Looking ahead

]() New England also has a number of decisions to deal with in the pending free agency period. The team will have 20 unrestricted free agents on March 3, led by the likes of center/guard **Damien Woody**, nose tackle **Ted Washington** and running back **Kevin Faulk**. The team has one restricted free agent, guard **Russ Hochstein**.

The Patriots most pressing decision involves running back Antowain Smith. Coming off a successful late season and playoff run, Smith is due a $500,000 roster bonus by next Monday. If the Patriots pay the bonus the team assumes Smith's salary for 2004 of approximately $2.4 million and extends the contract, if not Smith becomes a free agent. In the later scenario the team could look to re-sign Smith later at a reduced cost.

So just when you thought the Patriots were on top of the world celebrating and bathing in the glory of one of the most dominant single seasons the NFL has seen in some time, the organization's work has just begun. The Patriots are the Super Bowl XXXVIII champions and no one can ever take that away, but work must begin immediately for the team to extend that success into 2004 and beyond.

Notes