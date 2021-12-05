Christian Barmore using My Cause My Cleats to shine light on his mother's battle with MS

Official website of the New England Patriots

Dec 05, 2021 at 02:53 PM
writer-profile-angelique-new
Angelique Fiske

Lifestyle Editor

christian pdc
Photo by Eric J. Adler

For as long as Christian Barmore can remember, his mother, Heri Barmore, has been a fighter. Heri was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS), and since he was a kid, Barmore remembers watching his mom work through pain on a daily basis.

MS is a disease where the immune system eats away at the protective covering of nerves, damaging the nerves and disrupting communication between the brain and body. Symptoms vary from person to person, but include fatigue, pain, vision loss, and impaired coordination, according to the Mayo Clinic. These symptoms, though they vary in intensity, can disrupt day-to-day life for those diagnosed with MS.

On the field this week, Barmore is representing his mom and her battle, as well as those living with MS, through My Cause My Cleats. He is wearing cleats in honor of the National MS Society.

My Cause My Cleats is an NFL initiative that allows players, coaches and staff to represent organizations that matter the most to them through customized cleats. After Week 13, all of the cleats will be available to buy through NFL Auction with all proceeds going to the respective non-profits.

This cause is personal for Barmore, and he has seen firsthand what life is like for someone who lives with MS, from chronic pain to injecting treatments on a daily basis.

"I've seen the pain they go through. Taking needles every day to keep them healthy, can't be in the heat for a long time because it might trigger them," Barmore said. "I'm doing this because of my mom. When I was young, I didn't even [understand] what happened ... every day I just fight for my mom."

While MS is the most widespread disabling neurological condition among young adults with about a million people living with the condition, Barmore knows that a lot of people still are uneducated about it. He hopes that if fans see his cleats on Monday, they might take time to learn just how many people are impacted by MS.

"You understand that somebody or someone's family might have it and they're fighting through it," he said. "I want these people to understand. I know their pain. I know their struggle ... I know what these people are going through."

As for his mom, the bright orange and black cleats were a surprise.

"I think she'll be real proud," Barmore said. "She ain't going to cry. She's a tough lady. She's going to be really happy though."

You can check out all of the Patriots My Cause My Cleats in the gallery below.

Patriots My Cause My Cleats Photos 

For the sixth straight season, the New England Patriots are participating in the NFL's 'My Cause My Cleats' campaign, which gives both players and coaches the opportunity to wear cleats that are designed to promote a cause important to them. Here's a look at the Patriots' custom cleats.

Jake Bailey - Fur The Brand
1 / 87

Jake Bailey - Fur The Brand

Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
Jake Bailey - Fur The Brand
2 / 87

Jake Bailey - Fur The Brand

Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
Jake Bailey - Fur The Brand
3 / 87

Jake Bailey - Fur The Brand

Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
Jake Bailey - Fur The Brand
4 / 87

Jake Bailey - Fur The Brand

Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
Christian Barmore - National Multiple Sclerosis Society
5 / 87

Christian Barmore - National Multiple Sclerosis Society

Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
Christian Barmore - National Multiple Sclerosis Society
6 / 87

Christian Barmore - National Multiple Sclerosis Society

Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
Christian Barmore - National Multiple Sclerosis Society
7 / 87

Christian Barmore - National Multiple Sclerosis Society

Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
De'Vante Bausby - Aim4Peace
8 / 87

De'Vante Bausby - Aim4Peace

Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
De'Vante Bausby - Aim4Peace
9 / 87

De'Vante Bausby - Aim4Peace

Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
De'Vante Bausby - Aim4Peace
10 / 87

De'Vante Bausby - Aim4Peace

Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
Bill Belichick - Bill Belichick Foundation
11 / 87

Bill Belichick - Bill Belichick Foundation

Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
Bill Belichick - Bill Belichick Foundation
12 / 87

Bill Belichick - Bill Belichick Foundation

Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
Bill Belichick - Bill Belichick Foundation
13 / 87

Bill Belichick - Bill Belichick Foundation

Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
Bill Belichick - Bill Belichick Foundation
14 / 87

Bill Belichick - Bill Belichick Foundation

Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
Bill Belichick - Bill Belichick Foundation
15 / 87

Bill Belichick - Bill Belichick Foundation

Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
Steve Belichick - One Love Foundation
16 / 87

