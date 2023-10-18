Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Best of Patriots.com Radio Wed Oct 18 - 04:00 PM | Thu Oct 19 - 11:55 AM

Patriots Make Changes to the Practice Squad

Week 7 Injury Report: Bills at Patriots

Marcus Jones single 'Make It Right' trending on UK music charts

Lawrence and Andrea Guy host third-annual Charity Baby Shower Bash

Game Preview: Bills at Patriots

How to Watch/Listen: Bills at Patriots

Tyquan Thornton hoping to provide a speedy boost to Patriots offense

Patriots Sign OL Conor McDermott to the Practice Squad

Sights and Sounds: Week 6 vs. Las Vegas Raiders 

Bill O'Brien Shares Message to Patriots Offense as Bills Prep Begins

Unfiltered Mailbag: Assessing the Patriots Options With the NFL Trade Deadline on the Horizon 

NFL Notes: Belichick still searching for answers

New England Patriots Host A Series of Fan Activations in Germany Prior to November 12 Game Vs. Indianapolis Colts

After Further Review: Did the Patriots Offense Find Something to Build On in the Second Half vs. the Raiders?

3 Things for Patriots to Build On

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 10/15

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Raiders in Las Vegas

8 Keys from Patriots loss to Raiders

Rhamondre Stevenson bursts in for 1-yard TD

Nearly intercepted pass goes for a first down to Montgomery

Marcus Jones single 'Make It Right' trending on UK music charts

New England Patriots cornerback Marcus Jones is seeing success with his favorite offseason hobby, with his single 'Make It Right' trending at No. 9 on the UK Music Week Commercial Pop Chart.

Oct 18, 2023 at 02:05 PM
IMG_0228
Alexandra Francisco

Patriots.com writer

Patriots cornerback Marcus Jones
David Silverman

Marcus Jones is electric -- on and off the field.

But is the New England Patriots cornerback on track to become an international music sensation? That's to be determined, but his favorite off-the-field hobby is making waves across the pond.

Jones' recent single "Make It Right" is currently trending in the ninth spot on Music Week's Commercial Pop Chart in the United Kingdom.

The song made its streaming debut in April under his stage name, Elliot.J, with Jones giving the Patriots a behind-the-scenes look at the creative process that went into writing the lyrics and building a beat around them.

Though his intentions aren't to become a touring artist, this nod proves he's on the right track to achieving his goals of seeing his music gain popularity in streaming, playlisting, and even commercial use.

16 x 9

"I've been blessed to be good with time management, I take pride in that," Jones told Patriots.com last April ahead of the song's release.

"In the season for me, it's strictly ball. I handle everything there. But when I'm out of season, that's when I'm on my grind with music and connecting with different people and getting my music out there into the public. I grind hard in the offseason so that when the next one comes around I already have stuff to put out."

His two worlds of football and music do collide on occasion, though. Namely, in the type of charitable outreach he does within the community.

Jones, along with local musicians and industry professionals Keithen Foster and Kirjuan "Free" Freeman, has visited schools and programs in the greater Boston area to share their gifts and guidance with teens. He's expected to continue this work, despite being placed on the Patriots' injured reserve in September.

Until Jones is back out on the field, be sure to check out Elliot.J on all streaming platforms.

Related Content

news

Lawrence and Andrea Guy host third-annual Charity Baby Shower Bash

New England Patriots defensive lineman Lawrence Guy and his wife, Andrea, hosted their third-annual baby shower for underpriveledged mothers-to-be. This year, they're also expanding their mission to Miami, where it all started.
news

In an unlikely friendship with Trent Brown, breast cancer survivor Adina Barnes realizes why they were 'supposed to meet' 

Adina Barnes battled breast cancer through her entire 40s. On the day she was finally cancer free, she met Patriots offensive lineman Trent Brown.
news

Patriots host German men's national soccer team at Gillette Stadium ahead of international friendly vs. United States

The New England Patriots will host the German men's national soccer team at Gillette Stadium this week as they train for an international friendly against the United States this weekend. In turn, the Patriots will practice at the German Football Association's campus ahead of their game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12.
news

Patriots legend Rob Gronkowski inspired by teenager Jake Drake, who served as Keeper of the Light for Crucial Catch game

After battling a brain tumor, Jake Drake used his Make-A-Wish opportunity to meet New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski last week. His family had no idea what the day would do for them, too.
news

Patriots captain David Andrews opens up about mental health in conversation with Rob Ninkovich

To raise awareness on World Mental Health Day, New England Patriots center David Andrews sat down for a conversation with former teammate Rob Ninkovich, presented by Optum.
news

Gillette Stadium, home of Patriots, celebrates historic 2023 concert series

The 2023 Gillette Stadium Concert Series presented by Dunkin' came to an end Thursday, marking the end of a historic season.
news

Patriots treat cancer survivors to annual Day of Pampering ahead of Crucial Catch game

Celebrating the NFL's Crucial Catch: Intercept Cancer campaign, 18 patients of the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Massachusetts General Cancer Center received surprise invitations for a Day of Pampering and the opportunity to attend New England's game against the New Orleans Saints in Week 5.
news

Devin and Jason McCourty return to Gillette Stadium for Tackle Sickle Cell Casino Night

Former New England Patriots players Devin and Jason McCourty brought their annual Casino Night back to Gillette Stadium on Monday, with a few of their old teammates showing up to support.
news

Gillette Stadium Lighthouse's 360-degree observation deck now open to public 

The best view of the home of the New England Patriots is ready for fans to enjoy. As of Oct. 1, the Lighthouse at Gillette Stadium is open to the public.
news

JuJu Smith-Schuster Sending Fans To Germany With Sweepstakes Supporting His Foundation

New England Patriots wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is sending to fans on a four-night trip to Germany to watch the team take on the Indianapolis Colts in Frankfurt on November 12 to raise money for the JuJu Foundation.
news

Dr. Bryan Beaubrun reflects on fellowship with Patriots medical staff: 'In order to dream something, you need to see it'

After a month-long fellowship with the New England Patriots as part of the Diversity in Sports Medicine Pipeline Initiative, Dr. Bryan Beaubrun reflected on his experience and how crucial he believes the program is.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots Make Changes to the Practice Squad

Week 7 Injury Report: Bills at Patriots

Marcus Jones single 'Make It Right' trending on UK music charts

Lawrence and Andrea Guy host third-annual Charity Baby Shower Bash

Game Preview: Bills at Patriots

How to Watch/Listen: Bills at Patriots

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Kendrick Bourne 10/18: "We're better than what we're showing"

Patriots ​wide receiver Kendrick Bourne addresses the media on Wednesday, October 18, 2023.

Ezekiel Elliott 10/18: "We've got to find a way to come out and play better"

Patriots ​running back Ezekiel Elliott addresses the media on Wednesday, October 18, 2023.

Mac Jones 10/18: "Football is my life"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media on Wednesday, October 18, 2023.

Jahlani Tavai 10/18: "We've got to be able to adapt"

Patriots linebacker Jahlani Tavai addresses the media on Wednesday, October 18, 2023.

Bill Belichick 10/18: "Getting ready to play Buffalo"

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Wednesday, October 18, 2023.

Tyquan Thornton 10/17: "It's not about me, it's about the whole offense"

Patriots wide receiver Tyquan Thornton addresses the media on Tuesday, October 17, 2023.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 

Patriots 2023 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremonies to be Held at Noon on Saturday, Oct. 21

Induction ceremonies for Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia are free and open to the public.
Advertising