Monday Patriots practice observations

--Blount put on a very impressive performance in the preseason game action on Friday night, but he continues to struggle catching the football. The big back clearly does not have natural hands and if he does make the team won't likely be an option too often in the passing game.

--The quarterbacks did a drill at one point where one of the passers stop in the middle of a ring of seven pass catchers. The passer rotated to work on their footwork and then had to locate and throw to a receiver that called for the ball. They worked the drill in both directions, clockwise and counterclockwise.

--Robert Kraft walked onto the field midway through the workout and watched much of the practice.

--Tim Tebow took some extra reps throwing to Jenkins on the far field during some downtime.

--Amendola eventually made a nice, one-handed catch with his left hand on a short throw from Brady that he tipped to himself. Of course he probably should have caught the ball the first time.

--Josh McDaniels continues to experiment with various combinations in the backfield. He's used fullbacks, tight ends and even wide receivers together in the backfield at times. We've seen Stevan Ridley and Shane Vereen at times. Monday a look included Blount with Brandon Bolden.

--Aqib Talib had a nice pass defense on a Mallett throw intended for Fells in the red zone.

--Zupancic and Allen did the snapping and holding for Gostkowski's long field goal attempts during the team segment of practice.

--Gostkowski also did a pooch punt attempt on a long field goal attempt. Scott O'Brien had to remind his field goal team to run down and cover the kick near the goal line.

--Many of the young players put on shoulder pads for a segment of "opportunity" reps late in practice. Tebow was the quarterback for the offense in the drill, with Brian Daboll watching closely. Josh Boyer seemed to call in the defenses from the sideline for that side of the ball.

--Interesting to keep an eye on the playing time and reps for tight end/fullback Michael Hoomanawanui. The veteran played portions of the entire game on Friday night and then was out on the practice field with pads on for the "opportunity" reps.

--Brady hit Jake Ballard for a nice completion down the middle in team action late. The only problem was that Bill Belichick called the tight end for a false start. The veteran was sent for a penalty lap while the rest of the offense ran the play again.

--Brandon Jones had a nice break on a Tebow pass in the "opportunity" reps for the interception. On the next snap Tebow threw well low and behind Quentin Sims, although the pair did connect on a nice deep ball for a touchdown down the left sideline later.

--Brady took some extra reps with Amendola on the other field while the "opportunity" reps were going on.

--Brady, Mallett and Tebow did some extra conditioning running together after practice. Tebow still had his pads on at that point, but still found a way to out stride the other passers to win each sprint.

--Kyle Arrington celebrated his 27th birthday, although there were no signs or singing from the crowd.

--Talib, Ballard, Rob Ninkovich, Tommy Kelly and a few other players met with the media after practice.