Steve Belichick - One Love Foundation

Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
Steve Belichick - One Love Foundation
17 / 87

Steve Belichick - One Love Foundation

Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
Steve Belichick - One Love Foundation
18 / 87

Steve Belichick - One Love Foundation

Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
Kendrick Bourne - Team Impact
19 / 87

Kendrick Bourne - Team Impact

Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
Kendrick Bourne - Team Impact
20 / 87

Kendrick Bourne - Team Impact

Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
Kendrick Bourne - Team Impact
21 / 87

Kendrick Bourne - Team Impact

Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
Trent Brown - TB77 Cares
22 / 87

Trent Brown - TB77 Cares

Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
Trent Brown - TB77 Cares
23 / 87

Trent Brown - TB77 Cares

Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
DeMarcus Covington - Inner City Weight Lifting
24 / 87

DeMarcus Covington - Inner City Weight Lifting

Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
DeMarcus Covington - Inner City Weight Lifting
25 / 87

DeMarcus Covington - Inner City Weight Lifting

Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
Carl Davis - Trenchwork Foundation, Military Appreciation/Support
26 / 87

Carl Davis - Trenchwork Foundation, Military Appreciation/Support

Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
Carl Davis - Trenchwork Foundation, Military Appreciation/Support
27 / 87

Carl Davis - Trenchwork Foundation, Military Appreciation/Support

Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
Carl Davis - Trenchwork Foundation, Military Appreciation/Support
28 / 87

Carl Davis - Trenchwork Foundation, Military Appreciation/Support

Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
Cody Davis - Axe ALS
29 / 87

Cody Davis - Axe ALS

Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
Cody Davis - Axe ALS
30 / 87

Cody Davis - Axe ALS

Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
Cody Davis - Axe ALS
31 / 87

Cody Davis - Axe ALS

Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
James Ferentz - University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital
32 / 87

James Ferentz - University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital

Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
James Ferentz - University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital
33 / 87

James Ferentz - University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital

Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
James Ferentz - University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital
34 / 87

James Ferentz - University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital

Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
Nick Folk - Children's Tumor Foundation
35 / 87

Nick Folk - Children's Tumor Foundation

Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
Nick Folk - Children's Tumor Foundation
36 / 87

Nick Folk - Children's Tumor Foundation

Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
Nick Folk - Children's Tumor Foundation
37 / 87

Nick Folk - Children's Tumor Foundation

Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
Hunter Henry - International Justice Mission
38 / 87

Hunter Henry - International Justice Mission

Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
Hunter Henry - International Justice Mission
39 / 87

Hunter Henry - International Justice Mission

Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
Hunter Henry - International Justice Mission
40 / 87

Hunter Henry - International Justice Mission

Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
J.C. Jackson - Embrace With Grace + Boys and Girls Club
41 / 87

J.C. Jackson - Embrace With Grace + Boys and Girls Club

Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
J.C. Jackson - Embrace With Grace + Boys and Girls Club
42 / 87

J.C. Jackson - Embrace With Grace + Boys and Girls Club

Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
J.C. Jackson - Embrace With Grace + Boys and Girls Club
43 / 87

J.C. Jackson - Embrace With Grace + Boys and Girls Club

Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
J.C. Jackson - Embrace With Grace + Boys and Girls Club
44 / 87

J.C. Jackson - Embrace With Grace + Boys and Girls Club

Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
J.C. Jackson - Embrace With Grace + Boys and Girls Club
45 / 87

J.C. Jackson - Embrace With Grace + Boys and Girls Club

Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
Jakob Johnson - Kristin's Fund
46 / 87

Jakob Johnson - Kristin's Fund

Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
Jakob Johnson - Kristin's Fund
47 / 87

Jakob Johnson - Kristin's Fund

Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
Jakob Johnson - Kristin's Fund
48 / 87

Jakob Johnson - Kristin's Fund

Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
Jonathan Jones - Jonathan Jones Next Step Foundation
49 / 87

Jonathan Jones - Jonathan Jones Next Step Foundation

Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
Jonathan Jones - Jonathan Jones Next Step Foundation
50 / 87

Jonathan Jones - Jonathan Jones Next Step Foundation

Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
Jonathan Jones - Jonathan Jones Next Step Foundation
51 / 87

