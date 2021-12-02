Cody Davis represents friend Eric Stevens, Axe ALS for My Cause My Cleats

"It's very inspiring," Cody said. "What he's been through to not to think only of himself but others; to join the fight along with those other families that are going through this that might not have gotten as much spotlight and walk through this with them ... it's hard not to get impacted. Once you learn their story and see their fight and passion and really their love out of this, it's truly inspiring."

Eric and Amanda designed the cleats that Cody will be wearing Monday night, and Cody said it meant a lot to be able to shine a light on their fight and Axe ALS through My Cause My Cleats. His hope is that if people tuning in see his cleats, they take a minute to learn about Eric and ALS.

"It's honor to represent him because he's the all-star in this and just been fighting so bravely and making an impact for so many people, even though he's the one going through the toughest fight," Cody said. "He's just brought so much hope to the ALS community. I just feel honored to be able to represent them and hopefully bring attention to them."