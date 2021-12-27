Mac Jones gifts Patriots offensive line cryptocurrency 

Santa Claus wasn't the only one giving gifts to the Patriots offensive linemen this year. While it's a tradition for a quarterback to spoil the offensive line that keeps him safe all season long, Mac Jones's present had a very 2021 twist to it: cryptocurrency.

Through Bitcoin Magazine, Jones said he has gotten into cryptocurrency on his own and wanted to share what he had learned about Bitcoin with his teammates.

"I've been studying Bitcoin for a while now. This year, I just knew I had to give some Bitcoin to my teammates, so I reached out to Bitcoin Magazine and asked for help on how to give Bitcoin as a gift," Jones said.

Jones gave the Patriots offensive line Bitcoin, as well as resources to learn more about it, including a subscription to the magazine.

During his press conference on Friday, offensive lineman Ted Karras said "Santa Mac's" gifts were a hit in the locker room.