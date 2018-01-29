Mic Drop: Patriots head off to Minneapolis in tremendous fashion

Patriots fans and players really know how to go out in style. On a chilly Monday morning thousands of fans packed into NRG Plaza in front of The Hall at Patriot Place to watch and cheer on the guys as they headed off to Minneapolis for what will be an epic show down.
Tom Brady took the stage to thank Patriots Nation for their unwavering support throughout the season, ending his speech the only way the GOAT can -- with an epic mic drop.
"You guys are with us," he said. "We know that, you know that, we all know that. Patriots Nation is stronger than ever. We got one more to go. We're going to go out there and try to win it for you guys. And that's all we got. We love you! Patriots out!"
Supporters came out in full force, some as early as 3:30 a.m. to catch a spot in front of the stage to hear members of the organization get pumped up for the week ahead. For some, showing up to the rally was all about returning the dedication to the team.
"They're dedicated to the fans, their craft and one another," said Greg Walters, who had been at Patriot Place since 6 a.m. "They show up no matter what. [I] hope we make our mark in tremendous fashion like we always do."
The Patriots definitely showed their dedication to the fans as team captains expressed their appreciation for the fan support. Along with Tom, Danny Amendola, Rob Gronkowski, David Andrews, Devin McCourty, Matthew Slater, Duron Harmon, Bill Belichick and Jonathan Kraft took the stage.
Tom's speech wasn't the only one that resonated with fans. Jonathan kicked off the speeches from members of the organization by thanking fans for their support of the team and for the noise they brought to the AFC Championship last Sunday and called fans the foundation of the team.
Check out the rest of the rally below: