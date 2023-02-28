McDaniels believes O'Brien move will pay dividends for Patriots

It's no secret that the Patriots offense needed fixing after a 2022 season that saw Mac Jones struggle throughout under the direction of Matt Patricia and Joe Judge. As a result, the organization acted quickly and brought back Bill O'Brien to run the show in 2023.
Raiders coach Josh McDaniels, who directed Jones as a rookie before taking the Las Vegas job last year, believes the move will pay dividends for New England this season.
"I think he's a great coach," McDaniels said. "Billy's worked with a lot of quarterbacks before, and they've all had success, and he's impacted all of those guys in a positive way. He knows the position really well, understands the league, understands how to get the most out of players at this level. He'll do a great job."
McDaniels and O'Brien worked together from 2007-09 before McDaniels left to take the Denver head coaching job. O'Brien previously worked in college but was eager to put down his roots in the NFL as an offensive assistant. McDaniels said it was apparent quickly that O'Brien has what it took to do just that.
"Billy was one of those guys who came from college and really wanted to make it in the NFL," McDaniels said. "So, it was apparent right away how hard he worked, how smart he was, and you could give him a lot of responsibility and he could handle it. All the things that Billy has accomplished and achieved since then haven't surprised me at all. Being successful as a coordinator in New England, winning at Penn State, winning in Houston, going down to Alabama and being part of their success there — none of that has surprised me.
"He's a great football coach, extremely hard worker. I have a lot of confidence that Billy's going to do well wherever he's at, and obviously now that's in New England."