Matchup: Pats WRs vs. Eagles CBs

]()David Givens and Deion Branch are the Patriots top two wideouts, and while they don't scare anyone with their dynamic play or gaudy stats, they always seem to find a way to get it done and seem to step up in big games. Branch had 10 receptions for 143 yards and a touchdown in Super Bowl XXXVIII while Givens added five catches for 69 yards and score on his way to leading the club with 17 postseason receptions. Givens finished 2004 with a team-high 56 catches for 874 yards and three touchdowns. Branch missed seven games with a knee injury and managed to catch 35 passes for 454 yards and four scores. David Patten is the Patriots third receiver and a bona fide deep threat while Rod Hood is Philly's nose-for-the-ball nickel back.