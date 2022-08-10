Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Wed Aug 10 | 12:00 AM - 11:55 PM

Patriots announce final Training Camp practice times

What Patriots fans should know before coming to Gillette Stadium for preseason game vs. Giants

New England Fan Reminders for the 2022 Preseason Opener

How to Watch/Listen: Giants at Patriots

10 to Watch: Patriots kick off preseason vs. Giants

Game Preview: Giants at Patriots

Ten Training Camp Risers Heading Into the Patriots Preseason Opener

How Devin McCourty righted wrong for young fan

Day 11 blogservations: Andrews lights a fire

Mac Jones Sees Improvements With Patriots Offense

Patriots Mailbag: Tracking the secondary, trade proposals and other camp fun

Trenches Report: Matthew Judon Mentoring Young Patriots Pass-Rushers

Patriots cornerbacks continue ball-hawking ways

Day 10 blogservations: Defense continues to shine

Patriots 2022 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Vince Wilfork to be held Saturday, September 24

Richard Seymour accepts "greatest honor" of his life

Photos: Richard Seymour inducted into Pro Football Hall of Fame

Photos: Patriots host in-stadium practice

Patriots Hold In-Stadium Practice With a Different Twist

A Position-By-Position Recap of the First Two Weeks of Patriots Training Camp

New England Fan Reminders for the 2022 Preseason Opener

Fans attending Patriots home games this season will notice changes throughout the north end of Gillette Stadium and the organization wants fans to be aware of the following updates.

Aug 10, 2022 at 04:29 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

gs-adler-watermark-2022
Photo by Eric J. Adler

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – Since Patriots fans last attended a game at Gillette Stadium, construction of the most dramatic improvements since its opening in 2002 have commenced in the north end of the stadium. Fans attending Patriots home games this season will notice changes throughout the north end of Gillette Stadium and the organization wants fans to be aware of the following:

  • All entrance gates will be accessible; two gates have been renamed:
    - Ticketmaster.com Gate (formerly the PrimeSport Gate)
    - CVS Health Gate (formerly the uBid.com Gate)
    - To view a map of stadium entrances, click here.
  • Seats in the north end zone remain fully accessible and have not been affected by the construction.
  • Fans will still be able to walk between the east and west sides of the main concourse.
  • The north end zone concessions have been relocated to temporary nearby locations on the main concourse.
  • The north end zone video board is taking shape and a section of the new video board will be in place prior to the start of the 2022 regular season.
  • Please be mindful of all posted signage and adhere to construction barriers that have been erected for fan safety.
  • Ticket holders can save time accessing Gillette Stadium parking lots by purchasing prepaid parking passes. Prepaid parking passes guarantee access to stadium-side parking lots. All stadium-side Patriots parking is prepaid-only. All other general admission parking should enter through the P10 or P11 entrance.
  • Free parking will be available to any ticket holder who registers to park in our designated Delayed Exit Lot.
  • The MBTA offers train service from Boston and Providence to Patriots home games. Visit the MBTA website's Gillette Stadium Schedule for Patriots games.
  • The Gillette Stadium Clear Bag Policy will be in effect. For a list of prohibited items and other details, click here.
  • The transformation of the north end of Gillette Stadium will feature a completely reimagined Enel Plaza leading into the stadium, including a new and experiential lighthouse. Inside the stadium, there will be a massive new HD video board as well as new concession concepts and locations, new restrooms and other fan amenities. Construction is scheduled for completion prior to the 2023 NFL season. To learn more, click here.

