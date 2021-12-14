Berj Najarian launches organization dedicated to preserving cultural identity through My Cause My Cleats

Through conversations as a team about racial and social injustices over the last two years, Najarian recognized common themes regarding human rights, self-determination and justice. He saw people from all backgrounds come together to support one another and was able to educate the team about Armenians. After the murder of George Floyd, players and coaches shared their experiences of living as Black men and dealing with racism in the United States. Chris Mattes shined a light on issues facing Native communities through his friendship with Lyle Thompson and support of his family's non-profit.

Seeing these connections play out between people from different cultures, traditions, and heritages in the locker room was part of what motivated Najarian to create Who We Are.

"Everyone has a story about who they are, where they came from and where they are going. That's what Who We Are is about and a lot of it stems from the special environment within our team and organization." he said. "It is a testament to how much can be accomplished when people are willing to listen, learn and act on behalf of others."

The launch of Who We Are coincides with My Cause My Cleats, and Najarian is again wearing custom sneakers with a purpose. One shoe is an homage to his Armenian heritage, including smiling Armenian children, an eternity symbol very prominent in Armenian designs, and notably to Najarian, an image of Mount Ararat within the Armenian coat of arms. Above the mountain is a symbol representing the iconic biblical ark's final resting place. "Yes, that ark," Najarian said, referring to Noah's Ark.

The other shoe represents the broader mission of Who We Are, with the words "Who We Are" inscribed in as many languages as could fit on one shoe, including Spanish, Portuguese, Swahili, Hindi, Hebrew, Thai, and others.