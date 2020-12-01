My Cause, My Cleats: Your Patriots chosen charities

Official website of the New England Patriots

Dec 01, 2020 at 12:03 PM
Patriots 'My Cause My Cleats' photos 

For the fifth straight season, the New England Patriots are participating in the NFL's 'My Cause My Cleats' campaign, which gives both players and coaches the opportunity to wear cleats that are designed to promote a cause important to them. Here's a look at the Patriots' custom cleats.

Jake Burt – The Peter Frates Foundation
1 / 117

Jake Burt – The Peter Frates Foundation

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Jake Burt – The Peter Frates Foundation
2 / 117

Jake Burt – The Peter Frates Foundation

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Jake Burt – The Peter Frates Foundation
3 / 117

Jake Burt – The Peter Frates Foundation

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Jake Burt – The Peter Frates Foundation
4 / 117

Jake Burt – The Peter Frates Foundation

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Jake Burt – The Peter Frates Foundation
5 / 117

Jake Burt – The Peter Frates Foundation

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Jake Burt – The Peter Frates Foundation
6 / 117

Jake Burt – The Peter Frates Foundation

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Jake Burt – The Peter Frates Foundation
7 / 117

Jake Burt – The Peter Frates Foundation

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Lawrence Guy – The Lawrence Guy Family Foundation/Social Justice
8 / 117

Lawrence Guy – The Lawrence Guy Family Foundation/Social Justice

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Lawrence Guy – The Lawrence Guy Family Foundation/Social Justice
9 / 117

Lawrence Guy – The Lawrence Guy Family Foundation/Social Justice

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Lawrence Guy – The Lawrence Guy Family Foundation/Social Justice
10 / 117

Lawrence Guy – The Lawrence Guy Family Foundation/Social Justice

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Lawrence Guy – The Lawrence Guy Family Foundation/Social Justice
11 / 117

Lawrence Guy – The Lawrence Guy Family Foundation/Social Justice

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Lawrence Guy – The Lawrence Guy Family Foundation/Social Justice
12 / 117

Lawrence Guy – The Lawrence Guy Family Foundation/Social Justice

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Lawrence Guy – The Lawrence Guy Family Foundation/Social Justice
13 / 117

Lawrence Guy – The Lawrence Guy Family Foundation/Social Justice

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Lawrence Guy – The Lawrence Guy Family Foundation/Social Justice
14 / 117

Lawrence Guy – The Lawrence Guy Family Foundation/Social Justice

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Lawrence Guy – The Lawrence Guy Family Foundation/Social Justice
15 / 117

Lawrence Guy – The Lawrence Guy Family Foundation/Social Justice

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Isiah Wynn – Alzheimer's Association
16 / 117

Isiah Wynn – Alzheimer's Association

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Isiah Wynn – Alzheimer's Association
17 / 117

Isiah Wynn – Alzheimer's Association

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Isiah Wynn – Alzheimer's Association
18 / 117

Isiah Wynn – Alzheimer's Association

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Isiah Wynn – Alzheimer's Association
19 / 117

Isiah Wynn – Alzheimer's Association

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Stephon Gilmore – The Gilmore Family Foundation (Social Justice)
20 / 117

Stephon Gilmore – The Gilmore Family Foundation (Social Justice)

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Stephon Gilmore – The Gilmore Family Foundation (Social Justice)
21 / 117

Stephon Gilmore – The Gilmore Family Foundation (Social Justice)

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Stephon Gilmore – The Gilmore Family Foundation (Social Justice)
22 / 117

Stephon Gilmore – The Gilmore Family Foundation (Social Justice)

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Stephon Gilmore – The Gilmore Family Foundation (Social Justice)
23 / 117

Stephon Gilmore – The Gilmore Family Foundation (Social Justice)

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Stephon Gilmore – The Gilmore Family Foundation (Social Justice)
24 / 117

Stephon Gilmore – The Gilmore Family Foundation (Social Justice)

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Bill Belichick – The Bill Belichick Foundation
25 / 117

