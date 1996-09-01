Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered and Patriots Playbook Fri Feb 11 - 12:00 AM | Tue Mar 15 - 12:55 PM

Matthew Slater named 2021 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award Winner

Richard Seymour Elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame

Mac Jones shows off red carpet look before NFL Honors

Kraft family surprises marathon runner with Super Bowl LVI tickets

Mayo, Judon review '21 defense, look ahead to '22

5 fun facts from Hunter Henry's Instagram Q&A

Patriots Hire Joe Judge as Offensive Assistant

Patriots Mailbag: Coaching carousel continues

Mac Jones and the year two jump at quarterback

NFL Notes: Award season has arrived

Mac Jones does the Griddy at NFL Pro Bowl

Mac Jones, J.C. Jackson stand out at Pro Bowl

Mac Jones wins 'Thread the Needle' event at Pro Bowl Skills Showdown

Statement from Bill Belichick on Tom Brady's Retirement

Congratulations Tom!

Statement from Robert Kraft on Tom Brady's Retirement

Brady may be gone, but he'll always be a Patriot

Patriots Mailbag: Replacing McDaniels, draft plans and more

NFL Notes: Josh McDaniels will be missed

15 Potential Patriots to watch at Senior Bowl

Miami tops New England 24 -10

Sep 01, 1996 at 11:00 AM

An interception and return by Louis Oliver ended a Patriots scoring threat on their opening drive and resulted in a Dolphins touchdown for a 7 – 0 lead. It was the first of four turnovers surrendered by the Patriots, which resulted in two touchdowns and the difference in a 24-10 season opening loss.

Unlike the shootouts in the past showdowns, the two teams combined for less than 400 yards passing. Drew Bledsoe threw for 222 yards, completing just 9 of 38, including one touchdown and two interceptions. His favorite target, once again, was tight end Ben Coates, who earned game honors for his 6 receptions and 69 yards. He scored the Patriots only touchdown of the game on a 4th-and-1 situation from the dolphins 29-yard line. The 29-yard gain moved Bledsoe into third place on the Patriots' all-time passing list, ahead of Tony Eason (10,556 yards).

Down early, the Patriots practically abandoned the run, rushing just 14 times for 29 yards (2.1 avg.). Martin, who rushed for 142 yards in Miami last year, finished the game with just 23 yards on 11 carries (2.1 avg.). The Dolphins' Karim Abdul-Jabbar led all rushers with 115 yards on 26 carries and scored his first career touchdown on a 3-yard run in the second to give the Dolphins a 17-3 lead at the half. The Dolphins drove 96 yards in just eight plays to take a 24-3 lead on their first possession of the second half. The Patriots answered with a 29-yard scoring strike from Bledsoe to Coates, capitalizing on a David Meggett 54-yard kickoff return to the Dolphin 38-yard line. The Patriots threatened to score on two of their next three possessions, but had drives end at the Dolohins 29 (downs) and 35 (interception) yard lines, resulting in the 24-10 season opening loss.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Mac Jones shows off style at NFL Honors

Mac Jones attends NFL Honors event in California.
news

Matthew Slater named 2021 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award Winner

New England Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater has been named the 2021 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award Winner.
news

Richard Seymour Elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame

Former New England Patriots defensive lineman Richard Seymour was elected for enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame tonight. Seymour will join the Hall of Fame Class of 2022 at an induction ceremony in Canton, Ohio, this summer. 
news

Seymour becomes 10th Patriot in Pro Football Hall of Fame

Richard Seymour finally got the call from Canton to enter the Hall of Fame, where he'll join an awaiting collection of Patriot legends.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Mac Jones shows off style at NFL Honors

Matthew Slater named 2021 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award Winner

Richard Seymour Elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame

Seymour becomes 10th Patriot in Pro Football Hall of Fame

Patriots player social justice fund distributes $560,000 to 11 local organizations 

Kraft family surprises marathon runner with Super Bowl LVI tickets

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame Class announced

2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame Class is announced at the NFL Honors.

Richard Seymour shares his Hall of Fame news with Robert Kraft

2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee Richard Seymour and Robert Kraft react to the news that Seymour will be inducted this spring.

Richard Seymour is headed to Canton

Patriots Hall of Famer Richard Seymour will be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame as a member of the Class of 2022.

Mac Jones shows off red carpet look before NFL Honors

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones shows off red carpet look before NFL Honors.

Robert Kraft surprises Matthew Slater with sportsmanship award

Patriots captain Matthew Slater is this year's winner of the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award. Patriots owner Robert Kraft surprised him with the news, and Slater was on hand to accept the award at the NFL Honors ceremony in Los Angeles.

Matt Judon discusses Mac Jones, Patriots Defense and his Support of 'Black Women's Imperative'

New England Patriots linebacker Matt Judon joins "Super Bowl Live" for an interview supporting "Black Women's Health Imperative".
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

We take an early look ahead to next regular season now that every Patriots opponent has been determined.

Patriots locked into 21st overall pick

With the close of the NFL's Wild Card round, the order of the draft's first round is getting closer to set.

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Brady may be gone, but he'll always be a Patriot

Tom Brady's career may be over but his impact will last forever.

New England Patriots Awarded Germany as an International Home Marketing Area Effective January 1, 2022

As part of the National Football League's International Home Marketing Area (HMA) initiative, the New England Patriots submitted a proposal and were awarded Germany as their international home market.
Advertising