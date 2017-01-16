Local doctor to make move to Houston on Super Bowl Sunday

Saturday's victory over the Houston Texans was a special one for Dr. Venee Tubman, a pediatric hematologist and oncologist at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Boston Children's Hospital.

Friends had invited her to come see the game as she will soon be moving – to Houston. Dr. Tubman recently accepted an offer for a faculty position at the Baylor College of Medicine.

As part of her research and clinical work on Sickle Cell Anemia she has worked closely with Devin McCourty and his foundation.

"I am very grateful for all the support and the attention that Devin McCourty has brought to this disease," Dr. Tubman said.

Dr. Tubman has been a long-time, die-hard Patriots fan -- never missing a game and getting out to Gillette Stadium as often as her busy clinical schedule would allow her. Now she is preparing for her move to Houston on Feb. 5. Does that date ring a bell?

"I don't know why on Earth I planned my move for Superbowl Sunday, but I am hoping to see the Patriots again. Very soon," Dr. Tubman said.