Bill Belichick – The Bill Belichick Foundation

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Bill Belichick – The Bill Belichick Foundation
26 / 117

Bill Belichick – The Bill Belichick Foundation

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Bill Belichick – The Bill Belichick Foundation
27 / 117

Bill Belichick – The Bill Belichick Foundation

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Bill Belichick – The Bill Belichick Foundation
28 / 117

Bill Belichick – The Bill Belichick Foundation

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Bill Belichick – The Bill Belichick Foundation
29 / 117

Bill Belichick – The Bill Belichick Foundation

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Bill Belichick – The Bill Belichick Foundation
30 / 117

Bill Belichick – The Bill Belichick Foundation

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Anfernee Jennings – Campaign Zero (Racial Equality and police brutality)
31 / 117

Anfernee Jennings – Campaign Zero (Racial Equality and police brutality)

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Anfernee Jennings – Campaign Zero (Racial Equality and police brutality)
32 / 117

Anfernee Jennings – Campaign Zero (Racial Equality and police brutality)

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Anfernee Jennings – Campaign Zero (Racial Equality and police brutality)
33 / 117

Anfernee Jennings – Campaign Zero (Racial Equality and police brutality)

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Anfernee Jennings – Campaign Zero (Racial Equality and police brutality)
34 / 117

Anfernee Jennings – Campaign Zero (Racial Equality and police brutality)

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Anfernee Jennings – Campaign Zero (Racial Equality and police brutality)
35 / 117

Anfernee Jennings – Campaign Zero (Racial Equality and police brutality)

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Anfernee Jennings – Campaign Zero (Racial Equality and police brutality)
36 / 117

Anfernee Jennings – Campaign Zero (Racial Equality and police brutality)

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Anfernee Jennings – Campaign Zero (Racial Equality and police brutality)
37 / 117

Anfernee Jennings – Campaign Zero (Racial Equality and police brutality)

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Cody Davis – Fellowship of Christian Athletes
38 / 117

Cody Davis – Fellowship of Christian Athletes

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Cody Davis – Fellowship of Christian Athletes
39 / 117

Cody Davis – Fellowship of Christian Athletes

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Cody Davis – Fellowship of Christian Athletes
40 / 117

Cody Davis – Fellowship of Christian Athletes

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Cody Davis – Fellowship of Christian Athletes
41 / 117

Cody Davis – Fellowship of Christian Athletes

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Cody Davis – Fellowship of Christian Athletes
42 / 117

Cody Davis – Fellowship of Christian Athletes

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Cody Davis – Fellowship of Christian Athletes
43 / 117

Cody Davis – Fellowship of Christian Athletes

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Cody Davis – Fellowship of Christian Athletes
44 / 117

Cody Davis – Fellowship of Christian Athletes

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Sony Michel – Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation/I Care - I Cure Foundation (Childhood Cancer)
45 / 117

Sony Michel – Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation/I Care - I Cure Foundation (Childhood Cancer)

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Sony Michel – Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation/I Care - I Cure Foundation (Childhood Cancer)
46 / 117

Sony Michel – Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation/I Care - I Cure Foundation (Childhood Cancer)

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Sony Michel – Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation/I Care - I Cure Foundation (Childhood Cancer)
47 / 117

Sony Michel – Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation/I Care - I Cure Foundation (Childhood Cancer)

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Sony Michel – Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation/I Care - I Cure Foundation (Childhood Cancer)
48 / 117

Sony Michel – Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation/I Care - I Cure Foundation (Childhood Cancer)

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Sony Michel – Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation/I Care - I Cure Foundation (Childhood Cancer)
49 / 117

Sony Michel – Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation/I Care - I Cure Foundation (Childhood Cancer)

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Sony Michel – Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation/I Care - I Cure Foundation (Childhood Cancer)
50 / 117

Sony Michel – Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation/I Care - I Cure Foundation (Childhood Cancer)

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Sony Michel – Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation/I Care - I Cure Foundation (Childhood Cancer)
51 / 117