Jonathan Jones - Jonathan Jones Next Step Foundation

Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
Jonathan Jones - Jonathan Jones Next Step Foundation
52 / 87

Jonathan Jones - Jonathan Jones Next Step Foundation

Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
Jonathan Jones - Jonathan Jones Next Step Foundation
53 / 87

Jonathan Jones - Jonathan Jones Next Step Foundation

Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
Mac Jones - Boston Children's Hospital
54 / 87

Mac Jones - Boston Children's Hospital

Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
Mac Jones - Boston Children's Hospital
55 / 87

Mac Jones - Boston Children's Hospital

Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
Mac Jones - Boston Children's Hospital
56 / 87

Mac Jones - Boston Children's Hospital

Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
Mac Jones - Boston Children's Hospital
57 / 87

Mac Jones - Boston Children's Hospital

Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
Ted Karras - The Village of Merici, Inc.
58 / 87

Ted Karras - The Village of Merici, Inc.

Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
Ted Karras - The Village of Merici, Inc.
59 / 87

Ted Karras - The Village of Merici, Inc.

Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
Ted Karras - The Village of Merici, Inc.
60 / 87

Ted Karras - The Village of Merici, Inc.

Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
Chris Mattes - 4 The Future Foundation
61 / 87

Chris Mattes - 4 The Future Foundation

Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
Chris Mattes - 4 The Future Foundation
62 / 87

Chris Mattes - 4 The Future Foundation

Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
Devin McCourty - Sickle Cell, Boston Medical Center
63 / 87

Devin McCourty - Sickle Cell, Boston Medical Center

Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
Devin McCourty - Sickle Cell, Boston Medical Center
64 / 87

Devin McCourty - Sickle Cell, Boston Medical Center

Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
Devin McCourty - Sickle Cell, Boston Medical Center
65 / 87

Devin McCourty - Sickle Cell, Boston Medical Center

Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
Devin McCourty - Sickle Cell, Boston Medical Center
66 / 87

Devin McCourty - Sickle Cell, Boston Medical Center

Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
Devin McCourty - Sickle Cell, Boston Medical Center
67 / 87

Devin McCourty - Sickle Cell, Boston Medical Center

Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
Devin McCourty - Sickle Cell, Boston Medical Center
68 / 87

Devin McCourty - Sickle Cell, Boston Medical Center

Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
Ronnie Perkins - American Cancer Society
69 / 87

Ronnie Perkins - American Cancer Society

Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
Ronnie Perkins - American Cancer Society
70 / 87

Ronnie Perkins - American Cancer Society

Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
Ronnie Perkins - American Cancer Society
71 / 87

Ronnie Perkins - American Cancer Society

Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
Ronnie Perkins - American Cancer Society
72 / 87

Ronnie Perkins - American Cancer Society

Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
Matthew Slater - Compassion International
73 / 87

Matthew Slater - Compassion International

Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
Matthew Slater - Compassion International
74 / 87

Matthew Slater - Compassion International

Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
Matthew Slater - Compassion International
75 / 87

Matthew Slater - Compassion International

Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
Matthew Slater - Compassion International
76 / 87

Matthew Slater - Compassion International

Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
Josh Uche - Uche Org.
77 / 87

Josh Uche - Uche Org.

Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
Josh Uche - Uche Org.
78 / 87

Josh Uche - Uche Org.

Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
Josh Uche - Uche Org.
79 / 87

Josh Uche - Uche Org.

Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
Josh Uche - Uche Org.
80 / 87

Josh Uche - Uche Org.

Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
Kyle Van Noy - Van Noy Valor Foundation
81 / 87

Kyle Van Noy - Van Noy Valor Foundation

Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
Kyle Van Noy - Van Noy Valor Foundation
82 / 87

Kyle Van Noy - Van Noy Valor Foundation

Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
Kyle Van Noy - Van Noy Valor Foundation
83 / 87

Kyle Van Noy - Van Noy Valor Foundation

Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
Isaiah Wynn - Alzheimer's Association
84 / 87

Isaiah Wynn - Alzheimer's Association

Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
Isaiah Wynn - Alzheimer's Association
85 / 87

Isaiah Wynn - Alzheimer's Association

Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
Isaiah Wynn - Alzheimer's Association
86 / 87

Isaiah Wynn - Alzheimer's Association

Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
Isaiah Wynn - Alzheimer's Association
87 / 87

Isaiah Wynn - Alzheimer's Association

Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
