Matthew Judon takes football camp international with stop in Germany at Ramstein Air Base

April is Month of the Military Child, when the NFL and the New England Patriots honor the courage, perseverance, and sacrifice made by the children of our servicemen and women.
Star linebacker Matthew Judon was sure not to forget about those stationed internationally.
Judon hosts his Football ProCamp every offseason, and recently traveled to the Kaiserslautern Military Community Center on the Ramstein Air Base to pour into about 180 participants.
"Huge shoutout to the Kaiserslautern Military Community, @shopmyexchange, @yourcommissary, and @proctorgamble for an awesome time in Germany at my ProCamps!" Judon wrote in an Instagram caption. "Memories for life!"
Upon arriving in Kaiserslautern, he met with staff and patients at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center -- the United States Military's largest overseas hospital. The following day, he signed autographs and took photos at the Kaiserslautern Military Community Center in the Ramstein Air Base Main Exchange before leading drills with kids at Kaiserslautern High School.
The New England Patriots Foundation has also begun its celebrations for Month of the Military Child.
In partnership with Cross Insurance, the Foundation and quarterback Nathan Rourke led an exclusive football clinic at Joint Base Cape Cod Buzzards Bay on Wednesday, with Rourke and Patriots alumni players spending time with children ages seven to 14.