Meet the Patriots fan featured in Nike's 'You can't stop us' commercial

Official website of the New England Patriots

Bentley looking to seize opportunity

Bentley looking to seize opportunity

Harris learning from fellow RBs to prepare for Year 2

Harris learning from fellow RBs to prepare for Year 2

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Bring in additional competition at QB?

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Bring in additional competition at QB?

Williams looking to break through in Year 2

Williams looking to break through in Year 2

James White balances challenging offseason

James White balances challenging offseason

20 Burning Patriots roster questions

20 Burning Patriots roster questions

Wynn ready to put competitive nature on display

Wynn ready to put competitive nature on display

Robert Kraft announces $100K donation to Boston Uncornered

Robert Kraft announces $100K donation to Boston Uncornered

John Simon: 'Everyone's trying to adapt right now'

John Simon: 'Everyone's trying to adapt right now'

Gilmore highlights preparation and trust in Film Session

Gilmore highlights preparation and trust in Film Session

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Breaking down the front seven, Stidham's upside and more

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Breaking down the front seven, Stidham's upside and more

NFL reveals 2020 facility protocols

NFL reveals 2020 facility protocols

Winovich on a quest for improvement and consistency

Winovich on a quest for improvement and consistency

Statement from Bill Belichick regarding Reche Caldwell

Statement from Bill Belichick regarding Reche Caldwell

In Year Two, punter Bailey looks to kick it up a notch

In Year Two, punter Bailey looks to kick it up a notch

Patriots speak out on issues

Patriots speak out on issues

Statement from the Kraft Family

Statement from the Kraft Family

Meyers making the mental leap

Meyers making the mental leap

Devin and Jason McCourty host roundtable discussion about racism and protests on "Double Coverage"

Devin and Jason McCourty host roundtable discussion about racism and protests on "Double Coverage"

No joint practices for Patriots in 2020

No joint practices for Patriots in 2020

Behind the Scenes: The Virtual Draft

Behind the Scenes: The Virtual Draft

NFL announces rule changes

NFL announces rule changes

6 Forgotten Patriots championship plays

6 Forgotten Patriots championship plays

Jason McCourty embraces leadership role

Jason McCourty embraces leadership role

Robert Kraft's Super Bowl LI ring auctioned off for more than $1 million

Robert Kraft's Super Bowl LI ring auctioned off for more than $1 million

Friday, May 29, 2020 02:23 PM

Meet the Patriots fan featured in Nike's 'You can't stop us' commercial

writer-profile-angelique-new
Angelique Fiske

Lifestyle Editor

boa fan stories
Photo courtesy of Bill Gouveia

When Nike dropped its latest commercial about coming back against the odds, Patriots fans saw a familiar scene, as Danny Amendola crossed into the end zone for the two-point conversion that tied Super Bowl LI.

What follows that play is also a familiar scene to Patriots fans -- the utter shock and excitement of their team orchestrating the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history. Bill Gouveia, a columnist for the Sun Chronicle, is seen pacing in his living room, hands on his head in sheer disbelief.

It is a two-second clip that represents the exact emotions Patriots fans felt in 2017 and what Gouveia has felt for 49 years as a season ticket member.

The original video was posted by Gouveia's son, Aaron, after Super Bowl LI. It got picked up by a few websites in the days following the game, but since then, their family hadn't given the video much thought. Until recently when a representative from Nike reached out about using a clip in an upcoming commercial, but again, the family didn't think much of it until it aired.

When texts and calls started flooding in on May 23, Gouveia was stunned.

"It was just hard to believe that it was me. I remember just the sense of elation [from the Super Bowl win]. You see me with my hands on my head because I didn't know what to do. I was like I couldn't believe that this actually happened," he said. "It sunk in about an hour after I saw it, when more people started to call me and I realized, wow that's a national TV commercial. That is really cool. I go around telling people now, 'Listen LeBron and Tiger and Serena, they kept bugging me to do a commercial with them and I kept saying no. Finally to shut them up, I said okay fine I'll do one.'"

From the cold, metal benches of Foxboro Stadium to six Super Bowl wins, Gouveia and so many other Patriots fans have seen the franchise comeback both in the short and long term – whether it is a game, like Super Bowl LI, or turning the organization into a dynasty.

For Gouveia and his family, the Patriots have been more than just a team to root for. It's a lifestyle. They plan weekends, vacations and even weddings around the team's schedule.

"Practically everything in our lives is pretty much planned around the Patriots and around the NFL schedule for the Patriots and everything else," Gouveia said. "When they moved to Foxborough, it just became much easier to go. Then they really became our team. The great thing about the Patriots is what they do for family. We build our family around it."

The team has proven it is not a one-way street. In 2018, Gouveia's grandson was picked on at school for wearing nail polish, and the Patriots shared a video of Rob Gronkowski encouraging him to be himself. Martellus Bennett showed off his painted nails in solidarity. The commercial highlights all the ways sports can invoke humanity and hope, a reminder that, together we will get through this. That has certainly been the case for Gouveia.

"To see something like that, at least it feels like it gives you hope. At a time when hope is not the thing that really jumps to the surface right now, you know that people have faced tougher situations and come back," he said. "I'm a big analogy person, and the analogy between life and sports is probably the biggest and the most accurate. In 20 years, I probably won't be able to talk to my kids or my grandkids about much pop culture or music or whatever is going on, but I'll always be able to talk about sports. That's something you can't take from me or from them.

You can watch the Nike ad below. You'll see Gouveia around the 50-second mark.

