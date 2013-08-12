Official website of the New England Patriots

live
LIVE: Patriots Playbook (video edition) Wed Nov 22 | 02:00 PM - 04:00 PM

Patriots vs. Giants: 10 Must-Watch Factors

32 Players Nominated for 2023 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award; Patriots Nominate David Andrews

Patriots Gameplan: Evaluating Bailey Zappe's Chances to Start at Quarterback for the Pats vs. the Giants 

Belichick on Patriots Quarterback Situation: "I told all the players the same thing: be ready to go"

Game Preview: Patriots at Giants

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Giants

Unfiltered Mailbag: What to expect from Patriots coming off the bye week

NFL Notes: Injuries marring NFL season

Do Your Job: Behind-the-Scenes of the Patriots Trip to Germany

Patriots All Access: Bye-Week, Behind the Scenes of Germany Trip, Jahlani Tavai 1-on-1

Patriots This Week: Colts Recap and How the Patriots are Approaching the Bye Week

Patriots Unfiltered 11/16: What Went Wrong vs. Colts, What Needs to Improve after the Bye, 1-on-1 with Ezekiel Elliott

One-on-One with Ezekiel Elliott | Patriots Unfiltered on TV

Boots on the Ground: Honoring U.S. Service Members and Gold Star families

Matthew Slater on the bye week: "Hopefully we can make the most of it"

Ten Next Gen Stats From the First Ten Patriots Games in the 2023 Season

Patriots Mailbag: Reassessing things at the bye

A Whole New Ball Game: Former Patriot Vernon Crawford Finds Success Coaching Women's Professional Football

Vote for Joe Cardona for the NFL's Salute to Service Award!

NFL Notes: Belichick ready to make at move at QB

Monday Patriots practice observations

New England got back to practice Monday afternoon, a day before the team will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for joint work.

Aug 12, 2013 at 09:17 AM
headshot-andy-hart
Andy Hart

Patriots.com Writer

FOXBOROUGH -- Following a day off on Sunday to recover from last week's work with and against the Eagles, the Patriots returned to the practice fields behind Gillette Stadium for a two-plus hour workout Monday afternoon.

The practice action took place in helmets, shells and shorts, and didn't lead to the most active, competitive workout of camp. That makes sense with the Patriots coming off a week of pretty intense work with the Eagles, including last Friday night's preseason opener.

Add in the fact that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrive in town on Tuesday for another series of what should be pretty physical, competitive workouts, and it's quite logical that Monday's work was one of the more bland sessions of camp.

Maybe the biggest news of the day was that backup quarterback Ryan Mallett was back on the field and a full participant, this after leaving Friday night's game in Philadelphia in the second quarter with what was announced by the Patriots as a head injury. Mallett downplayed the injury in his postgame comments– saying he simply got hit in the chest and that his head was fine – and certainly seemed to be under no limitations or worse for the wear on Monday.

Beyond that, here are one man's observations from the sunny, warm practice fields:

--Six players were not dressed for/seen at the workout. That included Mark Harrison (foot), Marcus Cannon, Jason Vega, Rob Gronkowski (arm/back), Jermaine Cunningham and Armond Armstead (infection).

Vega is a new addition to the list of injuries, as he saw action on Friday night against the Eagles and had not previously missed practice time.

Gronkowski was on the field in shorts and a t-shirt, watching the workout.

Harrison was in shorts and did his usual running/rehab work on the Revs practice field.

A number of other players were in jersey and helmet, but did not participate fully in the workout. That included Michael Jenkins (leg), Kevin Haslam, Tyronne Green, Ras I-Dowling and Alfonzo Dennard. It was the first time we'd seen Dowling in more than a week.

Dan Connolly, as is normally the case, was dressed but didn't participate fully. Much like other practice days he took some pre-practice walk-through reps, but didn't do much after that he.

Previously injured players Nate Ebner, Markus Zusevics and James Develin returned to practice.

Devin McCourty continues to wear a red, non-contact jersey.

Connolly and Zusevics actually did some extra conditioning work while the team segment was going on late in practice. Niko Koutouvides joined in with them for good measure.

