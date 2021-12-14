Official website of the New England Patriots

Game Preview: Patriots at Colts

Notebook: Phillips sees a 'legit' Colts offense

NFL Week 15: Patriots - Colts Injury Report

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Colts

Do Your Job: Patriots Field Crew

NFL Notes: Survival of the fittest down the stretch

Patriots Mailbag: Ready for a push to the playoffs

My Cause, My Cleats: Your Patriots chosen charities

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

Pats coaches see well-balanced, fumble-forcing Colts team

Bill Belichick, Joe Cardona talk Army-Navy game

Pats get some rest ... and some help

Gillette Stadium set for major renovation

5 Burning Questions at the Patriots bye week

Patriots: My Cause My Cleats

Patriots Unfiltered on TV: Recapping the Bills, Davon Godchaux 1-on-1

Patriots Unfiltered: One-on-One with Davon Godchaux

Patriots This Week: Bills Lookback and End of Season Preview

Patriots' emerging defensive clutch fuels seven-game win streak

Sights and Sounds: Week 13 vs Buffalo Bills

Berj Najarian launches organization dedicated to preserving cultural identity through My Cause My Cleats

Dec 14, 2021 at 04:23 PM
writer-profile-angelique-new
Angelique Fiske

Lifestyle Editor

Last year, Berj Najarian took a step out of his comfort zone and into the spotlight “to raise awareness for Armenians under attack.” The support Najarian received was swift and passionate. The winning bid for his sneakers last year was the highest since the NFL established the My Cause My Cleats campaign.

This set the groundwork for Najarian to take his activism a step further. Najarian announced the launching of Who We Are, an organization that will support those who are committed to preserving, creating, learning, and sharing cultural identity.

While for Najarian that cultural identity is Armenian, Who We Are is a multi-cultural initiative that will celebrate people's uniqueness and similarities.

"Culture is a lot of things. It's values, language, art, music, sports, architecture, food, traditions, and customs. It is science and innovation. So it could be different things to different people," Najarian said. "Our aim is to support organizations and individuals committed to preserving, understanding cultures, theirs or others'. That's where we feel the connection and unity will come from in our communities."

Being an Armenian-American is foundational to why Najarian wanted to start Who We Are. The Armenian Genocide killed more than a million Armenian people between 1915 and 1922. Cultural identity for Armenians around the world is a point of pride and an act of survival.

Through conversations as a team about racial and social injustices over the last two years, Najarian recognized common themes regarding human rights, self-determination and justice. He saw people from all backgrounds come together to support one another and was able to educate the team about Armenians. After the murder of George Floyd, players and coaches shared their experiences of living as Black men and dealing with racism in the United States. Chris Mattes shined a light on issues facing Native communities through his friendship with Lyle Thompson and support of his family's non-profit.

Seeing these connections play out between people from different cultures, traditions, and heritages in the locker room was part of what motivated Najarian to create Who We Are.

"Everyone has a story about who they are, where they came from and where they are going. That's what Who We Are is about and a lot of it stems from the special environment within our team and organization." he said. "It is a testament to how much can be accomplished when people are willing to listen, learn and act on behalf of others."

The launch of Who We Are coincides with My Cause My Cleats, and Najarian is again wearing custom sneakers with a purpose. One shoe is an homage to his Armenian heritage, including smiling Armenian children, an eternity symbol very prominent in Armenian designs, and notably to Najarian, an image of Mount Ararat within the Armenian coat of arms. Above the mountain is a symbol representing the iconic biblical ark's final resting place. "Yes, that ark," Najarian said, referring to Noah's Ark.

The other shoe represents the broader mission of Who We Are, with the words "Who We Are" inscribed in as many languages as could fit on one shoe, including Spanish, Portuguese, Swahili, Hindi, Hebrew, Thai, and others.

"Who We Are exists to help advance cultural identity and connections between diverse people who make incredible contributions to the world. We think it's a great way to simultaneously carry on legacies and help create new ones."

Patriots My Cause My Cleats Photos 

For the sixth straight season, the New England Patriots are participating in the NFL's 'My Cause My Cleats' campaign, which gives both players and coaches the opportunity to wear cleats that are designed to promote a cause important to them.

