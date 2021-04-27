Massachusetts COVID plan looks promising for Patriots 2021 season

Gillette Stadium issued the following statement in light of the announcement:

"We are so excited to hear Governor Charlie Baker's announcement today that the Commonwealth of Massachusetts is officially increasing large venue capacities to 25 percent beginning May 10 and 100 percent on August 1. This is not only great news for our teams and all our fans, but more importantly represents a final step in the state's COVID response plan and a much-anticipated return to normalcy."

"After waiting more than 400 days, we finally reopened Gillette Stadium to fans this past Saturday when we welcomed over 7,000 Revolution fans to the home opener. With today's news, we look forward to expanding our venue's capacity and hosting full-capacity crowds once again at Gillette Stadium this summer. "