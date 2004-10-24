Making critical plays nothing new for Patriots

]()The drive was set up by Bethel Johnson's 27-yard kickoff return to the New England 38-yard line. With 1:48 left in the half, Brady completed a pass to Johnson for 14 yards and a first down. Working out of the shotgun and without a huddle, he then found Kevin Faulk open in the middle of the field for a 24-yard gain. After a false start penalty on center Dan Koppen, Brady again found Faulk for a 5-yard gain. Next was an 11-yard completion to David Patten, followed by a timeout. With 35 seconds left, a screen pass to Faulk was good for only a yard. On second-and-nine from the New York 13-yard line, Brady's pass to Faulk was incomplete, but the Jets' Dwayne Robertson was flagged for a roughing the passer penalty.

The penalty kept the drive alive, but on first down Faulk was held to no gain on a run to the left. With just 11 seconds left, Brady lined up in the shotgun. He took the snap, but finding no reads immediately open he was forced to roll to his right. Running out of time and field, Brady threw across his body and found Patten in the end zone for a 7-yard touchdown.

Brady went 5-for-6 on the drive for 63 yards, displaying many facets of his big-play ability on a drive when the Patriots needed it the most.

"It ended up being the [game-winning touchdown]," Brady said. "They scored that touchdown and it was important for us to put some points up there. The guys made some great plays. Kevin Faulk made a huge play running by the linebacker there. David Patten made a great catch in the end zone. It did end up being a huge [deal]."

Although they appeared to have control much of the game, the Patriots at no point held a lead larger than six points. Leading 13-7 with just more than eight minutes remaining in the game, the Jets were afforded one last chance to win again at Gillette Stadium, something no other team had done since the Jets' 30-17 win on Dec. 22, 2002.

The Jets methodically worked their way down the field, including converting a crucial fourth-and-one play on a quarterback sneak by Pennington on the Jets' 23-yard line. With just more than two minutes left, the game's final outcome would come down to a fourth-and-eight play from the Patriots' 30-yard line. Forced to unload the ball earlier than he probably would have liked, Pennington delivered the ball towards Wayne Chrebet, who was running down the right hash marks near the goal line. The ball nearly made it to Chrebet - who was covered well by Gay - before veteran safety Rodney Harrison tipped the ball away at the last moment.

"We knew that he was getting the ball," Harrison said. "He's a wonderful, fantastic player, and probably their best receiver. So why wouldn't [Pennington] go to him? So we had him covered.

"It's like that every week. Someone has to step up and make a play. Somebody has to step up, so we're used to it. It's not like there's a sense of panic."

In a sense, the Patriots' win over the undefeated Jets on Sunday was no different than any of the previous 20 wins that had come before it. The Patriots won their 15th consecutive regular-season home game by relying on players to step up to make big plays when the opportunities arise. Just as if it's expected. When it's all on the line.