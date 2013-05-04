Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Best of Patriots Radio Thu Jan 26 - 02:00 PM | Tue Jan 31 - 11:55 AM

Shrine Bowl Notebook: Bill Belichick, Bill O'Brien Very Involved in Day One of Practice in Las Vegas

Shrine Bowl Day 1 Recap

New England connections run deep at East-West Shrine Bowl

Matt Groh 1/28: "Appreciative of the opportunity to come out here and coach these guys"

Shrine Bowl: Get to Know the West Roster

Analysis: What Will the Patriots Offense Look Like With Bill O'Brien Returning as Offensive Coordinator?

One-on-One with Bill O'Brien

Patriots Hire Bill O'Brien as Offensive Coordinator / Quarterbacks Coach

Cole Strange and the Patriots Foundation Celebrate Perfect Attendance at Young Woods Elementary School

Future bright for Pats undrafted rookie special teamers

No Days Off: Cole Strange, Patriots reward Providence elementary school for perfect attendance

NFL Films Presents: Dante Scarnecchia, Ivan Fears reflect on their coaching careers

Patriots Mailbag: Billy O is back, more moves to come?

NFL Notes: Patriots reportedly get their man

Report: Patriots to Reunite with Bill O'Brien as New Offensive Coordinator

Judon, Marcus Jones earn PFWA honors

2023 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Ranking the Patriots Roster Needs Heading Into the Offseason

NFL Announces Two 2023 International Games in Germany

Five takeaways from Devin McCourty's interview with Peter King

NEPCF Joins Raytheon in Celebrating Five Years of the "Science of Sports" Science Fair

To celebrate the fifth anniversary of the program, Raytheon Chairman and CEO Bill Swanson and Chairman and CEO of the New England Patriots, Robert Kraft, sat down to reflect on the past five years of the program.

May 04, 2013 at 04:11 AM
New England Patriots
500x305-20130501-science-of-sports.jpg
Chandler Jones

In 2009, Raytheon and the New England Patriots teamed to launch the "Science of Sports" Science Fair, a program designed to engage students in math and science principles through the lens of sports. Raytheon employees team with students from Boys and Girls Clubs across New England for a five-month program that ends with a science fair at Gillette Stadium. To celebrate the fifth anniversary of the program, Raytheon Chairman and CEO William H. Swanson and the Chairman and CEO of the New England Patriots, Robert Kraft, sat down to reflect on their favorite moments.

1. Question: Five years into the program, what is/are your favorite memory(ies) from the Fair?

Kraft:Though each year is memorable, one of my favorite memories is meeting the grand prize winners from last year's "Science of Sports" Science Fair. The "Las Ultimate Twirlers" were an all-girl team from Lawrence, Mass. that explored the use of science in the sport of gymnastics. When I met the team, I could sense their passion for their project, their excitement about what they were learning and interest in how it applied to their every-day life. They were full of enthusiasm, which gets me excited about helping to build futures in math and science. Not only did I enjoy their energetic presentation, but when we announced them as the grand prize winners, it was fun to see their excitement as they ran onto the stage to receive their trophy and scholarships.

Swanson:I love watching these young students being selected and recognized for their achievements. I have so much fun being a judge and hearing them explain to me what they are doing. Then I get to ask questions to see how well they understand the principals of science they use to reach a conclusion. When you see them "light up" explaining their projects, it is something special.

2. Question: Why did you partner with Raytheon to develop the Science of Sports Science Fair?

Kraft:First of all, I have great respect and admiration for Raytheon's Chairman and CEO Bill Swanson. He has done tremendous things with Raytheon. With the resource of the dozens of Raytheon mentors who volunteer to work with these students on their projects, I can't think of a better company to partner with for a science fair. Raytheon continues to set the bar in technology and innovation and plays a key role in ke eping our country safe through developments in defense and security. They truly live the phrase, "continuous innovation," always looking for new ways to maintain their competitive advantage. We enjoy a shared vision for excellence in the business community as well as a fervent commitment to philanthropy and communities in our region and around the world. One of the projects we have worked together to develop is The Hall at Patriot Place presented by Raytheon, which opened in 2008. Not only is The Hall a unique place to learn and remember Patriots history, but we partnered with Raytheon to utilize math and science to promote education through family-centered games, activities and STEM education. Throughout the school year, thousands of students visit The Hall to learn about the Patriots. Through sports, we can attract students to engage in the study of science in a way that most really enjoy. As part of wanting to do more, five years ago we implemented this "Science of Sports" Science Fair which engages hundreds of youth at New England Boys & Girls Clubs and pairs them with more than 70 Raytheon volunteer mentors to brainstorm, create and host their project at our annual "Science of Sports" Science Fair. Each year, Bill and I are joined by a Patriots player to serve as judges. We enjoy meeting the students, learning about their projects and awarding scholarships for the best projects. We couldn't have a better partner for the "Science of Sports" Science Fair and for other math and science educational opportunities at The Hall at Patriot Place presented by Raytheon.

