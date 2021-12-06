Matthew Judon's My Cause My Cleats dedicated to the women in his life

"She had to drive all the way from West Bloomfield to Ann Arbor four times a week to her treatments and she did all of them with a smile on her face," he said. "She had help but it was tough for her. She made it through. She pushed through."

With one cleat representing the American Cancer Society, Judon wanted to showcase causes that his wife, BreighAnn, educated him on. She is passionate about advocating for vulnerable women, from those experiencing abuse to preventing sex trafficking.

In that vein, he choice to highlight International Justice Mission.

"The American Cancer Society was a no-brainer, but the other cleats was just bringing more awareness and more man presence to such a silent thing that's going on in the world, but it's very huge," Judon said. "Nobody every really talks about it, so I'm just thinking a male voice and a male presence to it can help shed a light on the struggles that our women face."