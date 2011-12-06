New and Improved Patriots.com Search

Patriots.com is introducing a new way to search for content. It's cleaner, better organized and will help users discover info they may not have found through traditional search.

As you type in keywords, the search will suggest relevant topics . Once on a search results page, content can be filtered by articles, videos, audio, photos and blogs.

Video and audio search now features new technology that digests the actual transcripts of the content. This will allow users to readily see if the audio or video clips suggested contains what they're looking for before playing the clip. It even time stamps the content to help zero in on the search.

And if a user is simply wondering what's popular on Patriots.com, a new search topics page provides a comprehensive index of the most searched topics.