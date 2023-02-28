McDaniels believes O'Brien move will pay dividends for Patriots

"Billy was one of those guys who came from college and really wanted to make it in the NFL," McDaniels said. "So, it was apparent right away how hard he worked, how smart he was, and you could give him a lot of responsibility and he could handle it. All the things that Billy has accomplished and achieved since then haven't surprised me at all. Being successful as a coordinator in New England, winning at Penn State, winning in Houston, going down to Alabama and being part of their success there — none of that has surprised me.