 Skip to main content
Advertising

Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Tue Feb 06 - 02:00 PM | Thu Feb 08 - 09:55 AM

Patriots Unfiltered 2/6: Coaching staff taking shape, Latest Patriots and NFL news

Patriots Mailbag: To QB or not QB?

NFL Notes: Mayo putting the pieces in place

Film Review: How Will the Patriots Offense Look Under New Offensive Coordinator Alex Van Pelt?

2024 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

2003: The Super Sequel Part II

Analysis: Pats hope they've found right coordinator mix

Patriots Greats Chronicle Jerod Mayo's Journey to Head Coach

Matt Groh and Camren Williams Detail the Process for the Patriots Scouting Department at the Senior Bowl

Patriots Unfiltered 2/2: Reaction to Patriots Coordinators Announcement

Patriots Announce New Group of Coordinators

Patriots Unfiltered 2/1: Senior Bowl Standouts, NFL Draft Talk, Coaching Staff Updates

Tom Brady tees off with Keegan Bradley at 2024 Pebble Beach Pro-Am revealing golf handicap

Legacy & Brotherhood: Jabrill Peppers, Deatrich Wise Jr. reflect on impact of 'Divine Nine' during Black History Month

Senior Bowl Day 2 Debrief: QB Performances and Other Standouts

Patriots Catch-22 1/31: Takeaways from Senior Bowl Practices, NFL Draft, Coaching Staff Updates

Patriots Director of Player Personnel Matt Groh Checks In from 2024 Senior Bowl

Senior Bowl Notebook: Evaluating the Quarterbacks in Mobile From a Patriots Perspective 

Report: Patriots Hire New Special Teams Coordinator

Senior Bowl Notebook: Standouts From the First Day of Practices in Mobile 

Mini camp notebook: Day 2, Moss meets media

Wide receiver Randy Moss spends some quality time with the press Wednesday. Plus, all the important notes from the morning practice session on the second day of mini camp.

Jun 06, 2007 at 08:00 AM

[

r_moss_day1camp.jpg

]()The sight made Randy Moss anxious.

When he first set foot in the Patriots locker room, Moss saw his locker sandwiched between two legends. On one side, Super Bowl MVP Tom Brady. On the other, Vinny Testaverde, a former Heisman Trophy winner now entering his third decade of professional football.

"That's when the butterflies came in," Moss admitted.

Talking with the press corps doesn't seem to have quite the same effect on Moss.

Wednesday was the wide receiver's first face-to-face contact with members of the media since he joined the Patriots via a Draft-Day trade.

He didn't disappoint.

An overflowing throng of reporters and photographers awaited a jovial Moss as he left the practice field shortly after 12:30. The first question he took: What's it like to be a New England Patriot?

"I'm liking everything I see, and hopefully I can just fit in," he replied.

He credited his new teammates with being very fair and friendly to him, including quarterback Tom Brady, with whom he said he's developing a good relationship.

"This is a great group of guys. [They] are getting to know me and understand that I love to win and carry myself as a professional athlete. I love coming to work every single day and just being around these guys."

Is his expectation to win a championship with New England this season?

"A [Super Bowl] ring is really long term," Moss reasoned. "First of all, we have to make it through camp and then make it through preseason and then get through the regular season and then hopefully make the playoffs. We have to start from the bottom and climb our way up to the top.

"At the same time, I'm a 10-year veteran," he continued. "I'm not going to sit here and lie and say I don't want a ring. This organization has three, and the players know how hard they have the work to get back to that point."

Moss later acknowledged the bad rap he believes he's received in the past – a product, he said, of his not opening up to others about his true feelings.

"I don't really like to do interviews because that's not my job. My job is to catch touchdowns and help the team win. I don't really plan on being too much in front of this microphone all year."

Which may explain why so many reporters were anxious to talk to him today.

Day 2 Notes

  • Running back Laurence Maroney made his first appearance at mini camp, though his action appeared limited. Notable absentees on Wednesday included defensive lineman Richard Seymour, safeties James Sanders and Brandon Meriweather, tight end David Thomas, and, yes, cornerback Asante Samuel.
  • During the 2-minute drill towards the end of practice, defensive players who were on the sideline started shouting in unison to simulate crowd noise. For the most part, quarterback Tom Brady and the offense handled the spontaneous outburst well. At one point, though, guard Logan Mankins false-started, much to the delight of the defense. The offense scored on the play, but Mankins was forced to run a lap around the field for his miscue.
  • An interesting tête-à-tête took place during 7-on-7 drills. Tight end Garrett Mills out-muscled cornerback Chad Scott to make an impressive touchdown grab. A play or two later, Scott redeemed himself by battling Mills for the ball and making a somersault interception.
  • In 11-on-11 play, wide receiver Jabar Gaffney broke free for a nice catch down the sideline. As he continued to run, fellow wideout Wes Welker raced to his aid to throw a heads-up block downfield.
  • Welker also had some more great catches Wednesday, and made a spectacular after-the-catch move on safety Eugene Wilson at one point, which sent Wilson to the ground.
  • Gaffney hauled in a pretty, arching touchdown pass from Brady from about 30 yards out during the 2-minute drill. Overall, the offense looked sharp today.
  • Linebacker Adalius Thomas showed some speed today. On one particular pass play, the 270-pounder followed rookie running back Justise Hairston stride-for-stride when Hairston came out of the backfield. Hairston was the intended receiver, and the quarterback wisely threw the ball out of bounds.
  • Kicker Stephen Gostkowski worked on short field goals (in the 30-yard range) at the start of practice (with Lonie Paxton snapping and Josh Miller holding), before switching to 50 yards later in the morning. He had a strong day from long distance. He also made the majority of his kicks during the team field goal session. Miller, however, had an on-and-off day punting the ball.
  • Safety Rodney Harrison picked off Brady during a 7-on-7 play.
  • The running backs worked on their receiving skills for part of practice.
  • Have we mentioned Welker's quickness and good hands lately?[
welker_7974.jpg

