Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Best of Patriots.com Radio Wed Jan 25 | 01:30 PM - 11:59 PM

Analysis: What Will the Patriots Offense Look Like With Bill O'Brien Returning as Offensive Coordinator?

Patriots Mailbag: Billy O is back, more moves to come?

NFL Notes: Patriots reportedly get their man

Report: Patriots to Reunite with Bill O'Brien as New Offensive Coordinator

Judon, Marcus Jones earn PFWA honors

2023 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Ranking the Patriots Roster Needs Heading Into the Offseason

NFL Announces Two 2023 International Games in Germany

Five takeaways from Devin McCourty's interview with Peter King

Report: Patriots interview Bill O'Brien for offensive coordinator position

Photos: Best of Patriots Fans 2022

Quick-Hit Thoughts on Every Player on the Patriots Roster During the 2022 Season

Reports: Pats set to interview OC candidates

Photos: Best Actions Shots of the Patriots 2022 Season

Patriots Mailbag: Projecting the Pats Coaching Staff for Next Season, Surveying Wide Receiver Options

Photos: Best Moments of the Patriots 2022 Season

NFL Notes: Changes coming in Foxborough, but how will they unfold?

Do Your Job: Patriots Practice Squad

Five Potential Candidates for Patriots Offensive Coordinator

Top 10 plays from the 2022 Patriots season

Michael Buchanan Conference Call Transcript

New England Patriots DE Michael Buchanan addresses the media during his draft day conference call on Saturday, April 27, 2013.

Apr 27, 2013 at 10:14 AM
New England Patriots

Q: How are you feeling?

MB: It's a great feeling. It's a great feeling. This was a childhood dream of mine with an organization I always wanted to be with, so it's definitely a great feeling. It's truly a blessing.

Q: Where were you today? What did you spend the day doing?

MB: I was with my family. My whole family was with me. I'm still with them right now. They're excited for me. I'm excited. I'm just at home with my family.

Q: What do you think of coming to an organization that has some players you know?

MB: It's great. It's great to be able to come in and kind of have some guys that I know and already feel like brothers to me. I'm at an advantage to have that, as far as me getting acclimated and everything and being in a new organization. It's definitely a great feeling.

Q: What was your contact with the Patriots prior to the draft?

MB: Obviously, I did the Senior Bowl and the Combine and everything. I did a bunch of different interviews. I had a workout with the defensive line coach. I feel like I did a good job; well, obviously I think I did a pretty good job of that. That was pretty much it.

Q: When was that workout?

MB: That was, I would say, probably a week or two after my pro day.

Q: When you're this deep into the draft, what's going through your head before you got that call? Are you wondering whether you're going to go at all?

MB: You know what? It's just a blessing to be able to play in the NFL. It's been a childhood dream of mine. I stated playing football when I was nine years old and I've been waiting for this day. I'm blessed to be able to go to a great organization and an organization I always dreamt about playing with. So I wasn't really too concerned with all of that.

Q: What kind of preconceived notions do you have about the Patriots?

MB: The same one everyone in the world knows: they're a standup organization. I believe they're the best organization in football, they way they do everything. They have great players, everything like that.

Q: What kind of indication did you get that the Patriots were going to select you?

MB: I didn't necessarily know. I didn't really have an indication. When they called me, I was about the happiest guy in the world to hear Coach Belichick's voice. I didn't really have an indication. I was hoping they'd have interest in me, but I didn't really know anything before it happened.

Q: Why did you decide to stay in school after your junior season?

MB: Just to finish my college career. That's something that I promised my mother I would do, as far as getting my degree and everything. I wanted to get closer to doing that. I bled orange and I wanted to be there to finish out with my teammates. I believed that we had something good going. Everything didn't go as we expected, but I'm glad I made the decision to come back.

Q: Can you walk us through your jaw injury last year? Is that part of why you lost weight and could that be why your stats dropped a bit?

MB: No, I wouldn't tie that in. The jaw situation was a bad time in my life, but I learned a lot from it. I think I became a better man from it and I just hope it will never happen again.

Q: Do you know anybody on the Patriots team?

MB: Yeah, one of my close friends, Tavon Wilson. He called me a couple minutes after they picked me.

Q: What did he tell you?

MB: He said, 'Welcome to the Patriots.' We talked and he basically called to welcome me and said he's glad I'm going to be a teammate once again.

Q: You had six pass breakups last season. Is having long arms and being disruptive at the line of scrimmage something you pride yourself on?

MB: Yes, pass breakups, that's a play for no gain. Anything I can to do to help the defense, I don't want to get up in the numbers and everything. Anything I can do help the defense when it comes to pressures, sacks, whatever I can do to help the defense. I'm just going to make sure I have an impact on every play.

Q: Did you ever consider going to Rutgers?

MB: No, I actually didn't. Never considered going to Rutgers, I was an Illinois guy all the way.

Q: They just drafted a couple of Rutgers guys, so…

MB: I actually worked out with Logan Ryan. I trained with him. I'm pretty familiar with him as well.

