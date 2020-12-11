Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Postgame Show Fri Dec 11 - 12:00 AM | Mon Dec 14 - 09:00 AM

After Further Review: Rams set immediate tone vs. Pats

Unfiltered Notebook 12/11: Group effort to get offense back on track

My Cause, My Cleats: J.J. Taylor hopes to see an end to bullying

My Cause, My Cleats: Shilique Calhoun shines light on mental health 

What Went Wrong: Offense struggles to score in loss against the Rams

Ram-page: L.A. runs roughshod over New England 

Game Observations: Rams run over Patriots

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 12/10

Game Notes: Jake Bailey Had A Career-Long 71-Yard Punt 

Devin McCourty Named Patriots Nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award Presented by Nationwide

Inactive Analysis: Asiasi back in action

Week 14 Inactives: Patriots at Rams

Press Pass: "When we play collectively, we give ourselves a great opportunity to win."

Week 14: Patriots - Rams Injury Report

One-on-One with Gunner Olszewski

Sights and Sounds: Week 13 vs Chargers

Belichick Breakdown: Top Plays against the LA Chargers

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Lovin' life in L.A.?

Week 14 NFL Notes: Patriots Path Still In Play

Patriots Saddened to Announce the Passing of Cheerleading Director Tracy Sormanti

Unfiltered Notebook 12/7: Gilmore locked on Rams

After Further Review: Youth movement in full effect in Chargers domination

Game Observations: Patriots explode in Chargers blowout

Taking Charge: Patriots dominate Bolts in L.A.

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 12/6

My Cause, My Cleats: Shilique Calhoun shines light on mental health 

Dec 11, 2020 at 11:25 AM
writer-profile-angelique-new
Angelique Fiske

Lifestyle Editor

shilique
Photo by David Silverman

My Cause, My Cleats is an NFL initiative that encourages coaches and players to wear custom cleats, highlighting organizations and issues that are important to them. Patriots.com will be highlighting stories throughout the month. Many of the cleats will be put up for auction, with all proceeds benefitting the chosen charities. You can learn more about all Patriots My Cause, My Cleats here.

My Cause, My Cleats is a chance for players across the NFL to step into the light to champion something they are truly passionate about, and Shilique Calhoun saw it as an opportunity to shatter a stigma and let people know they are not alone.

Calhoun is representing Fathers' Uplift, a Dorchester based organization that provides "mental health counseling, coaching and advocacy for fathers with overcoming barriers," like racisms, trauma and addiction, according to its website. By helping fathers process and grow, the hope is that it will heal families and create strong communities through love and encouragement.

Growing up, Calhoun said he had trouble connecting with his father, and with depression running in his immediate family, Fathers' Uplift was a perfect choice.

"My Cause, My Cleats is something where we can kind of step out and say, 'This is personal to me and more near and dear to me.' This organization actually touches on exactly something that I have been through and I am going through," Calhoun said. "It honestly gives me hope that we can do more for the people around us. We can do more for the father's that need help and that want help."

Though Calhoun is currently on injured reserve, he shared his cleats on Instagram with a powerful message and lyrics from J. Cole's "Breakdown." One side reads, "This too shall pass," while the other reads, "It's never bad."

These are two defining phrases for how Calhoun carries himself and lives his life.

"This too shall pass is one of those things that I truly believe in. When you're in that state of mind where you feel like nothing is going right and you can't seem to get things together, you have to remember that this is only a moment in time," Calhoun said. "There's so much time in our lives that we haven't spent yet or we've already been through that we don't even realize sometimes in that moment of sorrow and that moment of hurt. It's only in this moment. This too shall pass."

In his own everyday life, Calhoun is boisterous. He is often smiling, joking around and bringing a positive energy to whatever room he walks into. This natural disposition is also with purpose.

Calhoun recalls hearing a story in middle school of a kid who walked to a bridge with the intent to end his life. He wrote a note that said if one person said hi to him on the way to the bridge, he wouldn't jump, but no one did.

This story changed Calhoun at a fundamental level.

"If you see me out and about, I'm normally smiling," Calhoun said. "Always a smile on my face or I'm trying to tell a joke because I just feel like there is so much that we don't know going on in other people's lives. If we can spare a moment of our happiness to give to someone else, it can have such an effect on their lives. My outlook is that I choose to be happy and then I choose to give my happiness to others as well so I can uplift them."

While in his interactions, Calhoun spreads love and positivity, he also understands there is much more work that needs to be done. The stigma attached to mental health struggles is still prevalent, but he is hoping to help break it .

"In my community, the Black community and the male community I would say more so, you don't speak of those issues. You don't speak of being depressed. You're not sad. Men don't get sad. Men don't cry," Calhoun said. "We need to break that mold because it's leading to so much more than just people being just depressed in the moment. It's leading to them having other problems because they are unable to express their feelings within that moment."

This year has been difficult for everyone, and even those who might not normally feel depressed or anxious may be going through it. Calhoun said the most important thing for anyone to do in those moments is to find resources and find people to confide in, like Fathers' Uplift.

"[Don't] hide and bottle it up, or find different resources that help you. Fathers' Uplift Inc. is one of the resources," Calhoun said. "I believe for fathers, they can go and reach out to them and gain a better connection with their feelings with what's going on around them to accept what's happening in their lives and try to make a change for it."

You can look at all of the Patriots cleats in the gallery below. To place a bid on Patriots cleats, you can check out the NFL auction page here.

Patriots 'My Cause My Cleats' photos 

For the fifth straight season, the New England Patriots are participating in the NFL's 'My Cause My Cleats' campaign, which gives both players and coaches the opportunity to wear cleats that are designed to promote a cause important to them. Here's a look at the Patriots' custom cleats.

Jake Burt – The Peter Frates Foundation
1 / 117

Jake Burt – The Peter Frates Foundation

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Jake Burt – The Peter Frates Foundation
2 / 117

Jake Burt – The Peter Frates Foundation

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Jake Burt – The Peter Frates Foundation
3 / 117

Jake Burt – The Peter Frates Foundation

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Jake Burt – The Peter Frates Foundation
4 / 117

Jake Burt – The Peter Frates Foundation

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Jake Burt – The Peter Frates Foundation
5 / 117

Jake Burt – The Peter Frates Foundation

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Jake Burt – The Peter Frates Foundation
6 / 117

Jake Burt – The Peter Frates Foundation

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Jake Burt – The Peter Frates Foundation
7 / 117

Jake Burt – The Peter Frates Foundation

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Lawrence Guy – The Lawrence Guy Family Foundation/Social Justice
8 / 117

Lawrence Guy – The Lawrence Guy Family Foundation/Social Justice

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Lawrence Guy – The Lawrence Guy Family Foundation/Social Justice
9 / 117

Lawrence Guy – The Lawrence Guy Family Foundation/Social Justice

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Lawrence Guy – The Lawrence Guy Family Foundation/Social Justice
10 / 117

Lawrence Guy – The Lawrence Guy Family Foundation/Social Justice

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Lawrence Guy – The Lawrence Guy Family Foundation/Social Justice
11 / 117

Lawrence Guy – The Lawrence Guy Family Foundation/Social Justice

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Lawrence Guy – The Lawrence Guy Family Foundation/Social Justice
12 / 117

Lawrence Guy – The Lawrence Guy Family Foundation/Social Justice

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Lawrence Guy – The Lawrence Guy Family Foundation/Social Justice
13 / 117

Lawrence Guy – The Lawrence Guy Family Foundation/Social Justice

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Lawrence Guy – The Lawrence Guy Family Foundation/Social Justice
14 / 117

Lawrence Guy – The Lawrence Guy Family Foundation/Social Justice

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Lawrence Guy – The Lawrence Guy Family Foundation/Social Justice
15 / 117

Lawrence Guy – The Lawrence Guy Family Foundation/Social Justice

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Isiah Wynn – Alzheimer's Association
16 / 117

Isiah Wynn – Alzheimer's Association

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Isiah Wynn – Alzheimer's Association
17 / 117

Isiah Wynn – Alzheimer's Association

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Isiah Wynn – Alzheimer's Association
18 / 117

Isiah Wynn – Alzheimer's Association

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Isiah Wynn – Alzheimer's Association
19 / 117

Isiah Wynn – Alzheimer's Association

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Stephon Gilmore – The Gilmore Family Foundation (Social Justice)
20 / 117

Stephon Gilmore – The Gilmore Family Foundation (Social Justice)

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Stephon Gilmore – The Gilmore Family Foundation (Social Justice)
21 / 117

Stephon Gilmore – The Gilmore Family Foundation (Social Justice)

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Stephon Gilmore – The Gilmore Family Foundation (Social Justice)
22 / 117

Stephon Gilmore – The Gilmore Family Foundation (Social Justice)

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Stephon Gilmore – The Gilmore Family Foundation (Social Justice)
23 / 117

Stephon Gilmore – The Gilmore Family Foundation (Social Justice)

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Stephon Gilmore – The Gilmore Family Foundation (Social Justice)
24 / 117

Stephon Gilmore – The Gilmore Family Foundation (Social Justice)

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Bill Belichick – The Bill Belichick Foundation
25 / 117

Bill Belichick – The Bill Belichick Foundation

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Bill Belichick – The Bill Belichick Foundation
26 / 117

Bill Belichick – The Bill Belichick Foundation

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Bill Belichick – The Bill Belichick Foundation
27 / 117

Bill Belichick – The Bill Belichick Foundation

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Bill Belichick – The Bill Belichick Foundation
28 / 117

Bill Belichick – The Bill Belichick Foundation

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Bill Belichick – The Bill Belichick Foundation
29 / 117

Bill Belichick – The Bill Belichick Foundation

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Bill Belichick – The Bill Belichick Foundation
30 / 117

Bill Belichick – The Bill Belichick Foundation

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Anfernee Jennings – Campaign Zero (Racial Equality and police brutality)
31 / 117

Anfernee Jennings – Campaign Zero (Racial Equality and police brutality)

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Anfernee Jennings – Campaign Zero (Racial Equality and police brutality)
32 / 117

Anfernee Jennings – Campaign Zero (Racial Equality and police brutality)

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Anfernee Jennings – Campaign Zero (Racial Equality and police brutality)
33 / 117

Anfernee Jennings – Campaign Zero (Racial Equality and police brutality)

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Anfernee Jennings – Campaign Zero (Racial Equality and police brutality)
34 / 117

Anfernee Jennings – Campaign Zero (Racial Equality and police brutality)

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Anfernee Jennings – Campaign Zero (Racial Equality and police brutality)
35 / 117

Anfernee Jennings – Campaign Zero (Racial Equality and police brutality)

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Anfernee Jennings – Campaign Zero (Racial Equality and police brutality)
36 / 117

Anfernee Jennings – Campaign Zero (Racial Equality and police brutality)

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Anfernee Jennings – Campaign Zero (Racial Equality and police brutality)
37 / 117

Anfernee Jennings – Campaign Zero (Racial Equality and police brutality)

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Cody Davis – Fellowship of Christian Athletes
38 / 117

Cody Davis – Fellowship of Christian Athletes

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Cody Davis – Fellowship of Christian Athletes
39 / 117

Cody Davis – Fellowship of Christian Athletes

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Cody Davis – Fellowship of Christian Athletes
40 / 117

Cody Davis – Fellowship of Christian Athletes

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Cody Davis – Fellowship of Christian Athletes
41 / 117

Cody Davis – Fellowship of Christian Athletes

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Cody Davis – Fellowship of Christian Athletes
42 / 117

Cody Davis – Fellowship of Christian Athletes

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Cody Davis – Fellowship of Christian Athletes
43 / 117

Cody Davis – Fellowship of Christian Athletes

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Cody Davis – Fellowship of Christian Athletes
44 / 117

Cody Davis – Fellowship of Christian Athletes

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Sony Michel – Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation/I Care - I Cure Foundation (Childhood Cancer)
45 / 117

Sony Michel – Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation/I Care - I Cure Foundation (Childhood Cancer)

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Sony Michel – Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation/I Care - I Cure Foundation (Childhood Cancer)
46 / 117

Sony Michel – Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation/I Care - I Cure Foundation (Childhood Cancer)

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Sony Michel – Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation/I Care - I Cure Foundation (Childhood Cancer)
47 / 117

Sony Michel – Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation/I Care - I Cure Foundation (Childhood Cancer)

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Sony Michel – Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation/I Care - I Cure Foundation (Childhood Cancer)
48 / 117

Sony Michel – Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation/I Care - I Cure Foundation (Childhood Cancer)

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Sony Michel – Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation/I Care - I Cure Foundation (Childhood Cancer)
49 / 117

Sony Michel – Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation/I Care - I Cure Foundation (Childhood Cancer)

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Sony Michel – Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation/I Care - I Cure Foundation (Childhood Cancer)
50 / 117

Sony Michel – Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation/I Care - I Cure Foundation (Childhood Cancer)

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Sony Michel – Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation/I Care - I Cure Foundation (Childhood Cancer)
51 / 117

Sony Michel – Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation/I Care - I Cure Foundation (Childhood Cancer)

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Jakobi Meyers – Black Mamas Matter Alliance
52 / 117

Jakobi Meyers – Black Mamas Matter Alliance

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Jakobi Meyers – Black Mamas Matter Alliance
53 / 117

Jakobi Meyers – Black Mamas Matter Alliance

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Jakobi Meyers – Black Mamas Matter Alliance
54 / 117

Jakobi Meyers – Black Mamas Matter Alliance

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Jakobi Meyers – Black Mamas Matter Alliance
55 / 117

Jakobi Meyers – Black Mamas Matter Alliance

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Jakobi Meyers – Black Mamas Matter Alliance
56 / 117

Jakobi Meyers – Black Mamas Matter Alliance

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Berj Najarian – Armenia Fund
57 / 117

Berj Najarian – Armenia Fund

Eric J. Adler
Berj Najarian – Armenia Fund
58 / 117

Berj Najarian – Armenia Fund

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Berj Najarian – Armenia Fund
59 / 117

Berj Najarian – Armenia Fund

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Berj Najarian – Armenia Fund
60 / 117

Berj Najarian – Armenia Fund

Photo by Eric J. Adler
David Andrews – Warrior dogs & Mass State Police Memorial Fund
61 / 117

David Andrews – Warrior dogs & Mass State Police Memorial Fund

Photo by Eric J. Adler
David Andrews – Warrior dogs & Mass State Police Memorial Fund
62 / 117

David Andrews – Warrior dogs & Mass State Police Memorial Fund

Photo by Eric J. Adler
David Andrews – Warrior dogs & Mass State Police Memorial Fund
63 / 117

David Andrews – Warrior dogs & Mass State Police Memorial Fund

Photo by Eric J. Adler
David Andrews – Warrior dogs & Mass State Police Memorial Fund
64 / 117

David Andrews – Warrior dogs & Mass State Police Memorial Fund

Photo by Eric J. Adler
David Andrews – Warrior dogs & Mass State Police Memorial Fund
65 / 117

David Andrews – Warrior dogs & Mass State Police Memorial Fund

Photo by Eric J. Adler
David Andrews – Warrior dogs & Mass State Police Memorial Fund
66 / 117

David Andrews – Warrior dogs & Mass State Police Memorial Fund

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Matthew Slater – International Justice Mission/the Elisha Project (Human Trafficking and Food Rescue/CoVID relief)
67 / 117

Matthew Slater – International Justice Mission/the Elisha Project (Human Trafficking and Food Rescue/CoVID relief)

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Matthew Slater – International Justice Mission/the Elisha Project (Human Trafficking and Food Rescue/CoVID relief)
68 / 117

Matthew Slater – International Justice Mission/the Elisha Project (Human Trafficking and Food Rescue/CoVID relief)

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Matthew Slater – International Justice Mission/the Elisha Project (Human Trafficking and Food Rescue/CoVID relief)
69 / 117

Matthew Slater – International Justice Mission/the Elisha Project (Human Trafficking and Food Rescue/CoVID relief)

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Matthew Slater – International Justice Mission/the Elisha Project (Human Trafficking and Food Rescue/CoVID relief)
70 / 117

Matthew Slater – International Justice Mission/the Elisha Project (Human Trafficking and Food Rescue/CoVID relief)

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Matthew Slater – International Justice Mission/the Elisha Project (Human Trafficking and Food Rescue/CoVID relief)
71 / 117

Matthew Slater – International Justice Mission/the Elisha Project (Human Trafficking and Food Rescue/CoVID relief)

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Brian Belichick – The Travis Roy Foundation
72 / 117

Brian Belichick – The Travis Roy Foundation

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Brian Belichick – The Travis Roy Foundation
73 / 117

Brian Belichick – The Travis Roy Foundation

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Brian Belichick – The Travis Roy Foundation
74 / 117

Brian Belichick – The Travis Roy Foundation

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Brian Belichick – The Travis Roy Foundation
75 / 117