Sony Michel – Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation/I Care - I Cure Foundation (Childhood Cancer)

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Jakobi Meyers – Black Mamas Matter Alliance
52 / 117

Jakobi Meyers – Black Mamas Matter Alliance

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Jakobi Meyers – Black Mamas Matter Alliance
53 / 117

Jakobi Meyers – Black Mamas Matter Alliance

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Jakobi Meyers – Black Mamas Matter Alliance
54 / 117

Jakobi Meyers – Black Mamas Matter Alliance

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Jakobi Meyers – Black Mamas Matter Alliance
55 / 117

Jakobi Meyers – Black Mamas Matter Alliance

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Jakobi Meyers – Black Mamas Matter Alliance
56 / 117

Jakobi Meyers – Black Mamas Matter Alliance

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Berj Najarian – Armenia Fund
57 / 117

Berj Najarian – Armenia Fund

Eric J. Adler
Berj Najarian – Armenia Fund
58 / 117

Berj Najarian – Armenia Fund

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Berj Najarian – Armenia Fund
59 / 117

Berj Najarian – Armenia Fund

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Berj Najarian – Armenia Fund
60 / 117

Berj Najarian – Armenia Fund

Photo by Eric J. Adler
David Andrews – Warrior dogs & Mass State Police Memorial Fund
61 / 117

David Andrews – Warrior dogs & Mass State Police Memorial Fund

Photo by Eric J. Adler
David Andrews – Warrior dogs & Mass State Police Memorial Fund
62 / 117

David Andrews – Warrior dogs & Mass State Police Memorial Fund

Photo by Eric J. Adler
David Andrews – Warrior dogs & Mass State Police Memorial Fund
63 / 117

David Andrews – Warrior dogs & Mass State Police Memorial Fund

Photo by Eric J. Adler
David Andrews – Warrior dogs & Mass State Police Memorial Fund
64 / 117

David Andrews – Warrior dogs & Mass State Police Memorial Fund

Photo by Eric J. Adler
David Andrews – Warrior dogs & Mass State Police Memorial Fund
65 / 117

David Andrews – Warrior dogs & Mass State Police Memorial Fund

Photo by Eric J. Adler
David Andrews – Warrior dogs & Mass State Police Memorial Fund
66 / 117

David Andrews – Warrior dogs & Mass State Police Memorial Fund

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Matthew Slater – International Justice Mission/the Elisha Project (Human Trafficking and Food Rescue/CoVID relief)
67 / 117

Matthew Slater – International Justice Mission/the Elisha Project (Human Trafficking and Food Rescue/CoVID relief)

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Matthew Slater – International Justice Mission/the Elisha Project (Human Trafficking and Food Rescue/CoVID relief)
68 / 117

Matthew Slater – International Justice Mission/the Elisha Project (Human Trafficking and Food Rescue/CoVID relief)

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Matthew Slater – International Justice Mission/the Elisha Project (Human Trafficking and Food Rescue/CoVID relief)
69 / 117

Matthew Slater – International Justice Mission/the Elisha Project (Human Trafficking and Food Rescue/CoVID relief)

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Matthew Slater – International Justice Mission/the Elisha Project (Human Trafficking and Food Rescue/CoVID relief)
70 / 117

Matthew Slater – International Justice Mission/the Elisha Project (Human Trafficking and Food Rescue/CoVID relief)

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Matthew Slater – International Justice Mission/the Elisha Project (Human Trafficking and Food Rescue/CoVID relief)
71 / 117

Matthew Slater – International Justice Mission/the Elisha Project (Human Trafficking and Food Rescue/CoVID relief)

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Brian Belichick – The Travis Roy Foundation
72 / 117

Brian Belichick – The Travis Roy Foundation

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Brian Belichick – The Travis Roy Foundation
73 / 117

Brian Belichick – The Travis Roy Foundation

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Brian Belichick – The Travis Roy Foundation
74 / 117

Brian Belichick – The Travis Roy Foundation

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Brian Belichick – The Travis Roy Foundation
75 / 117

