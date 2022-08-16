Mac Jones enjoys full circle moment meeting Boston Children's Hospital patient

He got to go on the field, get autographs from Mac, and pose with the quarterback for photos after taking in the joint practice with the Carolina Panthers. Robbie also spoke of his excitement to go down to Pittsburgh on Sept. 18 to watch the Patriots take on the Steelers and celebrate his eighth birthday.

For Robbie's family, it was just another example of the boy not letting his disorder hold him back from being a normal kid and enjoying life.

"At the end of the day, if we can be strong than he is strong," Kayla said. "It's just a part of our lives. He has hemophilia, and we're a family that deals with it and navigates it in a way that doesn't have to be sad. It can be a "yay" – just like today is."

The relationship is mutually beneficial for Mac, too – even beyond the perspective it gives him.