Related Content

Patrick Chung surprises local Patriots fans by delivering their takeout
news

Patrick Chung surprises local Patriots fans by delivering their takeout

Patrick Chung surprised a family of Patriots fans by delivering their takeout. 
Teammates, Kraft, Belichick show their respect Devin McCourty during Boston Uncornered event
news

Teammates, Kraft, Belichick show their respect Devin McCourty during Boston Uncornered event

Deatrich Wise Jr.'s Big Man Camp goes virtual, offering technique, perspective and positivity 
news

Deatrich Wise Jr.'s Big Man Camp goes virtual, offering technique, perspective and positivity 

Deatrich Wise Jr.'s second year of Big Man Camps looks different this year, but the mission is the same. 
Devin and Jason McCourty host roundtable discussion about racism and protests on "Double Coverage"
news

Devin and Jason McCourty host roundtable discussion about racism and protests on "Double Coverage"

Devin and Jason McCourty used their platform to hold honest discussions about racism and creating change.
Danny Vitale spends Memorial Day completing Murph Challenge to honor fallen Navy SEAL
news

Danny Vitale spends Memorial Day completing Murph Challenge to honor fallen Navy SEAL

Robert Kraft's Super Bowl LI ring auctioned off for more than $1 million
news

Robert Kraft's Super Bowl LI ring auctioned off for more than $1 million

Robert Kraft put his Super Bowl LI ring up for auction for the All in Challenge, and it raised more than a million dollars for the cause. 
Foxborough couple ties the knot at Gillette Stadium in a surprise gift from their family
news

Foxborough couple ties the knot at Gillette Stadium in a surprise gift from their family

After their wedding in Ireland was canceled due to COVID-19, the Laumanns were in for the surprise of a lifetime. 
Devin and Jason McCourty named finalists for 2020 Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award
news

Devin and Jason McCourty named finalists for 2020 Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award

Devin and Jason McCourty's work in the spaces of educational reform, criminal justice reform and racial inequality have earned
Patriots back again with one-of-a-kind road trip experience for 'All in Challenge' 
news

Patriots back again with one-of-a-kind road trip experience for 'All in Challenge' 

In a video, James White gives the details of the latest Patriots auction item. 
Fan draws Patriots logo on bike ride throughout Boston 
news

Fan draws Patriots logo on bike ride throughout Boston 

Using a GPS tracking app, a Patriots fan drew out the Flying Elvis on his Boston bike ride. 
Robert Kraft puts Super Bowl LI ring up for auction for "All in Challenge"
news

Robert Kraft puts Super Bowl LI ring up for auction for "All in Challenge"

Robert Kraft joined a list of celebrities participating in Michael Rubin's "All in Challenge."

Latest News

Food4Vets Program to distribute meals at Gillette Headquarters in Boston on Saturday, July 20

Food4Vets Program to distribute meals at Gillette Headquarters in Boston on Saturday, July 20

Patriots News Blitz 6/18: Bentley ready for more

Patriots News Blitz 6/18: Bentley ready for more

Harris learning from fellow RBs to prepare for Year 2

Harris learning from fellow RBs to prepare for Year 2

Transcript: Ja'Whaun Bentley Video Conference 6/17

Transcript: Ja'Whaun Bentley Video Conference 6/17

Bentley looking to seize opportunity

Bentley looking to seize opportunity

Patriots launch Read Between the Lines, a Summer Reading Blitz

Patriots launch Read Between the Lines, a Summer Reading Blitz

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Bring in additional competition at QB?

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Bring in additional competition at QB?

Patriots News Blitz 6/17: Byrd could be a difference maker

Patriots News Blitz 6/17: Byrd could be a difference maker

2021 NFL Pro Bowl Heading to Las Vegas

2021 NFL Pro Bowl Heading to Las Vegas

Tippett heads Patriots contingent of College Hall of Fame nominees

Tippett heads Patriots contingent of College Hall of Fame nominees

Patrick Chung surprises local Patriots fans by delivering their takeout

Patrick Chung surprises local Patriots fans by delivering their takeout

Patriots reveal new veteran jersey numbers

Patriots reveal new veteran jersey numbers

Patriots News Blitz 6/16: White plans on new mindset

Patriots News Blitz 6/16: White plans on new mindset

Ben Coates (left), Ty Law (middle) and Willie McGinest (right).

Tom Brady, Ty Law among Willie McGinest's top NFL teammates

Patriots News Blitz 6/15: The best and worst of the past decade

Patriots News Blitz 6/15: The best and worst of the past decade

Williams looking to break through in Year 2

Williams looking to break through in Year 2

Patriots News Blitz 6/12: Which unheralded newcomers will emerge?

Patriots News Blitz 6/12: Which unheralded newcomers will emerge?

James White balances challenging offseason

James White balances challenging offseason

Transcript: James White Video Conference 6/11

Transcript: James White Video Conference 6/11

20 Burning Patriots roster questions

20 Burning Patriots roster questions

Patriots News Blitz 6/11: Training camp and preseason taking shape

Patriots News Blitz 6/11: Training camp and preseason taking shape

Teammates, Kraft, Belichick show their respect Devin McCourty during Boston Uncornered event

Teammates, Kraft, Belichick show their respect Devin McCourty during Boston Uncornered event

Wynn ready to put competitive nature on display

Wynn ready to put competitive nature on display

Patriots News Blitz 6/10: McCourty leads the way

Patriots News Blitz 6/10: McCourty leads the way

Deatrich Wise Jr.'s Big Man Camp goes virtual, offering technique, perspective and positivity 

Deatrich Wise Jr.'s Big Man Camp goes virtual, offering technique, perspective and positivity 

Advertising