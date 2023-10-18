Marcus Jones single 'Make It Right' trending on UK music charts

"I've been blessed to be good with time management, I take pride in that," Jones told Patriots.com last April ahead of the song's release.

"In the season for me, it's strictly ball. I handle everything there. But when I'm out of season, that's when I'm on my grind with music and connecting with different people and getting my music out there into the public. I grind hard in the offseason so that when the next one comes around I already have stuff to put out."

His two worlds of football and music do collide on occasion, though. Namely, in the type of charitable outreach he does within the community.

Jones, along with local musicians and industry professionals Keithen Foster and Kirjuan "Free" Freeman, has visited schools and programs in the greater Boston area to share their gifts and guidance with teens. He's expected to continue this work, despite being placed on the Patriots' injured reserve in September.