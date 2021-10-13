Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Patriots Unfiltered Replay Wed Oct 13 | 02:00 PM - 11:58 PM

5 Burning questions facing Patriots after five games

Game Preview: Cowboys at Patriots

Notebook: Better starts on McDaniels' priority list

Belichick Breakdown: Top Plays against the Houston Texans

Sights and Sounds: NFL Week 5 vs. Houston Texans

Inside the Patriots Locker Room following their victory over the Texans

Coffee with the Coach: Bill Belichick on Seahawks "Double Punt" play

Game Observations: Patriots overcome adversity, then Texans 

4 Keys from Patriots win over Texans

Mac Jones 10/10: "Sometimes you just have to find a way to win"

Bill Belichick 10/10: "We battled and played better situational football"

Game Notes: Nick Folk kicks two 52-yard field goals, longest field goals as a member of the Patriots

NFL Week 5: Full highlights from Patriots - Texans

Nick Folk drills 21-yard game-winning FG

Hunter Henry hauls in a 13-yard Touchdown vs. Houston Texans

Mac Jones' improv shovel pass nets Hunter Henry first-down passage

Matthew Judon's second sack of the drive ends Texans' TD chances

Jonnu Smith makes 24-yard grab despite personal foul from Lonnie Johnson Jr.

Damien Harris powers through Texans' defender for TD

Kendrick Bourne dodges pursuit on 15-yard catch and run

Manchester Essex Head Coach Joe Grimes Named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week

Oct 13, 2021 at 04:44 AM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

Grimes_COW

Foxborough, Mass. – Coming off a grueling 15-8 victory over undefeated Commonwealth Athletic Conference rival KIPP Academy on Saturday, Manchester Essex's Joe Grimes has been named this week's New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week.

Grimes, currently in his first year as head coach of the Manchester Essex Regional High School football team, led the Hornets to their fifth straight win on Saturday afternoon on the road at Manning Field. With prior victories this season at Ipswich (21-8), vs. Nashoba Valley Tech (49-0), vs. Lynn Vocational Tech (32-22) and vs. Cathedral (43-13), the Manchester Essex Hornets improved to a perfect 5-0 record while handing the KIPP Academy Panthers their first loss of the 2021 season.

Lock-down defense and a dominant running game helped Manchester Essex come out on top of Saturday's battle of the unbeatens. Ben Hurd (two sacks) and Troy Flood (one sack) fueled the Hornets' defense while A.J. Pallazola and Brennan Twombly both came away with interceptions. In a combined effort on the ground, the Hornets ran the ball for a season-high 249 yards to help control the game and secure the victory.

Patriots, College, and Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker Andre Tippett, now the team's Executive Director of Community Affairs, met with the Manchester Essex captains and coaching staff Tuesday morning to present the football program with a $1,000 donation on behalf of the Patriots Foundation in honor of Coach Grimes. The visit and check presentation will be featured on the Patriots weekly television show, "Patriots All Access," which airs on Friday night at 7 p.m. on WBZ-TV in Boston and will be available immediately after on Patriots.com.

This is the 26th year in which the Patriots have joined the National Football League in conducting the High School Coach of the Week program, which recognizes outstanding high school coaches and promotes youth football throughout New England. The 2021 season marks the tenth year that Tippett has taken the award on the road to visit the schools that benefit from the program.

"It's remarkable the impact Coach Grimes has already had on this team in just his first year here," said Tippett. "Guiding the Hornets to a massive victory this past Saturday and to an undefeated season thus far, Coach Grimes is more than deserving of this week's Patriots Coach of the Week honor."

At the conclusion of the fall, one of the weekly winners will be named the New England Patriots High School Coach of the Year and will receive an additional $2,000 contribution towards the school's football program.

For the 11th straight year, the Patriots will also be accepting nominations for High School Coach of the Week honors. Those who wish to nominate a high school football coach in New England who leads a team to an exceptional weekly performance or reaches a personal career milestone are encouraged to send submissions to nominatecoach@patriots.com. All nominations must be submitted following a team's Friday night or Saturday afternoon game to be considered for that week's Coach of the Week award. 

The Patriots Foundation is the non-profit through which the Patriots support charitable and philanthropic organizations throughout New England. This support comes in the form of direct grants, in-kind donations and player appearances. The foundation assists a variety of charitable organizations and programs throughout New England by supporting their educational, family and health initiatives.