]()

  • WR Kelley Washington had a rough day. He dropped several seemingly routine passes.
  • Rutgers head football coach Greg Schiano was a guest of the Patriots at Wednesday's practice. He was seen talking with Pats boss Bill Belichick and taking notes while watching drills.
  • QB Vinny Testaverde continues to practice with the team, even without a contract.
  • RB Sammy Morris is still wearing his red (no-contact) jersey.
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Blogservations: Collins returns, Brady fired up

New England's second day of practice includes a little rain and little rage.
news

After 'excused' absence, Collins practices; July 29 camp notes

News and notes from Patriots training camp.
news

Brady muestra intensidad en el segundo día de training camp

El QB pone la nota llamativa a los entrenamientos
news

Patriots Media Availability Transcripts 7/29

Patriots players TE Martellus Bennett, QB Jacoby Brissett, LB Jamie Collins, LB Dont'a Hightower and DE Rob Ninkovich addressed the media following Training Camp practice at Gillette Stadium on Friday, July 29, 2016.
news

Hablan los jugadores

Jugadores platicaron con la prensa después de la práctica
news

Nate Washington leans on Willie McGinest

Veteran free agent addition Nate Washington says he benefited from a talk with Willie McGinest.
news

PFW in Progress Recap 3/29: Final Four, Patriots Off-Season Additions

We're breaking down the top segments from Tuesday's edition of the PFW in Progress radio show so you don't miss a thing.
news

Report: Chris Hogan newest Patriot

New England looks to add depth to receiving corps.
news

Actor John Krasinski talks Patriots, Boston sports pride

"The Office" star explains why he's not worried about his hometown team's chances in the playoffs.

news

Replacing Edelman no easy task; 11/18 notes

News and notes from Patriots practice and locker room interviews.
news

Get Jack'd - Ask Jackie Brittain your Patriots question!

Patriots Today's Jackie Brittain will answer your questions regarding the 2015 Patriots.

news

New England Patriots Cheerleader Appearances

The New England Patriots Cheerleaders will be making promo appearances at the following locations:
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots Mailbag: To QB or not QB?

NFL Notes: Mayo putting the pieces in place

Film Review: How Will the Patriots Offense Look Under New Offensive Coordinator Alex Van Pelt?

2024 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Analysis: Pats hope they've found right coordinator mix

Patriots Greats Chronicle Jerod Mayo's Journey to Head Coach

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

2003 Pro Bowl QB Challenge with Tom Brady | Throwback Highlights

Check out former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady competing at the 2003 NFL Pro Bowl at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, Hawaii. See the New England Patriots legend compete in a variety of throwing competitions against Hall of Famers Peyton Manning, Ray Lewis and more NFL stars.

Senior Bowl Day 2 Debrief: QB Performances and Other Standouts

Tamara Brown and Evan Lazar break down what has stood out from two days of Senior Bowl practices.

Patriots Director of Player Personnel Matt Groh Checks In from 2024 Senior Bowl

We check in with Patriots Director of Player Personnel Matt Groh at the 2024 Senior Bowl.

Senior Bowl Quarterback Highlights

A look at the quarterbacks participating in the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama.

Troy Brown on what he's looking for during Day 1 of Senior Bowl practice

New England Patriots wide receivers coach Troy Brown talks with NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero on what he's looking for during Day 1 of Senior Bowl practice.

Tom Brady on Pat McAfee Show on Jerod Mayo: "He'll do a great job"

Tom Brady joined ESPN's Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday, January 30 to discuss how he thinks new head coach Jerod Mayo will do with the New England Patriots.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Patriots Formally Introduce Jerod Mayo As the 15th Head Coach in Team History

The New England Patriots introduced Jerod Mayo as their new head coach at a press conference at Gillette Stadium today. He becomes the 15th head coach in franchise history.

Future Patriots Opponents: 2024 through 2027

A look at the Patriots opponents from 2024 through 2027.

Key dates on the 2024 NFL and Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2024.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.
Advertising