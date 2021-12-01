Official website of the New England Patriots

live
Patriots Unfiltered Wed Dec 01 | 11:55 AM - 02:00 PM

Josh McDaniels on Mac Jones 11/30: "He's a guy that wants to do everything the best he can"

Patriots Mailbag: Is Belichick the Coach of the Year?

Sights and Sounds: Week 12 vs Tennessee Titans

'He's always with him': Devin McCourty helps family keep their son's memory alive 

Ted Karras represents his friends at Village of Merici for My Cause My Cleats

Inside the Patriots Locker Room After Win Over Titans

Patriots keep moving up in AFC

Best Game Photos, Presented by CarMax: Patriots vs. Titans 

Mac Jones on WEEI 11/29: "We're still hungry"

Jim Trotter makes case for Richard Seymour to be inducted into the Hall of Fame

Game Notes: Patriots win their sixth game in a row

4 Keys from Patriots 36-13 win over Titans

Game Observations: A Clash with the Titans

Full Titans vs. Patriots Highlights: NFL Week 12

Bill Belichick 11/28: "Good all-around effort"

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 11/28

Mac Jones' launch codes hit Meyers for 38 yards

Mac Jones sails it up for Jakobi Meyers on 22-yard pass

Mac Jones' accuracy is 100 on 4-yard TD pass to the boundary

Matthew Judon navigates to Ryan Tannehill on third-down sack

Nick Folk brings NF awareness to MNF with My Cause My Cleats

Dec 01, 2021 at 11:30 AM
writer-profile-angelique-new
Angelique Fiske

Lifestyle Editor

folk mcmc
Photo by Eric J. Adler

Typically, when Nick Folk lines up to make a kick, he does so in white cleats. As a kicker, you stick with what works, but there is always exceptions to the rule.

On Monday night, Folk will take the field in bright blue cleats for the Children's Tumor Foundation and for his family.

My Cause My Cleats is an NFL initiative that allows players, coaches and staff to represent organizations that matter the most to them through customized cleats. After Week 13, all of the cleats will be available to buy through NFL Auction with all proceeds going to the respective non-profits.

Like so many players who participate, the Children's Tumor Foundation is deeply personal for Folk and his family. Folk's mother is a pediatrician, and when she noticed her nephew, Blake Robinson, had cafe au lait spots, she insisted they be checked out. Cafe au lait spots are a common symptom of neurofibromatosis [NF], and ultimately, Robinson was diagnosed at 18-months old.

NF causes tumors to grow on nerves throughout the body. For Robinson, who is now 21, tumors have mostly grown in his brain, and last year, he had his 20th brain surgery. Even if a tumor is removed, they keep coming back.

Children's Tumor Foundation is dedicated to advancing research, care and awareness. Having seen what his cousin has gone through, Folk wanted to use My Cause My Cleats to bring attention to NF and the work of Children's Tumor Foundation.

"That's part of the reason why I've been so connected to them is because of Blake. It's very personal and close to home, so I'm excited for it," Folk said. "It means the world to be able to do that, to give back to those around me who've been with me since day one."

Whether it's shaving his head in solidarity before a major surgery or doing something like My Cause My Cleats, Folk wants Robinson to know he's supported. He's seen his cousin take everything in stride and with a smile.

"He's a lot stronger than any one of us are. That's for sure. He's gone through way more in his 21 years on this earth than I ever have playing football. It just kind of puts things into perspective that we're playing a game," Folk said. "I miss kick or something like that, people have it out there way worse. Let's pick ourselves up and move on because people do it all the time, just like Blake does. After every surgery, he's got a smile on his face ready to go."

Robinson's mom (Folk's aunt) works with Children's Tumor Foundation, and because their headquarters are in New York, Folk got even more involved when he was playing for the Jets. Though this is his first time participating in My Cause My Cleats to this extent, he hopes people who see him kick Monday night might be inspired to look up NF and Children's Tumor Foundation and realize how common it actually is. According to NF Center, NF1 occurs in about one of every 3,000 births.

"I just hope that people realize that it is a very serious and not as rare as people think it is. If they have time, there's a million ways to give back. Donations, we do runs, all kinds of fun stuff. If I can do anything, just go to the CTF.org and check it out so they can understand where where I'm coming from, where these you know the young ones are coming from. Hopefully we can just kind of create a little bit more awareness."

You can check out Folk's, as well as the rest of the participating Patriots, cleats in the gallery below.

Patriots My Cause My Cleats Photos 

For the sixth straight season, the New England Patriots are participating in the NFL's 'My Cause My Cleats' campaign, which gives both players and coaches the opportunity to wear cleats that are designed to promote a cause important to them. Here's a look at the Patriots' custom cleats.