Q: Where was that?

MB: Phoenix, Arizona.

Q: You were projected as high as the third round. Was it frustrating to not go that high?

MB: It was a little bit frustrating, but like I said before, I have a great opportunity in front of me. This is a lifelong dream. To even get my name called is a blessing. My family celebrated – you would have thought I was the first pick in the draft, it didn't matter. The biggest thing is I'm a Patriot now and I have a great opportunity in front of me. I'm going to make the best of it. I'm not too worried about that.

Q: What do you do off the field? Do you have any hobbies?

MB: I'm a big movie guy. I watch a lot of movies. I have three younger siblings so I like to do a lot of stuff with them. They're getting into sports now and everything. Pretty much hanging out with my youngest siblings and watching a lot of sports. My TV is always on ESPN if I'm not watching movies. That's pretty much it.

Q: What kind of movies do you like?

MB: All kinds. I like horror movies, action movies, everything. I don't have a particular type, I feel like I've seen every movie there is. I don't have a particular type, I love watching movies.

Q: Do you have a favorite?

MB: Probably Scarface. That's probably my all-time favorite movie.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Blogservations: Collins returns, Brady fired up

New England's second day of practice includes a little rain and little rage.

news

After 'excused' absence, Collins practices; July 29 camp notes

News and notes from Patriots training camp.

news

Brady muestra intensidad en el segundo día de training camp

El QB pone la nota llamativa a los entrenamientos

news

Patriots Media Availability Transcripts 7/29

Patriots players TE Martellus Bennett, QB Jacoby Brissett, LB Jamie Collins, LB Dont'a Hightower and DE Rob Ninkovich addressed the media following Training Camp practice at Gillette Stadium on Friday, July 29, 2016.

news

Hablan los jugadores

Jugadores platicaron con la prensa después de la práctica

news

Nate Washington leans on Willie McGinest

Veteran free agent addition Nate Washington says he benefited from a talk with Willie McGinest.

news

PFW in Progress Recap 3/29: Final Four, Patriots Off-Season Additions

We're breaking down the top segments from Tuesday's edition of the PFW in Progress radio show so you don't miss a thing.

news

Report: Chris Hogan newest Patriot

New England looks to add depth to receiving corps.

news

Replacing Edelman no easy task; 11/18 notes

News and notes from Patriots practice and locker room interviews.

news

Get Jack'd - Ask Jackie Brittain your Patriots question!

Patriots Today's Jackie Brittain will answer your questions regarding the 2015 Patriots.

news

New England Patriots Cheerleader Appearances

The New England Patriots Cheerleaders will be making promo appearances at the following locations:

news

Patriots 2014 Mock Draft Tracker

Patriots.com has collected what the top 'experts' are predicting the Patriots will do in the first round come draft weekend. We will be updating this feature regularly to reflect changes in any of the mocks represented.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

2023 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

No Days Off: Cole Strange, Patriots reward Providence elementary school for perfect attendance

Analysis: What Will the Patriots Offense Look Like With Bill O'Brien Returning as Offensive Coordinator?

Patriots sign OL Bill Murray to a future contract

Patriots Mailbag: Billy O is back, more moves to come?

NFL Notes: Patriots reportedly get their man

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

NFL Films Presents: Dante Scarnecchia, Ivan Fears reflect on their coaching careers

In this segment of "NFL Films Presents," Charissa Thompson sits down with recently retired New England Patriots coaches Dante Scarnecchia and Ivan Fears.

Robert Kraft on Patriots playing in Germany

Robert Kraft talks about the excitement of playing in Germany, the support of the German fans and what it means for the Patriots to play a regular season game in Germany.

Patriots players and Bill Belichick surprise social justice fund recipients

The Patriots continue to make justice and equity an off-field priority: After raising several hundred thousand dollars for local organizations through the 2022 Patriots Players' Social Justice Fund, Patriots players, Bill Belichick and football staff called to surprise each recipient.

Top 10 sacks of 2022

We countdown the top 10 sacks by the Patriots in 2022.

Do Your Job: Patriots Practice Squad

Go behind the scenes with Patriots Practice Squad, and see what it takes to work with the Patriots during their practice sessions.

Patriots All Access: Season Recap

On this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, we discuss many of the looming issues for the Patriots heading into the off-season, with the players lamenting the missed opportunity this year.  Plus, learn what the role of a practice squad player is like on the Patriots. All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Patriots set 2023 opponents

With the conclusion of their 2022 season, the Patriots 2023 slate of opponents has been set.

Patriots set 2023 first-round draft slot

The Patriots will pick 14th overall in the first round of the 2023 NFL Entry Draft.

A Guide to Modern Football Analytics for Beginners

Ever get confused about the new stat in an article you read? Here's an explanation of what the metrics mean.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Future Patriots Opponents: 2023 through 2024

A look at the Patriots opponents from 2023 through 2024.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

Advertising