Week 6 Injury Report: Patriots at Raiders

Game Preview: Patriots at Raiders

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Raiders

Patriots Offensive Coordinator Bill O'Brien Lays Out Plan to Improve the Offense

Patriots captain David Andrews opens up about mental health in conversation with Rob Ninkovich

NFL Notes: Time to 'start over' but where to begin?

Unfiltered Mailbag: Searching for answers at 1-4

Patriots host German men's national soccer team at Gillette Stadium ahead of international friendly vs. United States

After Further Review: How Did the Offense Get to This Point, and Where Do the Patriots Go From Here?

Patriots look to move forward after Saints shutout

Statement from Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Frustrating Loss to the Saints in Week 5

5 Keys from Patriots shutout loss to Saints

Bill Belichick 10/8: "Need to do better than that"

Game Notes: CB J.C. Jackson makes his return to the Patriots

Saints vs. Patriots Highlights | NFL Week 5

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 10/8

New Orleans Saints Postgame Quotes 10/8

Mac Jones 10/8: "Have to improve in all areas"

Patriots legend Rob Gronkowski inspired by teenager Jake Drake, who served as Keeper of the Light for Crucial Catch game

Looking ahead

Just one day removed from Super Bowl celebration the Patriots need to quickly shift focus toward preparing for 2004.

Feb 04, 2004 at 08:45 AM 
            Yesterday New England players, coaches and the entire football operations staff were celebrating their Super Bowl XXXVIII victory with a parade and rally in front of more than 1.5 million frenzied fans in Boston. But in an NFL world where success is based in year round preparation, those celebrations must be short lived. With the Scouting Combine set to commence on February 18 in Indianapolis and the free agency period just around the corner on March 3, the Patriots 17-2 world championship season is already a thing of the past and **Bill Belichick** and Co. must start looking ahead toward the coming months.

With the Patriots holding 10 selections on draft weekend of April 24-25, including extra first (21, Baltimore), second (Miami) and fourth (New Orleans) round selections, draft weekend has the potential to be as valuable this spring as it was a year ago. Last year's rookie class produced seven players who contributed on a regular basis throughout the season and another two, injured reserve quarterback Kliff Kingsbury and practice squad nose tackle Ethan Kelley, who could battle for roster spots this coming summer. Similar draft success this season would go a long way in setting up the defending Super Bowl champions for many years to come. 

            New England also has a number of decisions to deal with in the pending free agency period. The team will have 20 unrestricted free agents on March 3, led by the likes of center/guard **Damien Woody**, nose tackle **Ted Washington** and running back **Kevin Faulk**. The team has one restricted free agent, guard **Russ Hochstein**.

The Patriots most pressing decision involves running back Antowain Smith. Coming off a successful late season and playoff run, Smith is due a $500,000 roster bonus by next Monday. If the Patriots pay the bonus the team assumes Smith's salary for 2004 of approximately $2.4 million and extends the contract, if not Smith becomes a free agent. In the later scenario the team could look to re-sign Smith later at a reduced cost.

So just when you thought the Patriots were on top of the world celebrating and bathing in the glory of one of the most dominant single seasons the NFL has seen in some time, the organization's work has just begun. The Patriots are the Super Bowl XXXVIII champions and no one can ever take that away, but work must begin immediately for the team to extend that success into 2004 and beyond.

Notes

According to Bills.com Buffalo has hired Steve Szabo as the team's new defensive backs coach. Szabo spent last season as a volunteer assistant with the Patriots focusing on the defensive line. … According to NFLPA.org the Patriots have signed 10 free agents for next season, many likely to be sent to NFL Europe for the Spring. The list includes running backs Phillip Crosby, Malaefou Mackenzie and Frank Moreau, safeties Scott Farley and Jason Perry, wide receiver Marquise Walker, cornerback Michael Hall, defensive end Buck Rasmussen, linebacker Lawrence Flugence, offensive lineman Jack Fadule. The NFL Europe League NFL Allocated Player Draft will be held this Sunday, February 8. … NFL.com is holding a poll for fans' favorite AFC and NFC cheerleaders in coordination with Sunday's Pro Bowl. Patriots cheerleader Kristin Gauvin is currently second in the AFC voting. Fans can voice their opinion in the matter by voting on NFL.com. … Quarterback Tom Brady is in California participating in the Pebble Beach Pro Am golf tournament for the second consecutive year. … Belichick will appear on The Late Show with David Letterman tonight

Trending Video

Deatrich Wise 10/11: "We're very optimistic"

Patriots defensive lineman Deatrich Wise addresses the media on Wednesday, October 11, 2023.

Ezekiel Elliott 10/11: "I truly believe that we have a good group of leaders"

Patriots running back Ezekiel Elliott addresses the media on Wednesday, October 11, 2023.

Mac Jones 10/11: "It takes all eleven guys"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media on Wednesday, October 11, 2023.

David Andrews 10/11: "It always starts with us"

Patriots center David Andrews addresses the media on Wednesday, October 11, 2023.

Hunter Henry 10/11: "Adversity reveals character, and I believe we have a high-character locker room"

Patriots tight end Hunter Henry addresses the media on Wednesday, October 11, 2023.

Bill Belichick 10/11: "We can be better in every area"

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Wednesday, October 11, 2023.
In Case You Missed It

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 

Patriots 2023 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremonies to be Held at Noon on Saturday, Oct. 21

Induction ceremonies for Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia are free and open to the public.