Jake Bailey - Fur The Brand
1 / 87

Jake Bailey - Fur The Brand

Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
Jake Bailey - Fur The Brand
2 / 87

Jake Bailey - Fur The Brand

Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
Jake Bailey - Fur The Brand
3 / 87

Jake Bailey - Fur The Brand

Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
Jake Bailey - Fur The Brand
4 / 87

Jake Bailey - Fur The Brand

Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
Christian Barmore - National Multiple Sclerosis Society
5 / 87

Christian Barmore - National Multiple Sclerosis Society

Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
Christian Barmore - National Multiple Sclerosis Society
6 / 87

Christian Barmore - National Multiple Sclerosis Society

Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
Christian Barmore - National Multiple Sclerosis Society
7 / 87

Christian Barmore - National Multiple Sclerosis Society

Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
De'Vante Bausby - Aim4Peace
8 / 87

De'Vante Bausby - Aim4Peace

Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
De'Vante Bausby - Aim4Peace
9 / 87

De'Vante Bausby - Aim4Peace

Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
De'Vante Bausby - Aim4Peace
10 / 87

De'Vante Bausby - Aim4Peace

Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
Bill Belichick - Bill Belichick Foundation
11 / 87

Bill Belichick - Bill Belichick Foundation

Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
Bill Belichick - Bill Belichick Foundation
12 / 87

Bill Belichick - Bill Belichick Foundation

Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
Bill Belichick - Bill Belichick Foundation
13 / 87

Bill Belichick - Bill Belichick Foundation

Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
Bill Belichick - Bill Belichick Foundation
14 / 87

Bill Belichick - Bill Belichick Foundation

Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
Bill Belichick - Bill Belichick Foundation
15 / 87

Bill Belichick - Bill Belichick Foundation

Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
Steve Belichick - One Love Foundation
16 / 87

Steve Belichick - One Love Foundation

Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
Steve Belichick - One Love Foundation
17 / 87

Steve Belichick - One Love Foundation

Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
Steve Belichick - One Love Foundation
18 / 87

Steve Belichick - One Love Foundation

Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
Kendrick Bourne - Team Impact
19 / 87

Kendrick Bourne - Team Impact

Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
Kendrick Bourne - Team Impact
20 / 87

Kendrick Bourne - Team Impact

Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
Kendrick Bourne - Team Impact
21 / 87

Kendrick Bourne - Team Impact

Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
Trent Brown - TB77 Cares
22 / 87

Trent Brown - TB77 Cares

Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
Trent Brown - TB77 Cares
23 / 87

Trent Brown - TB77 Cares

Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
DeMarcus Covington - Inner City Weight Lifting
24 / 87

DeMarcus Covington - Inner City Weight Lifting

Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
DeMarcus Covington - Inner City Weight Lifting
25 / 87

DeMarcus Covington - Inner City Weight Lifting

Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
Carl Davis - Trenchwork Foundation, Military Appreciation/Support
26 / 87

Carl Davis - Trenchwork Foundation, Military Appreciation/Support

Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
Carl Davis - Trenchwork Foundation, Military Appreciation/Support
27 / 87

Carl Davis - Trenchwork Foundation, Military Appreciation/Support

Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
Carl Davis - Trenchwork Foundation, Military Appreciation/Support
28 / 87

Carl Davis - Trenchwork Foundation, Military Appreciation/Support

Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
Cody Davis - Axe ALS
29 / 87

Cody Davis - Axe ALS

Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
Cody Davis - Axe ALS
30 / 87

Cody Davis - Axe ALS

Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
Cody Davis - Axe ALS
31 / 87

Cody Davis - Axe ALS

Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
James Ferentz - University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital
32 / 87

James Ferentz - University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital

Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
James Ferentz - University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital
33 / 87

James Ferentz - University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital

Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
James Ferentz - University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital
34 / 87

James Ferentz - University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital

Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
Nick Folk - Children's Tumor Foundation
35 / 87

Nick Folk - Children's Tumor Foundation

Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
Nick Folk - Children's Tumor Foundation
36 / 87

Nick Folk - Children's Tumor Foundation

Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
Nick Folk - Children's Tumor Foundation
37 / 87

Nick Folk - Children's Tumor Foundation

Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
Hunter Henry - International Justice Mission
38 / 87

Hunter Henry - International Justice Mission

Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
Hunter Henry - International Justice Mission
39 / 87

Hunter Henry - International Justice Mission

Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
Hunter Henry - International Justice Mission
40 / 87

Hunter Henry - International Justice Mission

Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
J.C. Jackson - Embrace With Grace + Boys and Girls Club
41 / 87

J.C. Jackson - Embrace With Grace + Boys and Girls Club

Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
J.C. Jackson - Embrace With Grace + Boys and Girls Club
42 / 87

J.C. Jackson - Embrace With Grace + Boys and Girls Club

Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
J.C. Jackson - Embrace With Grace + Boys and Girls Club
43 / 87