--May be worth noting that when the snappers and holders took some reps together before practice, incumbents Danny Aiken and Zoltan Mesko worked tougher while rookies Mike Zupancic and Ryan Allen were paired up. Stephen Gostkowski did some faux kicks with the Mesko group.

--Chad O'Shea and the wide receivers broke out another drill early in practice, This one involved the pass catchers running shallow crossing routes behind three evenly spaced tall tackling dummies. The receivers then caught passes in each of the open windows between the tall bags.

--A DirectTV blimp flew over the practice fields during the session.

--The Patriots made a minor roster move on Monday, releasing rookie free agent tight end Brandon Ford and signing young journeyman cornerback LeQuan Lewis. Ford had missed practice last week and the preseason opener with an unknown injury. Lewis played in eight games last season with the Cowboys and Buccaneers. He entered the league with the Titans as a rookie free agent out of Arizona State in 2011. Lewis is wearing No. 35 and took part in practice on Monday.

--While most players were in shorts and short sleeve shirts, Brandon Spikes was in full-length undershirt and pants.

--During some early team work on defense, McCourty took reps at right cornerback. He then bumped back to safety for the rest of the practice, including team action against the top offense late in the workout.

--When McCourty was at safety Kyle Arrington handled the bulk of the reps at right cornerback while veteran Marquice Cole did the bulk of the work with that group in the slot in nickel situations.

--Tom Brady and Danny Amendola had a number of nice hookups on the day, including a nice deep crossing pattern group action. Amendola continues to show some pretty impressive speed and the ability to make some plays down the field.

--Logan Ryan and Justin Green took the reps at left and right cornerback, respectively, with the second unit defense.

--Daniel Fells had another strong day catching the football. The seemingly overlooked veteran once again displayed soft hands all over the field. He also showed strong hands by taking a ball away from Tavon Wilson for a touchdown from Brady.

--Zach Sudfeld also had another impressive day, catching passes from both Brady and Mallett.

--Haslam, Green, Dennard and Dowling all rode stationary bikes for a while late in practice.

--During kickoff return action Leon Washington and Shane Vereen were the first group of returners. They were followed by Matthew Slater and LeGarrette Blount.

--While Stephen Gostkowski went one for three on field goal attempts with just he, the snapper and holder from 45-ish on the side field, including one that hit the uprights, he was much better with the pressure on. He was good from 50-plus yards on a pair of kicks to cap drives in the team action.

--During some nickel situations, Marcus Benard came on the field as an extra rusher along with Cole at cornerback. The pair replaced Brandon Spikes and Dont'a Hightower.

--Blount put on a very impressive performance in the preseason game action on Friday night, but he continues to struggle catching the football. The big back clearly does not have natural hands and if he does make the team won't likely be an option too often in the passing game.

--The quarterbacks did a drill at one point where one of the passers stop in the middle of a ring of seven pass catchers. The passer rotated to work on their footwork and then had to locate and throw to a receiver that called for the ball. They worked the drill in both directions, clockwise and counterclockwise.

--Robert Kraft walked onto the field midway through the workout and watched much of the practice.

--Tim Tebow took some extra reps throwing to Jenkins on the far field during some downtime.

--Amendola eventually made a nice, one-handed catch with his left hand on a short throw from Brady that he tipped to himself. Of course he probably should have caught the ball the first time.

--Josh McDaniels continues to experiment with various combinations in the backfield. He's used fullbacks, tight ends and even wide receivers together in the backfield at times. We've seen Stevan Ridley and Shane Vereen at times. Monday a look included Blount with Brandon Bolden.

--Aqib Talib had a nice pass defense on a Mallett throw intended for Fells in the red zone.

--Zupancic and Allen did the snapping and holding for Gostkowski's long field goal attempts during the team segment of practice.

--Gostkowski also did a pooch punt attempt on a long field goal attempt. Scott O'Brien had to remind his field goal team to run down and cover the kick near the goal line.

--Many of the young players put on shoulder pads for a segment of "opportunity" reps late in practice. Tebow was the quarterback for the offense in the drill, with Brian Daboll watching closely. Josh Boyer seemed to call in the defenses from the sideline for that side of the ball.

--Interesting to keep an eye on the playing time and reps for tight end/fullback Michael Hoomanawanui. The veteran played portions of the entire game on Friday night and then was out on the practice field with pads on for the "opportunity" reps.