Jake Bailey - Fur The Brand
Jake Bailey - Fur The Brand

Jake Bailey - Fur The Brand
Jake Bailey - Fur The Brand

Jake Bailey - Fur The Brand
Jake Bailey - Fur The Brand

Jake Bailey - Fur The Brand
Jake Bailey - Fur The Brand

Christian Barmore - National Multiple Sclerosis Society
Christian Barmore - National Multiple Sclerosis Society

Christian Barmore - National Multiple Sclerosis Society
Christian Barmore - National Multiple Sclerosis Society

Christian Barmore - National Multiple Sclerosis Society
Christian Barmore - National Multiple Sclerosis Society

De'Vante Bausby - Aim4Peace
De'Vante Bausby - Aim4Peace

De'Vante Bausby - Aim4Peace
De'Vante Bausby - Aim4Peace

De'Vante Bausby - Aim4Peace
De'Vante Bausby - Aim4Peace

Bill Belichick - Bill Belichick Foundation
Bill Belichick - Bill Belichick Foundation

Bill Belichick - Bill Belichick Foundation
Bill Belichick - Bill Belichick Foundation

Bill Belichick - Bill Belichick Foundation
Bill Belichick - Bill Belichick Foundation

Bill Belichick - Bill Belichick Foundation
Bill Belichick - Bill Belichick Foundation

Bill Belichick - Bill Belichick Foundation
Bill Belichick - Bill Belichick Foundation

Steve Belichick - One Love Foundation
Steve Belichick - One Love Foundation

Steve Belichick - One Love Foundation
Steve Belichick - One Love Foundation

Steve Belichick - One Love Foundation
Steve Belichick - One Love Foundation

Kendrick Bourne - Team Impact
Kendrick Bourne - Team Impact

Kendrick Bourne - Team Impact
Kendrick Bourne - Team Impact

Kendrick Bourne - Team Impact
Kendrick Bourne - Team Impact

Trent Brown - TB77 Cares
Trent Brown - TB77 Cares

Trent Brown - TB77 Cares
Trent Brown - TB77 Cares

DeMarcus Covington - Inner City Weight Lifting
DeMarcus Covington - Inner City Weight Lifting

DeMarcus Covington - Inner City Weight Lifting
DeMarcus Covington - Inner City Weight Lifting

Carl Davis - Trenchwork Foundation, Military Appreciation/Support
Carl Davis - Trenchwork Foundation, Military Appreciation/Support

Carl Davis - Trenchwork Foundation, Military Appreciation/Support
Carl Davis - Trenchwork Foundation, Military Appreciation/Support

Carl Davis - Trenchwork Foundation, Military Appreciation/Support
Carl Davis - Trenchwork Foundation, Military Appreciation/Support

Cody Davis - Axe ALS
Cody Davis - Axe ALS

Cody Davis - Axe ALS
Cody Davis - Axe ALS

Cody Davis - Axe ALS
Cody Davis - Axe ALS

James Ferentz - University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital
James Ferentz - University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital

James Ferentz - University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital
James Ferentz - University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital

James Ferentz - University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital
James Ferentz - University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital

Nick Folk - Children's Tumor Foundation
Nick Folk - Children's Tumor Foundation

Nick Folk - Children's Tumor Foundation
Nick Folk - Children's Tumor Foundation

Nick Folk - Children's Tumor Foundation
Nick Folk - Children's Tumor Foundation

Hunter Henry - International Justice Mission
Hunter Henry - International Justice Mission

Hunter Henry - International Justice Mission
Hunter Henry - International Justice Mission

Hunter Henry - International Justice Mission
Hunter Henry - International Justice Mission

J.C. Jackson - Embrace With Grace + Boys and Girls Club
J.C. Jackson - Embrace With Grace + Boys and Girls Club

J.C. Jackson - Embrace With Grace + Boys and Girls Club
J.C. Jackson - Embrace With Grace + Boys and Girls Club

J.C. Jackson - Embrace With Grace + Boys and Girls Club
J.C. Jackson - Embrace With Grace + Boys and Girls Club

J.C. Jackson - Embrace With Grace + Boys and Girls Club
J.C. Jackson - Embrace With Grace + Boys and Girls Club

J.C. Jackson - Embrace With Grace + Boys and Girls Club
J.C. Jackson - Embrace With Grace + Boys and Girls Club

