Sights and Sounds: Week 16 vs. Denver Broncos

Belichick Breakdown: Top Plays from the Win over the Broncos

Bailey Zappe 12/27: "It's going to be fun to get out there and play against that great team"

Coach Bill Belichick on the Buffalo Bills: "Big challenge for us this week"

Experience Helping Mack Wilson Grow into Pass-Rushing Role for Patriots

Game Preview: Patriots at Bills

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Bills

NFL Notes: Some Pats fans not happy with Santa

Patriots Mailbag: Draft plans, QB thoughts and more

Locker Room Celebration: Matthew Slater's Huddle Break Down, Coach Belichick's Speech and More

After Further Review: Breaking Down Bailey Zappe, Christian Barmore and More From the Patriots Win Over the Broncos

Resilient Patriots Playmakers Come Through in Clutch vs. Broncos

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Upset Win Over the Broncos on Christmas Eve in Denver

6 Keys from Patriots last-second win over Broncos

Game Notes: DL Christian Barmore has first career three-sack game

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 12/24

Patriots at Broncos Full Highlights | NFL Week 16

Coach Bill Belichick 12/24: "Good to come out here and win"

Bailey Zappe 12/24: "I'm on cloud nine"

Can't-Miss Play: Ryland channels Vinatieri on 57-yard, go-ahead FG in final seconds

Matthew Judon featured on hilarious episode of 'Behind The B' from recent Bruins game

New England Patriots star linebacker Matthew Judon was a special guest at a recent Boston Bruins game, meeting with Coach Montgomery and announcing the starting lineup in the locker room.

Dec 27, 2023 at 11:17 AM
IMG_0228
Alexandra Francisco

Patriots.com writer

16 x 9
Eric J. Adler

Matthew Judon seemed a little nervous during a recent trip to TD Garden to watch a Boston Bruins game.

Ahead of puck drop, coach Jim Montgomery tasked him with announcing the starters to players in the locker room on Dec. 3. Fortunately, after a quick practice run down the lineup, the star linebacker for the New England Patriots realized he mostly had to read off the Bruins players' nicknames -- as opposed to some of their longer Eastern European surnames.

"This (expletive) is easy," Judon said. "I don't even have to say their numbers. I thought ya'll were going to make me pronounce their names."

After Montgomery gave a motivational pregame speech to his players, Judon read off the starters with ease, and the Bruins went on to defeat the Columbus Blue Jackets in a 3-1 result.

Judon didn't know much about hockey, but a video produced by the Bruins and posted Tuesday gave a behind-the-scenes look at the education he received.

Unsurprisingly, the four-time Pro Bowler had a couple of questions about fighting, and whether or not it's something they practice.

Judon was a sack machine before suffering the injury that landed him on IR, so perhaps he'd make for a good hockey enforcer.

Check out the hilarious snippet of "Behind The B" featuring Judon below, or click here to watch the full episode.