Related Content

news

Patriots announce final Training Camp practice times

The New England Patriots confirmed the final dates for Training Camp practices open to the public.

news

Patriots 2022 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Vince Wilfork to be held Saturday, September 24

The 2022 Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Vince Wilfork will be held on Saturday, Sept. 24 at 4:00 p.m. The annual ceremony will be held on the Enel Plaza just outside the Patriots Hall of Fame presented by Raytheon Technologies.

news

Patriots Sign Rookie LB Nate Wieland

The Patriots announced that they signed rookie LB Nate Wieland.

news

Patriots Sign First-Year WR Josh Hammond

The Patriots announced that they signed first-year WR Josh Hammond.

news

24 finalists named for Class of 2023 in Seniors, Coach/Contributor categories

In separate elections announced Wednesday, the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Seniors Committee and its Coach/Contributor Committee have reduced their respective lists for consideration for the Class of 2023 to 12 Finalists each.

news

Patriots Foundation Launches Road Trip Raffle

The Patriots Foundation is giving fans an opportunity to win the experience of a lifetime. One lucky grand prize winner – and a guest – will travel on the Patriots team plane to a 2022 Patriots road game. The winner will also receive hotel accommodations, tickets to the game, pregame on-field passes and more.

news

Patriots Release Offensive Lineman Darryl Williams

The Patriots announced that they have released first-year OL Darryl Williams.

news

Launch of NFL+ Allows Fans in New England to Follow the Patriots All Season

Exclusive Streaming Subscription Service Available TODAY! Mobile Access to Every Patriots Sunday Afternoon & Primetime Game Live. 'NFL+' Available in the NFL App & NFL.com Starting at $4.99/Month.

news

Patriots release DL Byron Cowart; WR Malcolm Perry placed on Reserve/Retired

The New England Patriots announced that they have released DL Byron Cowart and that WR Malcolm Perry has been placed on Reserve/Retired.

news

Patriots sign defensive lineman Jeremiah Pharms Jr.

The New England Patriots announced that they have signed DL Jeremiah Pharms Jr. Terms of the contract were not announced.

news

Patriots release long snapper Ross Reiter

The New England Patriots announced that they have released LS Ross Reiter.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

What Patriots fans should know before coming to Gillette Stadium for preseason game vs. Giants

New England Fan Reminders for the 2022 Preseason Opener

Robert Kraft is next in line

Patriots announce final Training Camp practice times

How to Watch/Listen: Giants at Patriots

Ten Training Camp Risers Heading Into the Patriots Preseason Opener

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Press Pass: Quarterback Recap

Patriots quarterbacks Mac Jones, Brian Hoyer, and Bailey Zappe addressed the media on Tuesday, August 9, 2022.

Devin McCourty 8/9: "We're playing a game in two days. That's what it's all about. It's about now bringing this whole thing together"

Patriots defensive back Devin McCourty addresses the media on Tuesday, August 9th, 2022.

Brian Hoyer 8/9: "It's a growing process, it's a learning process, it's a teaching process"

Patriots quarterback Brian Hoyer addresses the media on Tuesday, August 9th, 2022.

Daniel Ekuale 8/9: "Just coming out here and getting better every day"

Patriots defensive lineman Daniel Ekuale addresses the media on Tuesday, August 9th, 2022.

Bailey Zappe 8/9: "Kind of the motto, just trying to get one percent better every day"

Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe addresses the media on Tuesday, August 9th, 2022.

Davon Godchaux 8/9: "I'm happy that I'm staying here for three more years"

Patriots defensive lineman Davon Godchaux addresses the media on Tuesday, August 9th, 2022.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Patriots announce final Training Camp practice times

The New England Patriots confirmed the final dates for Training Camp practices open to the public.

Patriots Training Camp Guide: Everything you need to know before attending

Fans finally will be back to Gillette Stadium and Patriot Place for Training Camp. Here's the ultimate scouting report of what to expect when you get here.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

Photos: Patriots reveal red throwback alternate uniforms for 2022

The New England Patriots unveiled new throwback alternate uniforms to be worn on select games during the 2022 NFL season. Check out photos of Patriots players Kendrick Bourne, David Andrews, Matthew Judon & Matthew Slater wearing the new jerseys, pants and helmet for the first time, and take a close up look at the details, which feature a red jersey with white and blue shoulder stripes, white pants with red and blue stripes and a white helmet with the Pat Patriot logo.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising