Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri May 28 - 12:00 AM | Sun May 30 - 11:58 PM

Bill Belichick 5/27: 'Impressed with the way that the guys are working'

'21 Patriots start the process again

Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick Issue Statements on Retirement of Adam Vinatieri

Former Patriots, Colts teammates celebrate Adam Vinatieri's legendary career after retirement announcement 

Adam Vinatieri announces retirement on 'Pat McAfee Show'

Patriots Announce Veteran Jersey Numbers

Onwenu setting offseason groundwork

Meyers striving for consistency

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Julio Jones trade, breaking down the QBs and more

Photos: Patriots Kick Off 2021 OTAs

NFL Notes: Patrick Chung still part of the action

High-energy Barmore has the tools to dominate

Former Patriot Eugene Chung opens up about experience as an Asian-American athlete, coach on 'Boston Globe' panel

O-line rookie Sherman's flexibility could prove his strength

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

Lawrence Guy excited to be reunited with some old teammates

'Game isn't too big' for Joshuah Bledsoe

Patriots Sign LS Wes Farnsworth

Uche, Dugger look to Pats legends for second-year jump

NFL Notes: Not much prime-time love for Patriots

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Finding roster strengths and weaknesses

Report: Patriots bringing back quarterback Brian Hoyer

Reports: Patriots bolster offensive line depth

Constant compete defines Mac Jones' rise to Patriots

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

Matthew Slater speaks on addiction in the NFL panel: 'It just takes people who care'

May 28, 2021 at 07:22 AM
writer-profile-angelique-new
Angelique Fiske

Lifestyle Editor

slater
Photo by Eric J. Adler

Matthew Slater is one of the most tenured and trusted voices in the Patriots locker room, and as he enters his 14th season, he is actively looking ahead for both himself and his teammates. With May being Mental Health Awareness Month, Slater joined a panel of current and former NFL players Wednesday night to talk about an often stigmatized condition -- addiction.

Slater was joined by former defensive back and current CEO of NFL Alumni Beasley Reece, former tight end and current CEO of Desert Hope Treatment Center Derek Price, and the first German native to play in the NFL Patrick Venzke, who is currently in recovery. American Addiction Centers hosted the event as part of their "Addiction Talk" series on Facebook Live, which aim to shine a light and destigmatize addiction.

Though Slater has not dealt with addiction himself, throughout his career he has witness former teammates cope with the stresses of life in the NFL, injuries, the uncertainty of making a roster and the stark changes when their playing days are done with drugs and alcohol.

"I can't tell you how many times I've heard that over the course of my career, whether guys drink almost nightly or doing recreational drugs to try to just take their mind off the things that are going on and the things that they're faced with. Unfortunately, that's a product of the culture that we live in, a culture that has told us for so long that as men we have to be a certain way," Slater said. "It's not okay to ask for help. It's not okay to talk to someone about what's going on with you. I think for so long we've kind of been stuck in that pattern, but it's nice to see now more athletes bringing awareness to the issues that they're facing off the court or off the grid iron and trying to have conversation and dialogue about this because I think that's the only real healthy way to attack some of these issues."

While addiction is a disease, Slater said in locker rooms, there are preventative steps that can be taken, especially for those who are struggle, are dealing with stressors or may be predisposed to addiction. For male athletes in particular, there is a notion that asking for help might be seen as weak. Slater said it is incumbent upon the leaders in a locker room to check in with others. The bottom line, he said, is caring about each other as people first and foremost.

"I don't care how you're performing on the field. What's going on at home? What's going on in your personal life? How are you growing as a man? I think locker room by locker room, team by team, league by league, we have to kind of set the tone. The leaders in those settings have to say, hey, it's okay to not be talking about basketball all the time or football all the time or whatever sport it is that you're playing," Slater said. "How can we just talk about how you're doing as a person? Look, that doesn't take a lot of effort. It just takes people who care. It takes people who are really invested in their teammates, their brothers around them."

Part of the struggle, at least for athletes, is that their "identity is so tied up" in being an athlete, Slater said. NFL players live with the awareness that the game could be taken from them at any moment, and only the lucky ones get to make the decision to walk away from it for themselves. For most, it is either a gradual trickle out of the limelight or over in a flash due to injury.

However, because of the high-profile nature of a career in sports, many who are struggling isolate themselves rather than seek help.

"Oftentimes when people are struggling with addiction, isolation is a huge factor in their struggles. There's a lie that you tell yourself that says, I'm the only one that's dealing with this," he said. "No one else is dealing with this, especially when you look at professional athletes … People are looking at you like you're perfect, like your life is all in order, like you're living the American dream so to speak. I think what we have to do, I firmly believe as a man of faith that we're meant to live life in community. Community is so important and plays a vital role in combating this."

Reece and his team with NFL Alumni have taken steps to support and be there for players once their playing days are done, but Slater is holding out hope that the league will step up and see the men who take the field every Sunday as just that: men.

"My hope has always been that the NFL in particular would start to see players is more than just helmets and pads and a number," Slater said.

The entire panel discussion is available on the American Addiction Centers Facebook page. You can find it here.

Related Content

news

Former Patriots, Colts teammates celebrate Adam Vinatieri's legendary career after retirement announcement 

Adam Vinatieri announced his retirement Wednesday, and it didn't take long for congratulations to flood in on social media. 
news

Get to know the newest Patriots free agent signings

After a tidal wave of free agency news in March, the Patriots have steadily added more and more new faces. Let's get to know the latest free agent signings off the field.
news

Former Patriot Eugene Chung opens up about experience as an Asian-American athlete, coach on 'Boston Globe' panel

Eugene Chung became the third player of Asian descent to play in the NFL when he was drafted by the Patriots in 1992. Last week, on a 'Boston Globe' panel, he shared his experiences as an Asian-American in the world of sports.
news

Pan Mass Challenge team to honor Tracy Sormanti on 2021 ride

The Patriots Platelet Pedalers will honor Tracy Sormanti, the late Patriots Cheerleading Director, on their 2021 ride. 
news

Behind the scenes of the Patriots 'action-packed' schedule release video

Get a close up look at the stars of the 2021 Patriots schedule release video.
news

Patrick Chung talks to NBC Boston about rise in anti-Asian hate crimes 

The recently retired Patriot sat down with NBC Boston's Susan Tran to talk about his experiences. 
news

James White earns degree from University of Wisconsin 

James White completed his Life Sciences Communication degree from University of Wisconsin. 
news

Gronk returns to New England to donate $1.2 million to Charlesbank Playground renovation

Rob Gronkowski returned to New England on Friday to donate $1.2 million to Charlesbank Playground renovation. 
news

Joejuan Williams graduates from Vanderbilt University over the weekend 

Joejuan Williams returned to Nashville to celebrate completing his degree. 
news

Nike makes triumphant return to the Patriots Draft war room

Yes, Nike was in the Patriots War Room. 
news

Get to know the Patriots Day 2 and 3 Draft picks

Meet your newest Patriots.

Latest News

Matthew Slater speaks on addiction in the NFL panel: 'It just takes people who care'

Patriots Sign TE Troy Fumagalli; Release LB LaRoy Reynolds and FB Danny Vitale

Hunter Henry fitting right in

OTA Blogservations 5/27: Patriots get things started

Former Patriots, Colts teammates celebrate Adam Vinatieri's legendary career after retirement announcement 

'21 Patriots start the process again

MORE LATEST NEWS

Trending Video

Adam Vinatieri Tribute

Former Patriots kicker Adam Vinatieri announced his retirement yesterday. Here is a look back at his iconic career with the New England Patriots.

Key Takeaways from Thursday's OTA

Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault offer their key takeaways from the first day of media access to New England Patriots organized team activities (OTAs).

Kendrick Bourne 5/27: 'Grateful for OTAs'

Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne addresses the media via video conference on Thursday, May 27, 2021.

Hunter Henry 5/27: 'Trying to build that timing and chemistry on the field and off the field'

Patriots tight end Hunter Henry addresses the media via video conference on Thursday, May 27, 2021.

Henry Anderson 5/27: 'Still trying to learn the fundamentals and basics of the defense'

Patriots defensive lineman Henry Anderson addresses the media via video conference on Thursday, May 27, 2021.

Bill Belichick 5/27: 'Impressed with the way that the guys are working'

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media via video conference call on Thursday, May 27, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising