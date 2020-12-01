My Cause, My Cleats: Your Patriots chosen charities

For the fifth straight season, the New England Patriots are participating in the NFL's 'My Cause My Cleats' campaign, which gives both players and coaches the opportunity to wear cleats that are designed to promote a cause important to them. Here's a look at the Patriots' custom cleats.
The Patriots will be wearing custom cleats for the charities of their choice as part of the NFL's 'My Cause, My Cleats' campaign. The causes chosen reflect the Patriots passions off the field -- whether they have personal ties to the cause or want to use their platform to bring awareness to one. Check out the full list of the Patriots causes below.
Stephon Gilmore: The Gilmore Family Foundation