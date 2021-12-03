Chris Mattes honors lacrosse's Native American origins, 4 The Future Foundation for My Cause My Cleats

Thompson designed the shoes "to remember and honor missing, and murdered Indigenous women and girlsandNative children, who were stolen from their parents, put into residential schools, and brought up in the most violent circumstances with the intent to erase their culture, language, and connection to their people," he said in a statement. "The atrocities are staggering; the coverups continue today. The silence is deafening, and generational, trauma, and fear remain."

As a staff member, Mattes hasn't previously participated in My Cause My Cleats, but after seeing Director of Football/Head Coach Administration Berj Najarian use the initiative to shine a light on the plight of Armenians, Mattes was inspired by its reach. He hopes people see his sneakers, stop, educate themselves, and look into what the Thompson family is doing.

"For them they want everyone to be educated on the history and for other native Americans to be proud of their culture," Mattes said. "For me, my goal is to not only raise money but also to bring awareness to their foundation, educate others, and raise any money I can for them."

Though lacrosse is rooted in Native American culture and tradition, as it stands, it is a predominantly white sport. According to the NCAA, less than one percent of all college lacrosse players in the U.S. were Native Americans or Alaska Natives.

Not for nothing, Mattes pointed out, lacrosse is an expensive sport. Purchasing the equipment can be a barrier to entry for a lot of kids and their families. By representing 4 The Future Foundation, Mattes hopes they can expand their reach and continue to grow the game among Native youth.

"It was the least I could do to give back to a sport that's given so much in my life," Mattes said.