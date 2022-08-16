Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Tue Aug 16 | 12:00 PM - 11:59 PM

Day 13 blogservations: Pats defense dominates in spirited workout with Panthers

Trench Report: Patriots Defensive Front "Dominating" Panthers in Joint Practices

Montgomery sees expanding offensive role

Patriots announce final Training Camp practice times

5 Things to Watch in Patriots-Panthers Joint Practices

Patriots offense eyes first real test

Day 12 blogservations: Patriots prepping for Panthers

Two Patriots crack NFL Top 100

Patriots teammates, NFL world praises James White after retirement news

After Further Review: Breaking Down the Patriots Offense in the Preseason Opener

Boston Renegades honored by Robert Kraft, Patriots after 4th straight WFA title

Patriots Running Back James White Announced His Retirement

Young Patriots receivers seize preseason opportunity

Game Observations: Nine Takeaways From Patriots Preseason Opener

5 Keys from Patriots preseason loss to Giants

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 8/11

Game Notes: Eight of ten 2022 draft selections made their NFL debuts

Gamebook: Full Patriots vs. Giants Preseason Week 1

James White leaves a lasting legacy

What Patriots fans should know before coming to Gillette Stadium for preseason game vs. Giants

Mac Jones enjoys full circle moment meeting Boston Children's Hospital patient

Jones honored seven-year-old Robbie Klein for My Cause My Cleats in his rookie season. On Tuesday after training camp, the two got to meet in person for the first time.

Aug 16, 2022 at 04:12 PM
Alexandra Francisco

Patriots.com writer

Mac Jones.Robbie Klein.PDC
Eric J. Adler

It was a special day for the Klein family back in December as they gathered around their television to watch the New England Patriots play the Buffalo Bills on the road.

Sure, they got to see their local NFL team defeat a division rival, but the Kleins were most interested in what quarterback Mac Jones had written on his cleats as opposed to the ball being thrown from his hands.

Participating in the NFL's My Cause My Cleat initiative for the first time, the rookie was representing Boston Children's Hospital and Robbie – the Klein's seven-year-old son. That moment came full circle at training camp practice Tuesday, with Mac and Robbie meeting for the first time.

"As a rookie, I wanted to get involved with the Children's Hospital," Jones said of his relationship with the boy. "They mentioned Robbie and how much he loves sports and how he can't play because of his condition, but that he loves to watch the Patriots. To be able to meet him face to face on the practice field today was just really cool for me. I signed a couple of cards and gave him a towel, so he has a little souvenir to go home with."

Robbie has severe hemophilia A, which is a bleeding disorder that prevents his blood from properly clotting.

As his mother Kayla puts it, their family has been frequent flyers at BCH since Robbie was born, developing strong relationships at the hospital and appreciation for the staff members who care for him. Given Robbie's bubble demeanor despite everything he's been through, he was exactly the type of kid Mac hoped to build a friendship with.

"Everywhere I've been, I've tried to do some form of community service -- especially with kids and to try and help the younger age group grow," Mac said. "Some people have been very beneficial to me when I was little, so I look up to them as role models. Hopefully I can just provide that fun humor for them. That's kind of who I am, just a fun, easy-going person. So just be able to hang out with different kids and just build the relationships is really cool for me."

It's pretty cool for Robbie, too, who felt like a celebrity at practice Tuesday.

When BCH reached out to his family last year for My Cause My Cleats, they were thrilled. Robbie was allowed to stay up well past his bedtime to watch that game against Buffalo, but his family had no idea how fulfilling the experience would be.

"I don't think any of us really understood the magnitude or the impact that this would have for patients at Children's or those living with bleeding disorders," Kayla said, reflecting on the last year.

"It really was such a wonderful experience for not only Robbie, but our whole family to be able to amplify the voices of those at Children's and also those living with hemophilia – to highlight their successes and how they're thriving."

Robbie definitely was thriving Tuesday.

He got to go on the field, get autographs from Mac, and pose with the quarterback for photos after taking in the joint practice with the Carolina Panthers. Robbie also spoke of his excitement to go down to Pittsburgh on Sept. 18 to watch the Patriots take on the Steelers and celebrate his eighth birthday.

For Robbie's family, it was just another example of the boy not letting his disorder hold him back from being a normal kid and enjoying life.

"At the end of the day, if we can be strong than he is strong," Kayla said. "It's just a part of our lives. He has hemophilia, and we're a family that deals with it and navigates it in a way that doesn't have to be sad. It can be a "yay" – just like today is."

The relationship is mutually beneficial for Mac, too – even beyond the perspective it gives him.

"He's a tough kid and comes from a great family," Mac said of Robbie. "To be able to go over there today and give them those things, it just made my day. Regardless of what happens on the field, it's always good to make someone's day off the field."