The Manchester-Essex Hornets will look to keep their perfect season alive as they host the Minuteman-Regional Mustangs at Hyland Field at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, October 15.

Related Content

news

Franklin's Eian Bain Named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week

Franklin High School's Eian Bain has been named this week's New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week.
news

Lawrence's Rhandy Audate Named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week

Lawrence High School's Rhandy Audate has been named this week's New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week.
news

Ashland High School's Andrew MacKay named Patriots High School Coach of the Year

After leading the Ashland Clockers to a thrilling 28-22 victory over Bishop Fenwick in the MIAA Division 6 State Championship at Gillette Stadium on Saturday, head coach Andrew MacKay has been named the 2019 New England Patriots Coach of the Year.
news

West Bridgewater High School's Justin Kogler named Patriots High School Coach of the Week

After a 35-12 win over South Shore Tech on Friday, West Bridgewater High School's Justin Kogler has been named this week's New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week.
news

Franklin High School's Eian Bain named Patriots High School Coach of the Week

With a 28-14 victory over Brockton on Friday Night, Franklin High School's Eian Bain has been named this week's New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week.
news

Tech Boston Academy's Raul Brown named Patriots High School Coach of the Week

With a 34-18 victory over Charlestown on Friday Night, Tech Boston Academy clinched the 2019 City League Football South Conference Championship and head coach Raul Brown has been named this week's New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week.
news

Revere High School's Louis Cicatelli named the Patriots High School Coach of the Week

With a 43-26 victory over Lynn Classical High School at Harry Della Russo Stadium Friday, Revere High School's Louis Cicatelli has been named the New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week.
news

Natick High School's Mark Mortarelli named Patriots High School Coach of the Week

With a 35-25 victory on the road at Brockton's Rocky Marciano Stadium on Friday, Natick High School's Mark Mortarelli has been named the New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week.
news

Barnstable High School's Ross Jatkola Named Patriots High School Coach of the Week

Following a 44-0 shutout win over Braintree on Saturday, Barnstable High School's head coach Ross Jatkola has been named the first New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week of the 2019 season.
news

North Andover High School's John Dubzinski named Patriots High School Coach of the Year

With a 6-0 victory over King Philip in the Division 2 State Championship, the North Andover Scarlet Knights ended their season a perfect 12-0 under the leadership of head coach John Dubzinski, who has been named the 2018 New England Patriots Coach of the Year.
news

Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School's Dave Moura Named Patriots High School Coach of the Week

Following a 33-0 shutout win over rival Seekonk on Thanksgiving Day, Dighton-Rehoboth Regional head coach Dave Moura has been named this week's New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week. 
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

5 Burning questions facing Patriots after five games

How to Watch/Listen: Cowboys at Patriots

Patriots K Nick Folk Named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Game Preview: Cowboys at Patriots

Manchester Essex Head Coach Joe Grimes Named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week

Notebook: Better starts on McDaniels' priority list

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Bill Belichick on Dallas Defense 10/13: "They can rush, they can cover, and they can play the run"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Wednesday, October 13, 2021.

Matthew Judon on Dak Prescott 10/13: "He's playing really good football right now"

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon addresses the media on Wednesday, October 13, 2021.

Dont'a Hightower on Elliott and Pollard 10/13: "Those two guys have a lot of power"

Patriots linebacker Dont'a Hightower addresses the media on Wednesday, October 13, 2021.

Coffee with the Coach: Bill Belichick on Seahawks "Double Punt" play

In this week's edition of coffee with the coach, Bill Belichick discusses one of the rarest punts he's ever seen.

Belichick Breakdown: Top Plays against the Houston Texans

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick breaks down the key plays from New England's win over the Houston Texans.

Josh McDaniels on Mac Jones 10/12: "He learns series to series"

Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels addresses the media on Tuesday, October 12, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Patriots 2021 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Richard Seymour to be held Saturday, Oct. 23

Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Richard Seymour will be held on Saturday, October 23 at 3:00 PM. Robert Kraft selects long-time cheerleader director Tracy Sormanti as the first woman to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies remain free and open to the public.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.

Long shot to long career: How Cardona became Patriots long snapper 

By his own admission, Joe Cardona was an unlikely college football player, let alone a professional one. So, how has he won the job as New England's long snapper for seven seasons, and how did he even get into long snapping in the first place?

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.
Advertising