J.C. Jackson - Embrace With Grace + Boys and Girls Club

Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
J.C. Jackson - Embrace With Grace + Boys and Girls Club
44 / 87

J.C. Jackson - Embrace With Grace + Boys and Girls Club

Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
J.C. Jackson - Embrace With Grace + Boys and Girls Club
45 / 87

J.C. Jackson - Embrace With Grace + Boys and Girls Club

Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
Jakob Johnson - Kristin's Fund
46 / 87

Jakob Johnson - Kristin's Fund

Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
Jakob Johnson - Kristin's Fund
47 / 87

Jakob Johnson - Kristin's Fund

Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
Jakob Johnson - Kristin's Fund
48 / 87

Jakob Johnson - Kristin's Fund

Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
Jonathan Jones - Jonathan Jones Next Step Foundation
49 / 87

Jonathan Jones - Jonathan Jones Next Step Foundation

Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
Jonathan Jones - Jonathan Jones Next Step Foundation
50 / 87

Jonathan Jones - Jonathan Jones Next Step Foundation

Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
Jonathan Jones - Jonathan Jones Next Step Foundation
51 / 87

Jonathan Jones - Jonathan Jones Next Step Foundation

Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
Jonathan Jones - Jonathan Jones Next Step Foundation
52 / 87

Jonathan Jones - Jonathan Jones Next Step Foundation

Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
Jonathan Jones - Jonathan Jones Next Step Foundation
53 / 87

Jonathan Jones - Jonathan Jones Next Step Foundation

Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
Mac Jones - Boston Children's Hospital
54 / 87

Mac Jones - Boston Children's Hospital

Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
Mac Jones - Boston Children's Hospital
55 / 87

Mac Jones - Boston Children's Hospital

Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
Mac Jones - Boston Children's Hospital
56 / 87

Mac Jones - Boston Children's Hospital

Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
Mac Jones - Boston Children's Hospital
57 / 87

Mac Jones - Boston Children's Hospital

Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
Ted Karras - The Village of Merici, Inc.
58 / 87

Ted Karras - The Village of Merici, Inc.

Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
Ted Karras - The Village of Merici, Inc.
59 / 87

Ted Karras - The Village of Merici, Inc.

Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
Ted Karras - The Village of Merici, Inc.
60 / 87

Ted Karras - The Village of Merici, Inc.

Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
Chris Mattes - 4 The Future Foundation
61 / 87

Chris Mattes - 4 The Future Foundation

Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
Chris Mattes - 4 The Future Foundation
62 / 87

Chris Mattes - 4 The Future Foundation

Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
Devin McCourty - Sickle Cell, Boston Medical Center
63 / 87

Devin McCourty - Sickle Cell, Boston Medical Center

Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
Devin McCourty - Sickle Cell, Boston Medical Center
64 / 87

Devin McCourty - Sickle Cell, Boston Medical Center

Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
Devin McCourty - Sickle Cell, Boston Medical Center
65 / 87

Devin McCourty - Sickle Cell, Boston Medical Center

Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
Devin McCourty - Sickle Cell, Boston Medical Center
66 / 87

Devin McCourty - Sickle Cell, Boston Medical Center

Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
Devin McCourty - Sickle Cell, Boston Medical Center
67 / 87

Devin McCourty - Sickle Cell, Boston Medical Center

Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
Devin McCourty - Sickle Cell, Boston Medical Center
68 / 87

Devin McCourty - Sickle Cell, Boston Medical Center

Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
Ronnie Perkins - American Cancer Society
69 / 87

Ronnie Perkins - American Cancer Society

Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
Ronnie Perkins - American Cancer Society
70 / 87

Ronnie Perkins - American Cancer Society

Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
Ronnie Perkins - American Cancer Society
71 / 87

Ronnie Perkins - American Cancer Society

Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
Ronnie Perkins - American Cancer Society
72 / 87

Ronnie Perkins - American Cancer Society

Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
Matthew Slater - Compassion International
73 / 87

Matthew Slater - Compassion International

Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
Matthew Slater - Compassion International
74 / 87

Matthew Slater - Compassion International

Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
Matthew Slater - Compassion International
75 / 87

Matthew Slater - Compassion International

Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
Matthew Slater - Compassion International
76 / 87

Matthew Slater - Compassion International

Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
Josh Uche - Uche Org.
77 / 87

Josh Uche - Uche Org.

Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
Josh Uche - Uche Org.
78 / 87

Josh Uche - Uche Org.

Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
Josh Uche - Uche Org.
79 / 87

Josh Uche - Uche Org.

Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
Josh Uche - Uche Org.
80 / 87

Josh Uche - Uche Org.

Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
Kyle Van Noy - Van Noy Valor Foundation
81 / 87

Kyle Van Noy - Van Noy Valor Foundation

Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
Kyle Van Noy - Van Noy Valor Foundation
82 / 87

Kyle Van Noy - Van Noy Valor Foundation

Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
Kyle Van Noy - Van Noy Valor Foundation
83 / 87

Kyle Van Noy - Van Noy Valor Foundation

Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
Isaiah Wynn - Alzheimer's Association
84 / 87

Isaiah Wynn - Alzheimer's Association

Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
Isaiah Wynn - Alzheimer's Association
85 / 87

Isaiah Wynn - Alzheimer's Association

Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
Isaiah Wynn - Alzheimer's Association
86 / 87

Isaiah Wynn - Alzheimer's Association

Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
Isaiah Wynn - Alzheimer's Association
87 / 87

Isaiah Wynn - Alzheimer's Association

Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

'He's always with him': Devin McCourty helps family keep their son's memory alive 

Devin McCourty met Henry Andrade just days before he passed away from cancer in 2013. Since then, Devin's bond with his family has been strong in an effort to honor Henry.  
news

Ted Karras represents his friends at Village of Merici for My Cause My Cleats

Ted Karras will be wearing cleats in honor of the Village of Merici. 
news

Revs' Matt Turner is Pats honorary captain after Goalkeeper of the Year announcement 

news

UNH men's soccer team treated to flight on AirKraft to NCAA tournament game

The UNH men's soccer team got a lift from AirKraft to their NCAA Tournament game in Oregon this weekend. 
news

How the Patriots gave back this Thanksgiving

Lawrence Guy, Davon Godchaux, Matthew Judon, Carl Davis and the Patriots Foundation all hosted events in the community for Thanksgiving. 
news

Red sleeves, red hot take: Matthew Judon hates macaroni and cheese

Matthew Judon upset the internet with a carb controversy. 
news

Patriots super fan makes longest road trip yet from Foxborough to L.A.

Jason Scheinbart has made a name for himself with his signature "PATSWIN" license plate, and a few weeks ago, he made his longest road trip yet to see his team on the West Coast. 
news

Lawrence and Andrea Guy host baby shower for single mothers at Gillette Stadium

news

Kyle and Marissa Van Noy featured in 'Wall Street Journal' for their work flipping houses 

Kyle and Marissa Van Noy, like any NFL couple, have had their fair share of moves. In a Wall Street Journal article, the couple talks about how they started flipping houses on the side. 
news

Trent Brown treated high school football program to game-day experience in Atlanta 

Trent Brown paid it forward to his old high school football team. 
news

Patriots reflect on dominant defensive performance against Falcons on Thursday Night Football

After a dominant 25-0 over the Falcons that included four fourth-quarter picks, Patriots players reflected on the showing.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Nick Folk brings NF awareness to MNF with My Cause My Cleats

Game Preview: Patriots at Bills

Important Information Regarding 2021 MIAA State Football Championships at Gillette Stadium

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Bills

Boston English's Ryan Conway named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week

Patriots Sign DB Thakarius (BoPete) Keyes and RB Devine Ozigbo to the Practice Squad; Release DL Niles Scott

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Hunter Henry 12/1: "We have to be ready to go on all levels"

Patriots tight end Hunter Henry addresses the media on Wednesday, December 1, 2021.

Trent Brown 12/1: "Personally, there's still a lot of room to grow"

Patriots offensive lineman Trent Brown addresses the media on Wednesday, December 1, 2021.

Bill Belichick 12/1: Bills are "top to bottom a good football team"

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, December 1, 2021.

Belichick Breakdown: Top Plays against the Tennessee Titans

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick breaks down kickoffs, the Titans 4th and Goal, the Patriot's Offense and and other key plays in New England's win over the Titans. For more Patriots All Access, tune in this Friday, December 3rd at 7:00pm on WBZ-TV. The full show will also be available on Patriots.com shortly following the broadcast.

Coffee with the Coach: How to execute a perfect stiff arm

Coach answers the question, What are the ingredients for an effective Stiff Arm?

Sights and Sounds: Week 12 vs Tennessee Titans

Get an inside look at the Patriots 36-13 victory over the Tennessee Titans in this week's edition of Sights & Sounds.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

A Gentleman and an Officer: King cherishes his Army spouse

Patriots special teams star Brandon King couldn't be prouder of his wife, a U.S. Army officer, for her service to him and our country.

Fateful, Yet Grateful: Jonnu Smith's Extraordinary Journey 

Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith credits the many painful sacrifices made by some of his closest family and friends for the success he's now enjoying.

Oh, Henry! Patriots TE taking on greater roles

In his first season with New England, tight end Hunter Henry is becoming a valuable addition to the Patriots offense. How his Arkansas roots and strong religious faith have helped him get here, and where he hopes to go next.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.
Advertising