Brian Belichick – The Travis Roy Foundation

Photo by Eric J. Adler
John Simon – St. Christine Catholic School (COVID school supplies)
76 / 117

John Simon – St. Christine Catholic School (COVID school supplies)

Photo by Eric J. Adler
John Simon – St. Christine Catholic School (COVID school supplies)
77 / 117

John Simon – St. Christine Catholic School (COVID school supplies)

Photo by Eric J. Adler
John Simon – St. Christine Catholic School (COVID school supplies)
78 / 117

John Simon – St. Christine Catholic School (COVID school supplies)

Photo by Eric J. Adler
John Simon – St. Christine Catholic School (COVID school supplies)
79 / 117

John Simon – St. Christine Catholic School (COVID school supplies)

Photo by Eric J. Adler
John Simon – St. Christine Catholic School (COVID school supplies)
80 / 117

John Simon – St. Christine Catholic School (COVID school supplies)

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Jarrett Stidham – NEGU (Children with Cancer
81 / 117

Jarrett Stidham – NEGU (Children with Cancer

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Jarrett Stidham – NEGU (Children with Cancer
82 / 117

Jarrett Stidham – NEGU (Children with Cancer

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Jarrett Stidham – NEGU (Children with Cancer
83 / 117

Jarrett Stidham – NEGU (Children with Cancer

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Jarrett Stidham – NEGU (Children with Cancer
84 / 117

Jarrett Stidham – NEGU (Children with Cancer

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Jarrett Stidham – NEGU (Children with Cancer
85 / 117

Jarrett Stidham – NEGU (Children with Cancer

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Brian Hoyer – MSPCA-Angell
86 / 117

Brian Hoyer – MSPCA-Angell

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Brian Hoyer – MSPCA-Angell
87 / 117

Brian Hoyer – MSPCA-Angell

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Brian Hoyer – MSPCA-Angell
88 / 117

Brian Hoyer – MSPCA-Angell

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Brian Hoyer – MSPCA-Angell
89 / 117

Brian Hoyer – MSPCA-Angell

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Brian Hoyer – MSPCA-Angell
90 / 117

Brian Hoyer – MSPCA-Angell

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Rex Burkhead – Team Jack Foundation
91 / 117

Rex Burkhead – Team Jack Foundation

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Rex Burkhead – Team Jack Foundation
92 / 117

Rex Burkhead – Team Jack Foundation

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Rex Burkhead – Team Jack Foundation
93 / 117

Rex Burkhead – Team Jack Foundation

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Rex Burkhead – Team Jack Foundation
94 / 117

Rex Burkhead – Team Jack Foundation

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Rex Burkhead – Team Jack Foundation
95 / 117

Rex Burkhead – Team Jack Foundation

Photo by Eric J. Adler
J.J. Taylor – Stomp out bullying
96 / 117

J.J. Taylor – Stomp out bullying

Photo by Eric J. Adler
J.J. Taylor – Stomp out bullying
97 / 117

J.J. Taylor – Stomp out bullying

Photo by Eric J. Adler
J.J. Taylor – Stomp out bullying
98 / 117

J.J. Taylor – Stomp out bullying

Photo by Eric J. Adler
J.J. Taylor – Stomp out bullying
99 / 117

J.J. Taylor – Stomp out bullying

Photo by Eric J. Adler
J.J. Taylor – Stomp out bullying
100 / 117

J.J. Taylor – Stomp out bullying

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Jermaine Eluemunor – Boys and Girls Club
101 / 117

Jermaine Eluemunor – Boys and Girls Club

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Jermaine Eluemunor – Boys and Girls Club
102 / 117

Jermaine Eluemunor – Boys and Girls Club

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Jermaine Eluemunor – Boys and Girls Club
103 / 117

Jermaine Eluemunor – Boys and Girls Club

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Jermaine Eluemunor – Boys and Girls Club
104 / 117

Jermaine Eluemunor – Boys and Girls Club

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Shilique Calhoun – Father's Uplift (Depression)
105 / 117