Brian Belichick – The Travis Roy Foundation

Photo by Eric J. Adler
John Simon – St. Christine Catholic School (COVID school supplies)
76 / 117

John Simon – St. Christine Catholic School (COVID school supplies)

Photo by Eric J. Adler
John Simon – St. Christine Catholic School (COVID school supplies)
77 / 117

John Simon – St. Christine Catholic School (COVID school supplies)

Photo by Eric J. Adler
John Simon – St. Christine Catholic School (COVID school supplies)
78 / 117

John Simon – St. Christine Catholic School (COVID school supplies)

Photo by Eric J. Adler
John Simon – St. Christine Catholic School (COVID school supplies)
79 / 117

John Simon – St. Christine Catholic School (COVID school supplies)

Photo by Eric J. Adler
John Simon – St. Christine Catholic School (COVID school supplies)
80 / 117

John Simon – St. Christine Catholic School (COVID school supplies)

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Jarrett Stidham – NEGU (Children with Cancer
81 / 117

Jarrett Stidham – NEGU (Children with Cancer

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Jarrett Stidham – NEGU (Children with Cancer
82 / 117

Jarrett Stidham – NEGU (Children with Cancer

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Jarrett Stidham – NEGU (Children with Cancer
83 / 117

Jarrett Stidham – NEGU (Children with Cancer

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Jarrett Stidham – NEGU (Children with Cancer
84 / 117

Jarrett Stidham – NEGU (Children with Cancer

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Jarrett Stidham – NEGU (Children with Cancer
85 / 117

Jarrett Stidham – NEGU (Children with Cancer

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Brian Hoyer – MSPCA-Angell
86 / 117

Brian Hoyer – MSPCA-Angell

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Brian Hoyer – MSPCA-Angell
87 / 117

Brian Hoyer – MSPCA-Angell

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Brian Hoyer – MSPCA-Angell
88 / 117

Brian Hoyer – MSPCA-Angell

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Brian Hoyer – MSPCA-Angell
89 / 117

Brian Hoyer – MSPCA-Angell

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Brian Hoyer – MSPCA-Angell
90 / 117

Brian Hoyer – MSPCA-Angell

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Rex Burkhead – Team Jack Foundation
91 / 117

Rex Burkhead – Team Jack Foundation

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Rex Burkhead – Team Jack Foundation
92 / 117

Rex Burkhead – Team Jack Foundation

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Rex Burkhead – Team Jack Foundation
93 / 117

Rex Burkhead – Team Jack Foundation

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Rex Burkhead – Team Jack Foundation
94 / 117

Rex Burkhead – Team Jack Foundation

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Rex Burkhead – Team Jack Foundation
95 / 117

Rex Burkhead – Team Jack Foundation

Photo by Eric J. Adler
J.J. Taylor – Stomp out bullying
96 / 117

J.J. Taylor – Stomp out bullying

Photo by Eric J. Adler
J.J. Taylor – Stomp out bullying
97 / 117

J.J. Taylor – Stomp out bullying

Photo by Eric J. Adler
J.J. Taylor – Stomp out bullying
98 / 117

J.J. Taylor – Stomp out bullying

Photo by Eric J. Adler
J.J. Taylor – Stomp out bullying
99 / 117

J.J. Taylor – Stomp out bullying

Photo by Eric J. Adler
J.J. Taylor – Stomp out bullying
100 / 117

J.J. Taylor – Stomp out bullying

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Jermaine Eluemunor – Boys and Girls Club
101 / 117

Jermaine Eluemunor – Boys and Girls Club

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Jermaine Eluemunor – Boys and Girls Club
102 / 117

Jermaine Eluemunor – Boys and Girls Club

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Jermaine Eluemunor – Boys and Girls Club
103 / 117

Jermaine Eluemunor – Boys and Girls Club

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Jermaine Eluemunor – Boys and Girls Club
104 / 117

Jermaine Eluemunor – Boys and Girls Club

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Shilique Calhoun – Father's Uplift (Depression)
105 / 117

Shilique Calhoun – Father's Uplift (Depression)

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Shilique Calhoun – Father's Uplift (Depression)
106 / 117

Shilique Calhoun – Father's Uplift (Depression)

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Shilique Calhoun – Father's Uplift (Depression)
107 / 117

Shilique Calhoun – Father's Uplift (Depression)

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Shilique Calhoun – Father's Uplift (Depression)
108 / 117

