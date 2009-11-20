Morris closer to returning to action; Fri notes

Official website of the New England Patriots

RB Sammy Morris hopes to get back in action for the Patriots soon. Plus, news and notes from the Friday locker room and practice.

Nov 20, 2009 at 06:00 AM

]()"I don't know. I'm just taking it day by day," he answered. "We'll know Sunday."

Having to sit out the past month has been difficult for the 10-year veteran, who has a history of injuries and has never played a full 16-game season.

"It's frustrating," he admitted. "Especially as a running back, when something happens to your knee, your ankle, your lower portions, it causes you to get scared about the extent of the injury. It's tough.

"Whether the team wins or loses, it's frustrating to have to sit and watch. That's part of the game. I'm just excited to get back and do whatever I can to help the team."

With Morris apparently on his way back, the Patriots would only be missing Fred Taylorfrom the running back stable. He's been out since having surgery to repair an ankle he injured against Baltimore.

"As a unit and as a team, I think we understand that injuries are part of the game," Morris continued. "You roll with the punches. It's an unfortunate part of the game. Once we get everybody back, obviously, that'll add depth to our group."

"We're just missing Fred. We won't be complete till Fred gets back with us," running back Laurence Maroneyconcurred.

As he typically does on Fridays, Maroney fielded questions for several minutes in front of his locker. The most common one focused on his third-quarter fumble at the goal line

"Man, that's life," Maroney mused, before turning the analogy on the assembled reporters. "Not every story you write is probably a good story. We are human. We make mistakes. It's one of those things you have to put behind you … you can't cry about it. You've gotta go out there on the next play and make a big play."

Jets on Welker's radar

After missing the Week 2 contest at the Meadowlands, wide receiver Wes Welkersaid he's excited about the opportunity to face division rival New York this Sunday in Foxborough. Welker was on the sidelines for that first match-up, when rookie Julian Edelman, in his NFL debut, filled in for Welker.

"I know that their blitz percentage is higher than a lot of teams," he noted, "and judging by what we saw in the last game and the type of success they had, I wouldn't be surprised to see a lot of that again."

Despite missing two games this season, Welker is tied for second in the NFL in receptions, with 64. Welker said he doesn't pay attention to stats during the season and insisted that his focus is on the Jets this weekend.

It was pointed out to Welker that it's been several years since the Patriots lost back-to-back games. He was asked to pinpoint a reason why New England is able to bounce back so well from losses.

"I don't know if you can put it on one thing," he replied. "I know that we're really focused in making sure we come back strong this week, especially after a disheartening loss like we had last week."

Friday practice notes

Only three players were not at practice Friday: Taylor, LB Rob Ninkovich(knee), and G Stephen Neal(head).

LB Tully Banta-Cain(hurt against the Colts) and DL Jarvis Greenboth returned to practice, Green for the first time since undergoing knee surgery during the bye week.

In anticipation of this weekend's home game against the Jets, the Patriots took their practice to the game field of Gillette Stadium. The team worked out in shells and sweatpants.

Proclaiming himself a little sore, but otherwise in good spirits, running back Sammy Morrisspoke to reporters for the first time since injuring his knee against the Tennessee Titans last month.

Morris has been on the practice field all week, and usually, when an injured Patriot talks to the media, it's a good indication that he's on the verge of returning to game action. Morris, however, was noncommittal on the subject.

