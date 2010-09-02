 Skip to main content
Advertising

Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Best of Patriots.com Radio Thu Feb 29 - 02:00 PM | Tue Mar 05 - 11:55 AM

Analysis: Takeaways from Quarterback, Wide Receiver, and Running Back Workouts at the NFL Combine 

Plenty of New England Ties at NFL Scouting Combine

Analysis: Patriots Release CB J.C. Jackson, Top Takeaways from Tight End and Cornerback Workouts at the Combine

Evaluating the quarterbacks and wide receivers | NFL Combine Day 4 Recap

Patriots Release CB J.C. Jackson

Patriots Draft Countdown: At the Combine with ESPN's Field Yates

Receivers and Running Backs Offer Patriots Intrigue at NFL Scouting Combine

Top Takeaways from Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye's Media Availability at the NFL Combine

Patriots Dynasty Doc Recap, Episodes 5 & 6

Tight Ends, Safeties and Cornerbacks Spotlight Day 3 | NFL Combine Recap

Patriots Catch-22: NFL Combine Takeaways Through Three Days in Indy, Ranking the QBs

Throwback Photos: Patriots at the NFL Scouting Combine

Patriots Draft Countdown: Mike & Evan Talk Best Position Fits in the Draft with ESPN's Matt Miller

Patriots Unfiltered: Latest from the NFL Combine, NFLPA Player Survey on NFL Facilities

Jerod Mayo Highlights the Patriots Offseason Strategy | NFL Combine Day 2 Recap

Patriots Draft Countdown: At the NFL Combine with ESPN's Jordan Reid

2024 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

NFL Coaches and Execs Share Positive Reviews of Patriots Hires

Davon Godchaux marries model Chanel Iman while sailing the Caribbean Sea on a yacht 

Head Coach Jerod Mayo 2/28: "Every year we're going for bigger, faster, stronger players"

Manning, Brady solid in finale tuneup

Eli Manning and Tom Brady were solid in their final tuneups as the Giants rallied for a 20-17 victory over the New England Patriots on Thursday night.

Sep 02, 2010 at 03:15 PM
kdn_9491.jpg


EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) -- Eli Manning and Tom Brady were solid in their final tuneups for the regular season.

And Rhett Bomar may have nailed down the job as the New York Giants' backup quarterback, throwing a 60-yard scoring pass to Duke Calhoun with 1:49 to play as the Giants rallied for a 20-17 victory over the New England Patriots on Thursday night.

The winning score came just minutes after Darnell Jenkins put the Patriots ahead 17-12 by catching a short pass from Brian Hoyer and turning it into a 66-yard scoring play with one move and a burst of speed.

The good news for both teams was they came out of the preseason finale relatively healthy.

New England (2-2) will host Terrell Owens, Chad Ochocinco and the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 12. The Giants (2-2) will open at home against Carolina in their new $1.6 billion stadium.

Both teams had to be happy with their starting offenses just 10 days before the season.

Manning (7 of 9 for 91 yards) and Brady (4 of 8 for 51 yards) each threw a touchdown pass on his first series. Manning's touchdown covered 13 yards to tight end Kevin Boss and capped a nine-play, 86-yard drive after the opening kickoff.

A 55-yard return by Thomas Clayton on the ensuing kickoff set up an eight-play drive that Brady capped with a 5-yard touchdown toss to tight end Rob Gronkowski.

The Patriots also got a 46-yard field goal by Stephen Gostkowski just before halftime for a 10-9 lead. Lawrence Tynes kicked a pair of 24-yard field goals for the Giants.

There have been questions about both defenses coming into the season and they struggled early. In fact, both looked overmatched on the opponent's first series.

The Patriots, who gave up 36 points in a loss to St. Louis, saw the Giants manage five plays of at least 11 yards on the first of only two drives with Manning at the helm.

New York's defense, which looked feeble in a loss to Baltimore and its no-huddle offense last week, was able to stop the Patriots' running game, But the Giants could not put much pressure on Brady, who even had tight end Alge Crumpler drop the ball on a potential big gain.

[

kdn_2682.jpg

]()Brady helped set up Tynes' first field goal, putting a long pass to Randy Moss up for grabs late in the quarter. Safety Antrel Rolle intercepted and returned it 28 yards.

Bomar, who has assumed the Giants' backup quarterback job with Jim Sorgi out for the year with a shoulder injury, provided himself a little security with a 24-yard pass to Victor Cruz, He may have nailed down a job with his late heroics and finished 11 of 24 for 171 yards.

The game had some interesting moments. After Tynes gave New York a 12-10 lead late in the third quarter, the Giants stopped the Patriots three times from their 1-yard line.

Hoyer and Jenkins, however, turned a short look-in into a long touchdown pass with less than 5 minutes to play. Then Calhoun took advantage of a missed tackle on his short pass to give the Giants the win and prevent them from heading into the regular season on a three-game losing streak.