--Brady hit Jake Ballard for a nice completion down the middle in team action late. The only problem was that Bill Belichick called the tight end for a false start. The veteran was sent for a penalty lap while the rest of the offense ran the play again.

--Brandon Jones had a nice break on a Tebow pass in the "opportunity" reps for the interception. On the next snap Tebow threw well low and behind Quentin Sims, although the pair did connect on a nice deep ball for a touchdown down the left sideline later.

--Brady took some extra reps with Amendola on the other field while the "opportunity" reps were going on.

--Brady, Mallett and Tebow did some extra conditioning running together after practice. Tebow still had his pads on at that point, but still found a way to out stride the other passers to win each sprint.

--Kyle Arrington celebrated his 27th birthday, although there were no signs or singing from the crowd.

--Talib, Ballard, Rob Ninkovich, Tommy Kelly and a few other players met with the media after practice.

--The Patriots return to the practice field from 2-4:30 pm on Tuesday for joint practice work with the Buccaneers in advance of Friday night's second preseason game between the two teams at Gillette.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Blogservations: Collins returns, Brady fired up

New England's second day of practice includes a little rain and little rage.
news

After 'excused' absence, Collins practices; July 29 camp notes

News and notes from Patriots training camp.
news

Brady muestra intensidad en el segundo día de training camp

El QB pone la nota llamativa a los entrenamientos
news

Patriots Media Availability Transcripts 7/29

Patriots players TE Martellus Bennett, QB Jacoby Brissett, LB Jamie Collins, LB Dont'a Hightower and DE Rob Ninkovich addressed the media following Training Camp practice at Gillette Stadium on Friday, July 29, 2016.
news

Hablan los jugadores

Jugadores platicaron con la prensa después de la práctica
news

Nate Washington leans on Willie McGinest

Veteran free agent addition Nate Washington says he benefited from a talk with Willie McGinest.
news

PFW in Progress Recap 3/29: Final Four, Patriots Off-Season Additions

We're breaking down the top segments from Tuesday's edition of the PFW in Progress radio show so you don't miss a thing.
news

Report: Chris Hogan newest Patriot

New England looks to add depth to receiving corps.
news

Actor John Krasinski talks Patriots, Boston sports pride

"The Office" star explains why he's not worried about his hometown team's chances in the playoffs.

news

Replacing Edelman no easy task; 11/18 notes

News and notes from Patriots practice and locker room interviews.
news

Get Jack'd - Ask Jackie Brittain your Patriots question!

Patriots Today's Jackie Brittain will answer your questions regarding the 2015 Patriots.

news

New England Patriots Cheerleader Appearances

The New England Patriots Cheerleaders will be making promo appearances at the following locations:
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Transcript: Mac Jones Press Conference 11/22

Gillette Stadium to Host All Eight MIAA State Football Championships on Nov. 29, Nov. 30 and Dec. 1

Patriots vs. Giants: 10 Must-Watch Factors

32 Players Nominated for 2023 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award; Patriots Nominate David Andrews

Patriots Gameplan: Evaluating Bailey Zappe's Chances to Start at Quarterback for the Pats vs. the Giants 

Belichick on Patriots Quarterback Situation: "I told all the players the same thing: be ready to go"

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Mac Jones 11/22: "I'm focusing on what I can control"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, November 22, 2023.

Lawrence Guy 11/22: "Thankful to be able to play this game"

Patriots defensive lineman Lawrence Guy addresses the media on Wednesday, November 22, 2023.

Will Grier 11/21: "You gotta figure out a way to win"

Patriots quarterback Will Grier addresses the media on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.

David Andrews 11/21: "We've got to do better up front"

Patriots center David Andrews addresses the media on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.

Hunter Henry 11/21: "I'm constantly trying to improve"

Patriots tight end Hunter Henry addresses the media on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.

Jahlani Tavai 11/21: "Got to get back to our fundamentals"

Patriots linebacker Jahlani Tavai addresses the media on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Vrabel, Scarnecchia take their places at The Hall

Patriots greats Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia received their red jackets as they were inducted into the team's Hall of Fame.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 
Advertising