Matthew Judon takes football camp international with stop in Germany at Ramstein Air Base

April is Month of the Military Child, and New England Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon made sure those living on Ramstein Air Base in Germany weren't forgotten.

Apr 16, 2024 at 11:41 AM
Alexandra Francisco

Patriots.com writer

April is Month of the Military Child, when the NFL and the New England Patriots honor the courage, perseverance, and sacrifice made by the children of our servicemen and women.

Star linebacker Matthew Judon was sure not to forget about those stationed internationally.

Judon hosts his Football ProCamp every offseason, and recently traveled to the Kaiserslautern Military Community Center on the Ramstein Air Base to pour into about 180 participants.

"Huge shoutout to the Kaiserslautern Military Community, @shopmyexchange, @yourcommissary, and @proctorgamble for an awesome time in Germany at my ProCamps!" Judon wrote in an Instagram caption. "Memories for life!"

Upon arriving in Kaiserslautern, he met with staff and patients at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center -- the United States Military's largest overseas hospital. The following day, he signed autographs and took photos at the Kaiserslautern Military Community Center in the Ramstein Air Base Main Exchange before leading drills with kids at Kaiserslautern High School.

The New England Patriots Foundation has also begun its celebrations for Month of the Military Child.

In partnership with Cross Insurance, the Foundation and quarterback Nathan Rourke led an exclusive football clinic at Joint Base Cape Cod Buzzards Bay on Wednesday, with Rourke and Patriots alumni players spending time with children ages seven to 14.

news

Patriots celebrate Read Across America Day at local elementary schools 

The New England Patriots Foundation visited Chandler Elementary School in Worcester and the Lafayette School in Everett on Friday to spread excitement about Read Across America Day.
news

Championing Community: Reflecting on Robert Kraft's pioneering 30 years of philanthropy with Patriots

When New England Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft acquired the team in 1994, his goal was to leave a winning legacy on and off the field. In the 30 years since, the Kraft family has impacted the community with more than just six championships.
news

From foster care to Patriots Cheerleading squad, Kayshauna Montano turned her insecurities into an asset

Between the foster care system and bullying, New England Patriots Cheerleader Kayshauna Montano faced a lot of adversity growing up. After rising above it all to pursue her dreams, she's inspiring the same confidence from kids as her 2024 season initiative.
news

Jonathan Jones, Patriots Foundation surprise four deserving community volunteers with trip to Super Bowl LVIII

New England Patriots cornerback and Walter Payton Man of the Year Award nominee Jonathan Jones, as well as the Patriots Foundation, surprised four deserving members of the community with an expense-paid trip to Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas next month.
news

Patriots Cheerleader Sarah Barrett found 'real impact of athletics' through running; her mission is to inspire the same in others

New England cheerleader Sarah Barrett found her power through sports. Through running, volunteering, and her platform with the Patriots, she hopes to spread the same message about the personal growth that comes with challenges.
news

Participating for first time, Patriots employees share personal stories behind their My Cause My Cleats designs: 'It was time to talk about it'

The NFL's My Cause My Cleats initiative comes to an end in Week 14, but for 15 Kraft Sports + Entertainment employees, it was a great opportunity to raise awareness for a cause dear to them. For Patriots director of brand identity and design Dwight Darian, it was a sign to finally open up.
news

How NFLPA Community MVP Lawrence Guy and Patriots teammates recently gave back to community

Lawrence Guy Sr. earned NFLPA Community MVP honors last week, while Cody Davis, Matthew Slater, Joe Cardona, and Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft also gave back to the New England community in various ways.
news

Patriots celebrate 30th annual Thanksgiving-in-a-Basket event as players give back during holidays

The New England Patriots celebrated a 30-year collaboration with the Morgan Memorial Goodwill in Boston, and players gave back on their own, helping local families put food on the table this Thanksgiving.
news

Salute To Service: Patriots celebrate Veterans Day with Operation Shower, pickleball tournaments, a visit to Ramstein Air Force Base and more

The New England Patriots didn't celebrate Veterans Day in the United States this year, but before, during, and after their trip to Germany, they still found ways to give back to members of our military.
news

Danke, Deutschland: Patriots fans travel near and far to welcome New England with home game atmosphere in Germany

The New England Patriots are invested in growing American Football in Germany through the NFL's Global Markets Program. In the week leading up to their 2023 Frankfurt Game, fans of the team reassured that the DACH region has already invested in them.
news

How Matthew Judon and Patriots teammates gave back in the community this week

From dressing up for Halloween at Shriners Children's Hospital to showing support for Lewiston, Maine after a tragedy, here's how the New England Patriots got involved in the community this week.