Jakob Johnson - Kristin's Fund
Jakob Johnson - Kristin's Fund

Jakob Johnson - Kristin's Fund
Jakob Johnson - Kristin's Fund

Jakob Johnson - Kristin's Fund
Jakob Johnson - Kristin's Fund

Jonathan Jones - Jonathan Jones Next Step Foundation
Jonathan Jones - Jonathan Jones Next Step Foundation

Jonathan Jones - Jonathan Jones Next Step Foundation
Jonathan Jones - Jonathan Jones Next Step Foundation

Jonathan Jones - Jonathan Jones Next Step Foundation
Jonathan Jones - Jonathan Jones Next Step Foundation

Jonathan Jones - Jonathan Jones Next Step Foundation
Jonathan Jones - Jonathan Jones Next Step Foundation

Jonathan Jones - Jonathan Jones Next Step Foundation
Jonathan Jones - Jonathan Jones Next Step Foundation

Mac Jones - Boston Children's Hospital
Mac Jones - Boston Children's Hospital

Mac Jones - Boston Children's Hospital
Mac Jones - Boston Children's Hospital

Mac Jones - Boston Children's Hospital
Mac Jones - Boston Children's Hospital

Mac Jones - Boston Children's Hospital
Mac Jones - Boston Children's Hospital

Ted Karras - The Village of Merici, Inc.
Ted Karras - The Village of Merici, Inc.

Ted Karras - The Village of Merici, Inc.
Ted Karras - The Village of Merici, Inc.

Ted Karras - The Village of Merici, Inc.
Ted Karras - The Village of Merici, Inc.

Chris Mattes - 4 The Future Foundation
Chris Mattes - 4 The Future Foundation

Chris Mattes - 4 The Future Foundation
Chris Mattes - 4 The Future Foundation

Devin McCourty - Sickle Cell, Boston Medical Center
Devin McCourty - Sickle Cell, Boston Medical Center

Devin McCourty - Sickle Cell, Boston Medical Center
Devin McCourty - Sickle Cell, Boston Medical Center

Devin McCourty - Sickle Cell, Boston Medical Center
Devin McCourty - Sickle Cell, Boston Medical Center

Devin McCourty - Sickle Cell, Boston Medical Center
Devin McCourty - Sickle Cell, Boston Medical Center

Devin McCourty - Sickle Cell, Boston Medical Center
Devin McCourty - Sickle Cell, Boston Medical Center

Devin McCourty - Sickle Cell, Boston Medical Center
Devin McCourty - Sickle Cell, Boston Medical Center

Ronnie Perkins - American Cancer Society
Ronnie Perkins - American Cancer Society

Ronnie Perkins - American Cancer Society
Ronnie Perkins - American Cancer Society

Ronnie Perkins - American Cancer Society
Ronnie Perkins - American Cancer Society

Ronnie Perkins - American Cancer Society
Ronnie Perkins - American Cancer Society

Matthew Slater - Compassion International
Matthew Slater - Compassion International

Matthew Slater - Compassion International
Matthew Slater - Compassion International

Matthew Slater - Compassion International
Matthew Slater - Compassion International

Matthew Slater - Compassion International
Matthew Slater - Compassion International

Josh Uche - Uche Org.
Josh Uche - Uche Org.

Josh Uche - Uche Org.
Josh Uche - Uche Org.

Josh Uche - Uche Org.
Josh Uche - Uche Org.

Josh Uche - Uche Org.
Josh Uche - Uche Org.

Kyle Van Noy - Van Noy Valor Foundation
Kyle Van Noy - Van Noy Valor Foundation

Kyle Van Noy - Van Noy Valor Foundation
Kyle Van Noy - Van Noy Valor Foundation

Kyle Van Noy - Van Noy Valor Foundation
Kyle Van Noy - Van Noy Valor Foundation

Isaiah Wynn - Alzheimer's Association
Isaiah Wynn - Alzheimer's Association

Isaiah Wynn - Alzheimer's Association
Isaiah Wynn - Alzheimer's Association

Isaiah Wynn - Alzheimer's Association
Isaiah Wynn - Alzheimer's Association

Isaiah Wynn - Alzheimer's Association
Isaiah Wynn - Alzheimer's Association

