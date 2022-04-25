New England and Houston trade selection choices 

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have acquired a 2022 sixth-round draft pick (183rd overall) and a 2022 seventh-round draft pick (245th overall) in a trade with the Houston Texans in exchange for a 2022 fifth-round draft pick (170th overall).
Patriots Acquire WR DeVante Parker in Trade with Miami
The Patriots announced today that they have acquired WR DeVante Parker in a trade with Miami.
Patriots Sign DB Jabrill Peppers
The Patriots announced today that they have signed DB Jabrill Peppers.
Patriots Sign CB Malcolm Butler
The Patriots announced today that they have signed CB Malcolm Butler.
Patriots Re-Sign OL Trent Brown
The Patriots announced that they have re-signed T Trent Brown as an unrestricted free agent.
Patriots Sign LB Ja'Whaun Bentley and K Nick Folk
The New England Patriots announced that they have re-signed LB Ja'Whaun Bentley and K Nick Folk as unrestricted free agents.
Patriots Sign Veteran WR Ty Montgomery
The New England Patriots announced that they have signed veteran WR Ty Montgomery as an unrestricted free agent from New Orleans.
Patriots Acquire LB Mack Wilson in a Trade with Cleveland in Exchange for DL Chase Winovich; Trade G Shaq Mason to Tampa Bay for a 2022 Fifth-Round Draft Pick
The Patriots announced that they have acquired LB Mack Wilson in a trade with the Cleveland Browns in exchange for DL Chase Winovich. In addition, the Patriots announced that they have traded G Shaq Mason to Tampa Bay in exchange for a 2022 fifth-round draft pick.
Patriots Re-Sign RB James White
The Patriots announced today that they have re-signed RB James White as an unrestricted free agent.
Patriots sign defensive back Terrance Mitchell
The New England Patriots announced that they have signed DB Terrance Mitchell as a free agent.