Related Content

news

Boston Renegades honored by Robert Kraft, Patriots after 4th straight WFA title

The Boston Renegades of the Women's Football Alliance were invited to Gillette Stadium on Friday to be honored after winning their fourth-consecutive championship.

news

Patriots teammates, NFL world praises James White after retirement news

After an incredible eight-year career and three Super Bowl rings, James White's retirement announcement inspired an outpouring of praise for the running back.

news

What we learned from James White's first interview after Patriots legend announces retirement

The Super Bowl hero appeared on the NFL Network show Friday, one day after announcing his retirement from the NFL. Here's what we learned.

news

What Patriots fans should know before coming to Gillette Stadium for preseason game vs. Giants

Construction is underway at Gillette Stadium, but it won't cause any major disruptions on gameday. Here's what to expect for fans ahead of the 2022 NFL Season.

news

How Devin McCourty righted wrong for young fan

Jack Berringer couldn't believe his luck when Devin McCourty gave him one of his cleats after practice.

news

Patriots Training Camp Guide: Everything you need to know before attending

Fans finally will be back to Gillette Stadium and Patriot Place for Training Camp. Here's the ultimate scouting report of what to expect when you get here.

news

20 Questions with Christian Barmore: From hidden talents to his favorite cheesesteak in Philly

The Patriots defensive lineman shined in his rookie season, and if Training Camp is any indication, it will be more of the same in year two.

news

20 Questions with Nelson Agholor: Get to know the Patriots receiver

The second-year Patriot is a huge foodie, from traditional Nigerian dishes he grew up with to the wide variety of eats he can walk to from the Boston Seaport.

news

Bill Belichick knows who he's 'pulling for' when Gillette Stadium hosts Army-Navy game

The Patriots coach is excited for New England Patriots fans to experience one of the greatest events in all of sports.

news

20 Questions: Get to know Patriots cornerback Terrance Mitchell

The NFL journeyman is having a solid showing at Training Camp in New England. Now get to know him off the field.

news

Patriots' Matthew Slater, Devin McCourty reflect on legacy of Bill Russell

The Celtics legend's impact was felt well beyond basketball and the city of Boston.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Resetting the Cornerback Depth Chart With Malcolm Butler and Joejuan Williams Heading to Injured Reserve

Patriots Place CB Malcolm Butler and CB Joejuan Williams on Injured Reserve; Release Rookie P Jake Julien

Behind Enemy Lines: Patriots and Panthers reporters recap Day 1 of joint practices

Mac Jones enjoys full circle moment meeting Boston Children's Hospital patient

Day 13 blogservations: Pats defense dominates in spirited workout with Panthers

Trench Report: Patriots Defensive Front "Dominating" Panthers in Joint Practices

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Mac Jones meets children's hospital patient who he represented on his 2021 My Cause My Cleats

In 2021, Patriots quarterback Mac Jones dedicated his My Cause My Cleats to the Boston Children's Hospital and 8-year-old Robbie who has sever Hemophilia A. This week, Robbie visited Patriots Training Camp and got to meet Mac for the first time in person.

Adrian Phillips 8/16: "Having the opportunity to test what you have against someone else, it felt good"

Patriots defensive back Adrian Phillips addresses the media on Tuesday, August 16, 2022.

Ty Montgomery 8/16: "I think everything is coming together"

Patriots wide receiver Ty Montgomery addresses the media on Tuesday, August 16, 2022.

Yodny Cajuste 8/16: "Going against them is getting me better"

Patriots offensive lineman Yodny Cajuste addresses the media on Tuesday, August 16, 2022.

Damien Harris 8/16: "It's just about coming out here and executing"

Patriots running back Damien Harris addresses the media on Tuesday, August 16, 2022

DeVante Parker 8/16: "Once we eliminate small things like penalties we'll be fine"

Patriots wide receiver DeVante Parker addresses the media on Tuesday, August 16, 2022.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Patriots announce final Training Camp practice times

The New England Patriots confirmed the final dates for Training Camp practices open to the public.

Patriots Training Camp Guide: Everything you need to know before attending

Fans finally will be back to Gillette Stadium and Patriot Place for Training Camp. Here's the ultimate scouting report of what to expect when you get here.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

Photos: Patriots reveal red throwback alternate uniforms for 2022

The New England Patriots unveiled new throwback alternate uniforms to be worn on select games during the 2022 NFL season. Check out photos of Patriots players Kendrick Bourne, David Andrews, Matthew Judon & Matthew Slater wearing the new jerseys, pants and helmet for the first time, and take a close up look at the details, which feature a red jersey with white and blue shoulder stripes, white pants with red and blue stripes and a white helmet with the Pat Patriot logo.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising