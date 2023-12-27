Matthew Judon featured on hilarious episode of 'Behind The B' from recent Bruins game

Matthew Judon seemed a little nervous during a recent trip to TD Garden to watch a Boston Bruins game.
Ahead of puck drop, coach Jim Montgomery tasked him with announcing the starters to players in the locker room on Dec. 3. Fortunately, after a quick practice run down the lineup, the star linebacker for the New England Patriots realized he mostly had to read off the Bruins players' nicknames -- as opposed to some of their longer Eastern European surnames.
"This (expletive) is easy," Judon said. "I don't even have to say their numbers. I thought ya'll were going to make me pronounce their names."
After Montgomery gave a motivational pregame speech to his players, Judon read off the starters with ease, and the Bruins went on to defeat the Columbus Blue Jackets in a 3-1 result.
Judon didn't know much about hockey, but a video produced by the Bruins and posted Tuesday gave a behind-the-scenes look at the education he received.
Unsurprisingly, the four-time Pro Bowler had a couple of questions about fighting, and whether or not it's something they practice.
Judon was a sack machine before suffering the injury that landed him on IR, so perhaps he'd make for a good hockey enforcer.
Check out the hilarious snippet of "Behind The B" featuring Judon below, or click here to watch the full episode.