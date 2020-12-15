From the shadows: Berj Najarian uses My Cause, My Cleats to shine light on Armenia

The conflict is over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh (or Artsakh to Armenians) region, which is one of the ancient provinces of Armenia that was annexed by Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin to the new republic of Azerbaijan in the early 1920s. While the region is autonomous and populated predominantly by Armenians, the conflict represents much more than simply a contested piece of land, Najarian said.

While it may seem like a faraway problem for non-Armenians in the United States, Najarian said there is much more to it.

"It's hard when you just see there's a dispute, there's a war going on in another part of the world about a tiny piece of land between two countries no one's heard of," he said. "How are people here going to relate to that? I think everyone can relate to families being torn apart, racism and oppression."

Given all that this year has brought on, Najarian said those in the Patriots organization were already having open conversations about equality, human rights and oppression, and because of this, those in the locker room were eager to learn.

After the killing of George Floyd in the spring, like so many other groups, households and companies across the country, conversations shifted to systemic racism, and the Patriots began hosting meetings to discuss social justice initiatives. Players spoke openly about their experiences with racism, and experts from local organizations offered insight.

In light of this, Najarian was asked to speak to the team about what was happening in Armenia, the country's history of oppression and how he feels history is repeating itself by dictators who are being enabled.

"I jumped at the chance and I did that. It was tremendous. It was a lot to cover, and the guys were really receptive to learning the background," he said. "There's a lot here beyond just a fight over a piece of land. I think that sparked interest from some of the guys, given their take on what they heard from me and their take on human rights and equality and humanity in general."