Swanson:I have had the good fortune of knowing Robert Kraft for many years. We have much in common, and I've been consistently impressed with his leadership, business acumen and integrity. So we're often looking for areas where we can work together and partner. After we teamed up for The Hall at Patriot Place presented by Raytheon, we were discussing how we might partner to help the youth of New England, and the concept of the Science Fair came up. Robert and the Kraft family are renowned for giving back to the community, and Raytheon has long been focused on supporting math and science education. We combined these interests to benefit the students at area Boys and Girls Clubs. Raytheon has our passionate employee volunteers who mentor the students, and the Patriots provide the venue, the players and make the students feel like superstars. It's far exceeded our initial expectations, and it's become one of the events I most look forward to each year.

3. Question: Patriots players Danny Woodhead, Patrick Chung, Sebastian Vollmer and Jerod Mayo have all participated as guest judges; do you have any memorable stories about them?

Kraft:I am always amazed at how much science is utilized in the sport of football. That is one of the things the judges talk about before each science fair. It's one of the conversations I really enjoy having with each of the players that participate from year to year. It brings it back to the importance of education, which is the reason we implemented this program. Each of the players bring their own personality to the judging process. Jerod Mayo dove into the projects and spent a lot of time laughing with the students. Patrick Chung really pored over the scores and debated while trying to make the right decision. Last year, when Danny Woodhead joined us we joked that he met the height requirement of being a judge. This year will be a little different when we are joined by 6-foot-7-inch offensive tackle Nate Solder. I am looking forward to it and I know Nate is, too.

Swanson:It was fun having Danny Woodhead last year, because he was one player I was taller than. It's good knowing that I'm bigger than a professional football player, and I hope Robert Kraft has let Coach Belichick know that I'm available if needed.

**

384-20130501-community.jpg
  1. Question: What about the Science of Sports Program are you most proud?**

Kraft:I think one of my favorite elements of this program is the idea that investing in our youth reaps numerous rewards and creates a positive ripple effect for the future. The "Science of Sports" Science Fair utilizes many different groups of volunteers, including more than 70 Raytheon mentors. Through these sports-themed projects, the mentors make science fun. I am sure, through this science fair, seeds of interest have sprouted from students who otherwise might have never taken an interest in math or sciences. Inspiring study in STEM fields is so important to our future. I am just proud to see the engagement and excitement these students have about their projects and hope it inspires greatness in the future.

Swanson:The partnership with the Kraft family, the Patriots organization, and seeing how working together we all make a difference in the lives of others. Robert and I share a concern for growing the "pipeline" of students pursuing studies and careers in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM). STEM careers are wonderfully rewarding and challenging, and they are also much needed for our nation to continue as innovation leaders in this era of global competitiveness. It is our hope that this Science Fair serves to inspire the students to develop an interest in STEM so they'll be excited to pursue STEM education. Sometimes all it takes is a single moment or spark to inspire a future engineer or scientist to pursue a STEM career. What a great "spark" to pair science and sports together.

5. Question: What are you looking forward to most for the 2013 Science of Sports Science Fair?

Kraft:One of my big concerns is that we have a shortage of young people in the study of math and science and we don't fill the engineering needs of this country. I think this program plants the seeds in young, talented people who hopefully will be inspired to continue study in the field. At this year's "Science of Sports" Science Fair, we welcome one of the largest groups of students and Raytheon mentors in the five years since we created this program. Each year, I am impressed as the projects get more creative. I am looking forward to seeing this year's projects, meeting the students and encouraging them to continue their educational pursuits in math and sciences.

