week. Marion probably will be replaced by third-year pro Terrence Holt.

Hakim signed as a free agent in Detroit before the 2002 season, but did not produce the way the Lions hoped he would after watching him excel for St. Louis. He had 31 receptions for 533 yards and three touchdowns, missing four games because of injury.

Hakim has 265 receptions for 3,555 yards and 26 TDs during his seven-year career.

Marion signed with the Lions last year and started all 16 games, making 88 tackles and three interceptions. Marion has made 31 interceptions during his 12-year career, previously playing in Miami and Dallas.