© 2010 The Associated Press.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Super Bowl Preview: Patriots at Falcons

The Patriots will play the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, February 5, 2017.
news

Edwin McCain takes in singing at AFC Championship

Singer Edwin McCain was more than excited to get a chance to sing at his favorite team's AFC Championship game.

news

News Blitz 1/24: Focus on Falcons

A roundup of Patriots news.
news

The New England Patriots Drive for 5 Bus rolls out this Wednesday

Fans will have an opportunity to follow the team's Drive for 5 bus on its 5-day, 16-state journey to Houston for Super Bowl LI.
news

Patriots earn record-breaking ninth Super Bowl berth; Grab second highest rating for Non-Super Bowl game in team history

The Patriots ninth conference championship victory captured an impressive ratings haul, making it the second highest household rating ever in team history for a non-Super Bowl performance.
news

Nitpicks and Nitwits: NE's true stars, and thank you Mr. Commish?

The Patriots' real stars are often underappreciated...and JR's off his rocker, but "Thank you, Mr. Goodell?"
news

Tom Brady e Chris Hogan brilharam numa noite histórica

Devido ao seu historial, os Patriots estabelecem novos recordes sempre que jogam mais um desafio nos play-offs. E isso tornou a acontecer frente aos Steelers, numa noite em que Tom Brady e Chris Hogan, entre outros, estiveram em grande destaque.
news

Infographic: Breaking down the win over the Steelers

We break down the important stats and milestones from the Patriots 36-17 win over the Steelers in this week's infographic.
news

Sie sind zurück! Brady und die Patriots gewinnen die AFC Championship mit 36:17 Sieg über die Steelers

Sie sind zurück! Brady und die Patriots gewinnen die AFC Championship mit 36:17 Sieg über die Steelers
news

JetBlue Adds Flights So Football Fans Can Touch Down in Houston at The Big Game

JetBlue today announced a win for football fans traveling from Boston and Providence to Houston on game day weekend. Customers on all JetBlue flights enjoy live TV, complimentary Fly-Fi, unlimited snacks and special beverage offerings on game day.
news

Famous fans celebrate Patriots big win on social media

From Elizabeth Banks to Deion Branch, the Patriots had a lot of support from their celebrity fans Sunday night.

news

Game day recipe: Best Buffalo Chicken Dip Eva!

What's a game day party without some buffalo chicken dip? Nutrition Chef Valerie Cogswell brings us this healthy twist on a game day staple.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Analysis: Takeaways from Quarterback, Wide Receiver, and Running Back Workouts at the NFL Combine 

Plenty of New England Ties at NFL Scouting Combine

Analysis: Patriots Release CB J.C. Jackson, Top Takeaways from Tight End and Cornerback Workouts at the Combine

Patriots Release CB J.C. Jackson

Receivers and Running Backs Offer Patriots Intrigue at NFL Scouting Combine

Top Takeaways from Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye's Media Availability at the NFL Combine

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Evaluating the quarterbacks and wide receivers | NFL Combine Day 4 Recap

Watch as Mike Dussault and Evan Lazar offer their takeaways from media access with quarterbacks and wide receivers on Day 4 of the NFL Combine and which prospects could fit with the Patriots.

Patriots Draft Countdown: At the Combine with ESPN's Field Yates

Mike Dussault and Evan Lazar are joined by ESPN's Field Yates to talk about possibilities for the New England Patriots in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana. Lazar, Dussault and Yates delve into who the Patriots can take at third overall this year, including quarterbacks Drake Maye, Caleb Williams and Jalen Daniels.

Patriots Dynasty Doc Recap, Episodes 5 & 6

Matt Smith hosts a roundtable with Fred Kirsch, Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault breaking down episodes five and six of Apple TV Plus's exclusive 10-part documentary event, The Dynasty: New England Patriots.  Hear the group's thoughts on the 16-0 regular season and the aftermath of quarterback Matt Cassel's play in the wake of Tom Brady's 2008 injury.

The 10-part documentary event, 'The Dynasty: New England Patriots' is streaming now, exclusively on Apple TV Plus.

Drake Maye goes one-on-one with Pelissero at '24 combine

North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye goes one-on-one with NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero at the 2024 combine.

Schrager's top 5 players who will 'wow' at combine this weekend 'GMFB'

NFL Network's Peter Schrager shares 5 players who will 'wow' at the combine this weekend.

Tight Ends, Safeties and Cornerbacks Spotlight Day 3 | NFL Combine Recap

Mike Dussault and Evan Lazar break down Day 3 of the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana. They discuss Georgia tight end Brock Bowers and Texas tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders and the top defensive backs in the 2024 NFL Draft. They also try a taste of Indianapolis with shrimp cocktail from St. Elmo's Steakhouse.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

2024 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Future Patriots Opponents: 2024 through 2027

A look at the Patriots opponents from 2024 through 2027.

Key dates on the 2024 NFL and Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2024.

Matthew Slater Announces Retirement

Patriots captain Matthew Slater has announced his retirement after 16 NFL seasons.

Patriots Formally Introduce Jerod Mayo As the 15th Head Coach in Team History

The New England Patriots introduced Jerod Mayo as their new head coach at a press conference at Gillette Stadium today. He becomes the 15th head coach in franchise history.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24
Advertising