Swanson:Seeing these young students get excited about the Science of Sports. It never gets old. They work so hard on these projects and are so proud of their work. Then they get to experience Gillette Stadium, which brings their experience to a whole other level. Their enthusiasm is truly infectious, which really makes you feel good about the future – since our nation needs to inspire a new generation of scientists, technologists and engineers to drive innovation and U.S. economic growth. And of course, I always look forward to strengthening our partnership with Robert, the Kraft family and the Patriots.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Blogservations: Collins returns, Brady fired up

New England's second day of practice includes a little rain and little rage.

news

After 'excused' absence, Collins practices; July 29 camp notes

News and notes from Patriots training camp.

news

Brady muestra intensidad en el segundo día de training camp

El QB pone la nota llamativa a los entrenamientos

news

Patriots Media Availability Transcripts 7/29

Patriots players TE Martellus Bennett, QB Jacoby Brissett, LB Jamie Collins, LB Dont'a Hightower and DE Rob Ninkovich addressed the media following Training Camp practice at Gillette Stadium on Friday, July 29, 2016.

news

Hablan los jugadores

Jugadores platicaron con la prensa después de la práctica

news

Nate Washington leans on Willie McGinest

Veteran free agent addition Nate Washington says he benefited from a talk with Willie McGinest.

news

PFW in Progress Recap 3/29: Final Four, Patriots Off-Season Additions

We're breaking down the top segments from Tuesday's edition of the PFW in Progress radio show so you don't miss a thing.

news

Report: Chris Hogan newest Patriot

New England looks to add depth to receiving corps.

news

Replacing Edelman no easy task; 11/18 notes

News and notes from Patriots practice and locker room interviews.

news

Get Jack'd - Ask Jackie Brittain your Patriots question!

Patriots Today's Jackie Brittain will answer your questions regarding the 2015 Patriots.

news

New England Patriots Cheerleader Appearances

The New England Patriots Cheerleaders will be making promo appearances at the following locations:

news

Patriots 2014 Mock Draft Tracker

Patriots.com has collected what the top 'experts' are predicting the Patriots will do in the first round come draft weekend. We will be updating this feature regularly to reflect changes in any of the mocks represented.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Shrine Bowl Notebook: Bill Belichick, Bill O'Brien Very Involved in Day One of Practice in Las Vegas

New England connections run deep at East-West Shrine Bowl

Shrine Bowl Preview: What to Watch for With the Patriots Coaching Staff Taking Part in the Draft Showcase

Analysis: What Will the Patriots Offense Look Like With Bill O'Brien Returning as Offensive Coordinator?

Patriots Hire Bill O'Brien as Offensive Coordinator / Quarterbacks Coach

Future bright for Pats undrafted rookie special teamers

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Shrine Bowl Day 1 Recap

Tamara Brown and Evan Lazar Recap the first day of practice from the East West Shrine Bowl from the UNLV Fertitta Football Complex.

Matt Groh 1/28: "Appreciative of the opportunity to come out here and coach these guys"

Patriots Director of Player Personnel Matt Groh addresses the media after day 1 of the East West Shrine Bowl.

Shrine Bowl: Get to Know the West Roster

NFL prospects on the Shrine Bowl West team react to being coached by the Patriots.

One-on-One with Bill O'Brien

Check in with the Patriots new Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach Bill O'Brien as he discusses his decision to return to New England.

Cole Strange and the Patriots Foundation Celebrate Perfect Attendance at Young Woods Elementary School

The New England Patriots Foundation and Cole Strange returned to Young Woods Elementary to show support for the Providence school who promised to improve their attendance at the start of the 2022 school year. The students' perfect attendance efforts were rewarded with a visit from Pat Patriot, New England cheerleaders and first round draft pick Cole Strange.

NFL Films Presents: Dante Scarnecchia, Ivan Fears reflect on their coaching careers

In this segment of "NFL Films Presents," Charissa Thompson sits down with recently retired New England Patriots coaches Dante Scarnecchia and Ivan Fears.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Patriots set 2023 opponents

With the conclusion of their 2022 season, the Patriots 2023 slate of opponents has been set.

Patriots set 2023 first-round draft slot

The Patriots will pick 14th overall in the first round of the 2023 NFL Entry Draft.

A Guide to Modern Football Analytics for Beginners

Ever get confused about the new stat in an article you read? Here's an explanation of what the metrics mean.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Future Patriots Opponents: 2023 through 2024

A look at the Patriots opponents from 2023 through 2024.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

Advertising