Shilique Calhoun – Father's Uplift (Depression)

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Steve Belichick – One Love Foundation
109 / 117

Steve Belichick – One Love Foundation

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Steve Belichick – One Love Foundation
110 / 117

Steve Belichick – One Love Foundation

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Steve Belichick – One Love Foundation
111 / 117

Steve Belichick – One Love Foundation

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Steve Belichick – One Love Foundation
112 / 117

Steve Belichick – One Love Foundation

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Steve Belichick – One Love Foundation
113 / 117

Steve Belichick – One Love Foundation

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Jerod Mayo – Build (educational gap)
114 / 117

Jerod Mayo – Build (educational gap)

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Jerod Mayo – Build (educational gap)
115 / 117

Jerod Mayo – Build (educational gap)

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Jerod Mayo – Build (educational gap)
116 / 117

Jerod Mayo – Build (educational gap)

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Jerod Mayo – Build (educational gap)
117 / 117

Jerod Mayo – Build (educational gap)

Photo by Eric J. Adler

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

My Cause, My Cleats: J.J. Taylor hopes to see an end to bullying

J.J. Taylor chose Stomp Out Bullying as an attempt to help kids going through hard times. 
news

Immeasurable impact: Why Devin McCourty deserves to be the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year

Explaining what Devin McCourty means to New England goes far beyond football. 
news

Significance of returning to UCLA, L.A. isn't lost on Matthew Slater

The short week for the Patriots means a homecoming of sorts for Matthew Slater. 
news

Stephon Gilmore, Jayson Tatum swap jerseys

The two Boston all-stars swapped jerseys in mutual appreciation. 
news

The touching reason why Devin McCourty knew he would score on Sunday 

Devin McCourty shared the personal and touching reason why he knew he was destined for the end zone. 
news

Cam Newton teaches Jake Bailey to dab in purest sideline moment

If this isn't a victory Monday mood, we don't know what is.
news

Patriots teammates can't hold back excitement after Gunner Olszewski's two-TD game

Patriots can't contain excitement after Gunner Olszewski's breakout game against the Chargers. 
news

New Berlin Patriots fan club enthusiasm grows even more with German players' successes

The New Berlin Patriots have been a solid fan club for nearly 15 years. 
news

Brandon Copeland makes 2021 Forbes 30 Under 30 sports list

The lists were released on Tuesday, and Patriots fans will notice a familiar face. 
news

Folk hero: What Nick Folk's teammates had to say about his game-winning kick 

After the Patriots win over the Cardinals, Nick Folk's teammates had a lot to say about his game-winning kick. 
news

Guy, Bethel, Patriots Foundation host annual Thanksgiving events

Lawrence Guy, Justin Bethel and the Patriots Foundation all host Thanksgiving turkey giveaways ahead of the holiday. 

Latest News

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 12/11

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Rams presented by CarMax

Unfiltered Notebook 12/11: Group effort to get offense back on track

My Cause, My Cleats: J.J. Taylor hopes to see an end to bullying

My Cause, My Cleats: Shilique Calhoun shines light on mental health 

After Further Review: Rams set immediate tone vs. Pats

Game Observations: Rams run over Patriots

Ram-page: L.A. runs roughshod over New England 

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 12/10

Game Notes: Jake Bailey Had A Career-Long 71-Yard Punt 

Gamebook: Full Patriots vs. Rams Stats from Week 14

Los Angeles Rams Postgame Quotes 12/10

My Cause, My Cleats: Your Patriots chosen charities

Week 14 Inactives: Patriots at Rams

Inactive Analysis: Asiasi back in action

Game Preview: Patriots at Rams

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Rams

Patriots Activate TE Devin Asiasi to the 53-man Roster; Place TE Ryan Izzo on Injured Reserve

Expert Predictions: Week 14 picks for Patriots vs. Rams

Immeasurable impact: Why Devin McCourty deserves to be the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year

Devin McCourty Named Patriots Nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award Presented by Nationwide

Keys to the Game presented by Carmax: Pats look to slow down Rams again

Patriots Present Patriots Difference Maker of the Week Award to Robert Skirvin-Orr from Nashua, N.H.

Patriots Release LB Jack Cichy; Sign DB Dayan Lake and WR Devin Smith Practice Squad

Week 14: Patriots - Rams Injury Report

Advertising