Matthew Slater hosts holiday party for foster children: 'Hopefully they feel seen, loved and heard'

Matthew Slater has been touched personally by foster care, and on Monday, hosted a holiday party to spread cheer and make sure local kids don't feel forgotten.

Alexandra Francisco

Patriots.com writer

Carolyn Mooney

The New England Patriots have always supported local foster care initiatives.

All season, players have hosted community events showing love to these children, including last week, when two hosted special parties for children and their foster families at Gillette Stadium.

For captain Matthew Slater, it's especially personal.

"This, first of all, means a lot to my family and me to be able to do this," the 16-year veteran said Monday night at the Slater Family Holiday Party.

"For us, the origins of this whole thing started with my mother-in-law, who was in foster care as a child, and really can testify to how foster parents can make a huge difference and then also can testify to the things that those kids have to go through. So that's where our passion for this came from."

The Slater family invited 30 children from local foster care organizations Hopewell and Wonderfund. The youth enjoyed games, cookie decorating, taking photos with Santa Claus, and more.

It was a team effort, according to Slater, to spread cheer and ensure no one feels forgotten this season.

"My wife (Shahrzad) is really the brains of everything you see here tonight," Slater said.

"She's worked so hard, and there's so many great volunteers and families and support that have helped us. Just to be able to make this happen for them during the holidays -- hopefully, they feel seen, loved, heard, and happy to be here."

Teammates Hunter Henry and Trent Brown hosted similar events last week at Gillette Stadium, supporting local organizations like Communities for People and Society of the Prevention for Cruelty to Children, respectively.

Related Content

news

Participating for first time, Patriots employees share personal stories behind their My Cause My Cleats designs: 'It was time to talk about it'

The NFL's My Cause My Cleats initiative comes to an end in Week 14, but for 15 Kraft Sports + Entertainment employees, it was a great opportunity to raise awareness for a cause dear to them. For Patriots director of brand identity and design Dwight Darian, it was a sign to finally open up.
news

Bill Belichick, Joe Cardona explain gravity of Army-Navy game: 'I've seen a lot of big games, but this is special'

For the first time in it's 124-year history, the Army-Navy game will be hosted in New England at Gillette Stadium. For Patriots coach Bill Belichick and long snapper Joe Cardona, it brings everything full circle.
news

Trent Brown, Hunter Henry, and Matthew Judon kick off holidays ensuring no kids feel forgotten this year

New England Patriots players Trent Brown, Hunter Henry, and Matthew Judon kicked off the holiday season hosting parties with the Massachusetts Society of the Prevention for Cruelty to Children, Communities for People, and Bridge Over Troubled Waters.
news

Robert Kraft, Bill Belichick to join 'College GameDay' for Army-Navy game

ESPN on Thursday announced New England Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft and head coach Bill Belichick will make guest appearances on "College GameDay" as Gillette Stadium hosts the annual Army-Navy game.
news

Michael Onwenu reps Team Impact for My Cause My Cleats after non-profit gave him 'different perspective' in college

New England Patriots offensive lineman Michael Onwenu has been familiar with the work of Team Impact since his college days at Michigan, and those ties have followed him into the NFL.
news

How NFLPA Community MVP Lawrence Guy and Patriots teammates recently gave back to community

Lawrence Guy Sr. earned NFLPA Community MVP honors last week, while Cody Davis, Matthew Slater, Joe Cardona, and Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft also gave back to the New England community in various ways.
news

Pharaoh Brown gets his therapy horseback riding, highlighting this modality and Windrush Farm for My Cause My Cleats

New England Patriots tight end Pharaoh Brown found an outlet to deal with his mental health while riding horses. For My Cause My Cleats this year, it inspired the reason he's supporting Windrush Farm Therapeutic Equitation in North Andover.
news

In aftermath of Maui wildfires, Patriots' Jahlani Tavai won't 'let Hawaii be forgotten'

Since the day he stepped foot on the islands to play college football, Hawaii has embraced Jahlani Tavai as their own. In the aftermath of the wildfires that devastated Maui, the New England Patriots linebacker is using his platform through the NFL's My Cause My Cleats initiative to pay it back to Hawaii.
news

Myles Bryant honoring late friend Charlie Ternan while raising awareness about fentanyl crisis with My Cause My Cleats

Through his platform with the NFL's My Cause My Cleats initiative, New England Patriots cornerback Myles Bryant will support Song For Charlie -- a non-profit started in memory of his late friend Charlie.
news

Cole Strange didn't end up joining the military, but through his foundation and My Cause My Cleats, he's giving back to those who served

There was a time when New England Patriots offensive lineman Cole Strange believed he might join the military after college, but his dream of making it to the NFL came true. For My Cause My Cleats, he's paying tribute to those who did serve.
news

Josh Uche proudly representing his heritage by supporting UNICEF Nigeria for My Cause My Cleats

"I wanted to do something that kind of resonated with my culture and where I'm from. I wanted to give a shoutout to the culture that helped get me here in the first place, and figured UNICEF Nigeria was something my family would be proud of."
