Matthew Slater, Bill Belichick share importance of team's 'Monday meetings' on racism, social justice

The end of the year -- or in this case, football season -- offers a time of reflection for players and coaches. While the Patriots season didn't go the way the team wanted, there is still plenty of good to come from the year, and that includes the weekly "Monday meetings" that became a regular part of the team's schedule.

The virtual meeting rooms became places for Patriots players, coaches and staff to share their experiences with racism, social injustice and more. It was a space for education, learning each other's stories and listening to experts and local leaders.

In his final press conference of the season, Coach Bill Belichick pointed to these meetings and these moments as an important highlight.

"We worked hard throughout the course of the year to improve, to try to move to a higher level, which we did – again, still fell short of where we wanted to be, I'm not saying that – but I appreciate everybody's effort and we all learned a lot. I certainly learned a lot as a coach," Belichick said. "I had to coach and do things that I've never done before, do things differently, and I learned a lot about our players. This was a very educational year from all the social justice meetings and things that we had in the spring which carried over into the season."

With leadership from veteran players, Belichick said the open conversations were something that helped the team grow this year and in the future.