'You're not alone': Jakob Johnson stands with victims of domestic violence for My Cause My Cleats

"Nobody talks about it. It's an uncomfortable subject," Johnson said. "If you were a victim, you don't want to usually put that out there because it might make your family look bad, but I think the more we can share those stories and just be honest, the less of a stigma will be attached to it and the more help those families might be able to get."

Especially over the last two years with COVID lockdowns in place, those living with abusers may have had no place to go even if they had worked out a plan to leave. According to a UC Davis study, the isolation and financial strain many faced during lockdowns contributed to an increase of domestic violence.

While Johnson hopes that people who see his cleats might take time to learn about domestic violence prevention and warning signs, he ultimately hopes that those who have gone through or witnessed this kind of abuse see that they are not alone.

"I hope it opens people's eyes. You're not going through this alone. You're not the only one going through this," he said. "There are a lot of people in a lot of places that were affected by this, like Joe, like myself … maybe a lot of people watching us on Monday night. You're not alone. There's a way forward. There are resources for you out there."