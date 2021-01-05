Berj Najarian leads NFL Auction for My Cause, My Cleats

Official website of the New England Patriots

Jan 05, 2021 at 10:39 AM
writer-profile-angelique-new
Angelique Fiske

Lifestyle Editor

auction
Photo by Eric J. Adler

Those watching Patriots games over the last few weeks may have noticed players rocking custom cleats. The annual NFL initiative, My Cause, My Cleats, allows NFL players and coaches to wear one-of-a-kine shoes to highlight an organization or issue they are passionate about.

These cleats are auctioned off through the NFL with money going towards the respective causes. The auction closes on Jan. 10, and as it stands, Patriots Director of Football/Head Coach Administration Berj Najarian leads all participants across the league with more than $12,000 bid on his sneakers benefiting the Armenia Fund.

While Najarian is not one for the spotlight, he is integral to the Patriots football operations, and as unrelenting drone strikes overwhelmed Armenia this fall, he stepped out of his comfort zone to raise awareness about the issue close to his heart.

On a recent episode of the "Do Your Part" podcast, Najarian said he wasn't surprised by the reaction from fellow Armenians and Armenian-Americans, but some NFL fans may be surprised to learn that neither a coach nor a player is leading the league in bids.

While Najarian is the front-runner in terms of bids, he isn't the only Patriot donating his cleats for his organization. You can check out a list of participating Patriots below.

The NFL Auction for My Cause, My Cleats closes on Jan. 10, so you don't want to wait.

