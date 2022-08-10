New England Fan Reminders for the 2022 Preseason Opener

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – Since Patriots fans last attended a game at Gillette Stadium, construction of the most dramatic improvements since its opening in 2002 have commenced in the north end of the stadium. Fans attending Patriots home games this season will notice changes throughout the north end of Gillette Stadium and the organization wants fans to be aware of the following:
- All entrance gates will be accessible; two gates have been renamed:
- Ticketmaster.com Gate (formerly the PrimeSport Gate)
- CVS Health Gate (formerly the uBid.com Gate)
- To view a map of stadium entrances, click here.
- Seats in the north end zone remain fully accessible and have not been affected by the construction.
- Fans will still be able to walk between the east and west sides of the main concourse.
- The north end zone concessions have been relocated to temporary nearby locations on the main concourse.
- The north end zone video board is taking shape and a section of the new video board will be in place prior to the start of the 2022 regular season.
- Please be mindful of all posted signage and adhere to construction barriers that have been erected for fan safety.
- Ticket holders can save time accessing Gillette Stadium parking lots by purchasing prepaid parking passes. Prepaid parking passes guarantee access to stadium-side parking lots. All stadium-side Patriots parking is prepaid-only. All other general admission parking should enter through the P10 or P11 entrance.
- Free parking will be available to any ticket holder who registers to park in our designated Delayed Exit Lot.
- The MBTA offers train service from Boston and Providence to Patriots home games. Visit the MBTA website's Gillette Stadium Schedule for Patriots games.
- The Gillette Stadium Clear Bag Policy will be in effect. For a list of prohibited items and other details, click here.
- The transformation of the north end of Gillette Stadium will feature a completely reimagined Enel Plaza leading into the stadium, including a new and experiential lighthouse. Inside the stadium, there will be a massive new HD video board as well as new concession concepts and locations, new restrooms and other fan amenities. Construction is scheduled for completion prior to the 2023 NFL season. To learn more, click here.