Mic Drop: Patriots head off to Minneapolis in tremendous fashion

Supporters came out in full force, some as early as 3:30 a.m. to catch a spot in front of the stage to hear members of the organization get pumped up for the week ahead. For some, showing up to the rally was all about returning the dedication to the team.

"They're dedicated to the fans, their craft and one another," said Greg Walters, who had been at Patriot Place since 6 a.m. "They show up no matter what. [I] hope we make our mark in tremendous fashion like we always do."

The Patriots definitely showed their dedication to the fans as team captains expressed their appreciation for the fan support. Along with Tom, Danny Amendola, Rob Gronkowski, David Andrews, Devin McCourty, Matthew Slater, Duron Harmon, Bill Belichick and Jonathan Kraft took the stage.

Tom's speech wasn't the only one that resonated with fans. Jonathan kicked off the speeches from members of the organization by thanking fans for their support of the team and for the noise they brought to the AFC Championship last Sunday and called fans the foundation of the team.