Shilique Calhoun – Father's Uplift (Depression)

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Shilique Calhoun – Father's Uplift (Depression)
106 / 117

Shilique Calhoun – Father's Uplift (Depression)

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Shilique Calhoun – Father's Uplift (Depression)
107 / 117

Shilique Calhoun – Father's Uplift (Depression)

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Shilique Calhoun – Father's Uplift (Depression)
108 / 117

Shilique Calhoun – Father's Uplift (Depression)

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Steve Belichick – One Love Foundation
109 / 117

Steve Belichick – One Love Foundation

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Steve Belichick – One Love Foundation
110 / 117

Steve Belichick – One Love Foundation

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Steve Belichick – One Love Foundation
111 / 117

Steve Belichick – One Love Foundation

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Steve Belichick – One Love Foundation
112 / 117

Steve Belichick – One Love Foundation

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Steve Belichick – One Love Foundation
113 / 117

Steve Belichick – One Love Foundation

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Jerod Mayo – Build (educational gap)
114 / 117

Jerod Mayo – Build (educational gap)

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Jerod Mayo – Build (educational gap)
115 / 117

Jerod Mayo – Build (educational gap)

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Jerod Mayo – Build (educational gap)
116 / 117

Jerod Mayo – Build (educational gap)

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Jerod Mayo – Build (educational gap)
117 / 117

Jerod Mayo – Build (educational gap)

Photo by Eric J. Adler

The Patriots will be wearing custom cleats for the charities of their choice as part of the NFL's 'My Cause, My Cleats' campaign. The causes chosen reflect the Patriots passions off the field -- whether they have personal ties to the cause or want to use their platform to bring awareness to one. Check out the full list of the Patriots causes below.

2020-david-andrews-cleat-watermarked

David Andrews: Warrior Dog Foundation and Mass State Police Memorial Fund

2020-bill-belichick-cleat-watermarked

Bill Belichick: The Bill Belichick Foundation

2020-brian-belichick-cleat-watermarked

Brian Belichick: Travis Roy Foundation

2020-steve-belichick-cleat-watermarked

Steve Belichick: One Love Foundation

2020-rex-burkhead-cleat-watermarked

Rex Burkhead: Team Jack Foundation

2020-jake-burt-cleat-watermarked

Jake Burt: The Peter Frates Foundation

2020-shilique-calhoune-cleat-watermarked

Shilique Calhoun: Father's Uplift

2020-cody-davis-cleat-watermarked

Cody Davis: Fellowship of Christian Athletes

2020-jermaine-eluemonor-cleat-watermarked

Jermaine Eluemunor: Boys and Girls Club

2020-stephon-gilmore-cleat-watermarked

Stephon Gilmore: The Gilmore Family Foundation

2020-lawrence-guy-cleat-watermarked

Lawrence Guy: The Lawrence Guy Family Foundation

2020-brian-hoyer-cleat-watermarked

Brian Hoyer: Mspca-angell

2020-anfernee-jennings-cleat-watermarked

Anfernee Jennings: Campaign Zero

2020-jerod-mayo-cleat-watermarked

Jerod Mayo: BUILD Boston

2020-jaokobi-meyers-cleat-watermarked

Jakobi Meyers - Black Mamas Matter Alliance

2020-sony-michel-cleat-watermarked

Sony Michel: Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation and I Care - I Cure Foundation

2020-berj-najarian-cleat-watermarked

Berj Najarian: Armenia Fund

2020-john-simon-cleat-watermarked

John Simon: St. Christine Catholic School

2020-matthew-slater-cleat-watermarked

Matthew Slater: International Justice Mission and the Elisha Project

2020-jarrett-stidham-cleat-watermarked

Jarrett Stidham: Never Ever Give Up

2020-jj-tayor-cleat-watermarked

J.J. Taylor: Stomp out bullying

2020-isaiah-wynn-cleat-watermarked

Isaiah Wynn: Alzheimer's Association

