Nate Ebner talks Olympic rugby with Chelsea Handler

While the idea of a gold medal is enough to fuel any Olympic athlete, additional motivation for Nate comes from a personal level. Nate's father died in 2008, so being able to play the sport that was a shared love on an international stage makes the experience even more special.

"For me, we were always really tight," Nate said. "Everything I do I feel like I'm connected to him, but just the amount of time we spent together on the rugby field and training and stuff to kind of bring it full circle and bring it back to this it's pretty special. I think he would have got a kick out of it for sure."

The road to the Olympic Rugby 7s has been a demanding one in terms of training, Nate said. In football, there are meetings and weight room sessions in addition to practice, but for rugby, much of his day is spent grinding it out on the field.

"The practice is intense, man," Nate said. "It's more physical than anything I've ever done in my life probably."

"More physical than football?" Chelsea asked.

"More physically demanding of me on a day to day to basis than football practice is ... With rugby, I mean, somedays we're on the field for three different sessions a day, and we can run up to between six and eight miles just through practice," Nate said. "That's not running in a circle around a track. It's running full speed and cutting so it's just a lot of mileage, but that's what you need to do to play at an international level."

