Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Thu Jul 14 - 12:00 AM | Mon Jul 18 - 11:57 PM

New England Patriots Fan Club of Arizona celebrates 25th anniversary

Patriots Position Snapshot: Tight Ends

Patriots Position Snapshot: Defensive Line

Patriots Position Snapshot: Quarterback

Analysis: Pats swap Harry to Bears

The Case for Robert Kraft

Unfiltered Mailbag: How will the new-look Patriots defense come together?

Patriots fans among happiest in NFL according to study

Versatile secondary laying early foundation

Robert Kraft, Stanley Morgan, Bucko Kilroy named semifinalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame

Patriots Mailbag: Adding pieces, looking ahead to camp

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

Behind the scenes of the Patriots throwback jersey video shoot

Judon taking leadership role in second season with Pats

Mac Jones and the year two jump at quarterback

Home Opener Sweepstakes

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots announce first set of Training Camp dates

5 Takeaways from Richard Seymour's latest appearance on "Pats from the Past"

Patriots All Access: OTA Recap

New England Patriots Fan Club of Arizona celebrates 25th anniversary

"You can pretty much go anywhere in the world. You’ll be able to find a Patriots home somewhere."

Jul 15, 2022 at 11:57 AM
Alexandra Francisco

Patriots.com writer

2021-FanStories-16x9
Photo via Scott Holt

Few things have the power to bring people together the way sports do. Especially for someone who is looking for community after moving across the country.

That's exactly what New Hampshire native Scott Holt found every Sunday around 1996, when a group of displaced Patriots fans promoted a Super Bowl watch party on local Phoenix radio. The New England Patriots Fan Club of Arizona became official the next season, with its president, Scott, along for the ride since the second-ever meeting.

This season, the club is celebrating its 25th anniversary of bringing fans together and contributing to the Patriots Foundation. And on Dec. 12 when New England travels to play the Arizona Cardinals, they'll welcome you with what's sure to be the best tailgate party at University of Phoenix Stadium.

"People tell us it makes them feel like they're back home," Scott said.

Scott left the East Coast for college, and after some time in California following his graduation from Arizona State University, work took him back to Arizona. The football fan longed for a place to watch the Patriots and meet people, and he wasn't alone in the desert.

It started off as a group of people in enemy territory getting together for football and drinks, and evolved into organized activities, fundraisers, road trips, club dues, a board of governors, and their third location.

Eventually, the Patriots Fan Club registry was established in 2005, and Scott met his wife, Tracey, a former club treasurer, at one of their gatherings around two years later.

"I'm from Nashua originally, and it's funny because I met my wife out with the Patriots Fan Club. She's from Hampton Beach," Scott said of the woman he was assigned to do food prep with ahead of one of the club's annual picnics in 2007.

Like Scott and many other members, Tracey was new to Arizona. Her specifically, by way of Chicago. The two have been married 13 years.

"A lot of people are transplants," Scott said. "We happened to have a friend of ours who was a transplant radio personality working at one of the local stations here and that's how he helped us get the word out initially. Then, as the internet and social media came to be, it was just people that had moved here and were looking for a place to watch the games. When the Patriots Fan Club registry started, and it was 10-to-15 years ago, that opened the door because now you can pretty much go anywhere in the world. You'll be able to find a Patriots home somewhere."

If you're not in Foxboro for a game, Toso's Bar and Grill in Phoenix might be the next best place.

Prior to the pandemic, fans routinely packed the restaurant to its capacity of over 250 people. Watch parties come complete with third-quarter jersey raffles and New England-style clam chowder provided by owner Dave Dilettoso, originally from Connecticut.

Trips to Foxboro are organized during the season for games and they've made the trip 19 times. Uniquely, the Fan Club of Arizona also got to have the Patriots travel to them for Super Bowl victories against the Seattle Seahawks and Atlanta Falcons.

"That was probably more than we expected," Scott said. "We probably had thousands of people roll through those two days."

The huge party caught the attention of Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft long ago, and he's visited with the club to answer questions during a tailgate and even donated Super Bowl tickets while in town for Andre Tippett's induction to the Hall of Fame.

"He's supported the club since Day 1," Scott said of Robert Kraft. "I don't think we'd be where we're at today. I hope that we've helped them with some areas too, but that they've just been amazing. I don't see here in this town or in any other sport – the way the Patriots connect with the fans."

To learn more about the New England Patriots fan clubs or find one near you, click here.

Related Content

news

What we learned from storytime with James White

The New England running back read two books to children at the Patriots Hall of Fame to launch the Read Between the Lines program on Wednesday before taking some questions.

news

Patriots fans among happiest in NFL according to study

Based on social media activity, the 2022 Happy Fan Index listed New England supporters second.

news

Robert Kraft wishes Boston Renegades luck in pursuit of 7th Women's Football Alliance title

The New England Patriots chairman and CEO called Renegades owner Molly Goodwin this week to deliver the message and offer the team a ride to Canton.

news

How Patriots led push to change NFL rule and bring red throwback uniform back

The New England Patriots on Wednesday unveiled their classic alternates, but it was years in the making.

news

Patriots present Providence Community Health Centers with $20K grant to benefit breast cancer screenings

Celebrating National Cancer Survivor Month, the New England Patriots Foundation and American Cancer Society joined together to honor the Providence Community Health Centers as one of the 2022 NFL Change Grant recipients.

news

Takeaways from Julian Edelman's appearance on 'I Am Athlete' podcast

The former New England Patriots receiver discussed his retirement, Bill Belichick and more on Monday's episode of the popular podcast.

news

Mac Jones, Panini respond after 13-year-old sells ultra-rare rookie card for $100K

Johnny Stone went viral with his reaction to pulling a 1-of-1 Mac Jones Black Finite Prizm rookie card from Panini's highly-anticipated series.

news

Throwing it 'Back to the Future': best reaction from Patriots jersey reveal

The New England Patriots announced the official revival of their red throwback uniforms Wednesday. Here's how it was received.

news

Patriots players celebrate 'bucket list' Father's Day at U.S. Open

A handful of New England Patriots were in attendance at The Country Club for the major tournament.

news

After missing son's birth, Kyle Dugger is making up for lost time this offseason

For the New England Patriots safety, being quarantined for COVID-19 while his girlfriend prematurely went into labor was an experience he'll never forget.

news

Former Patriot advances in 'America's Got Talent' with NFL Players Choir

The retired New England linebacker performed "Lean On Me" with the Players Choir to get the green light from all three judges on the show.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

New England Patriots Fan Club of Arizona celebrates 25th anniversary

Patriots Position Snapshot: Tight Ends

Patriots Position Snapshot: Defensive Line

Patriots Trade WR N'Keal Harry to Chicago

What we learned from storytime with James White

Patriots Position Snapshot: Quarterback

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots visit the Ron Burton Training Village

Patriots players David Andrews, Devin McCourty and Matthew Slater paid a visit to the Ron Burton Training Village to meet with 2022 campers to offer advice, provide leadership and prepare them for their experiences at the Ron Burton Training Village.

Giardi: Mac Jones' leadership has gone to 'next level' this offseason

NFL Network's Mike Giardi: New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones' leadership has gone to 'next level' this offseason.

Best of David Andrew's Mic'd Up

Listen to some of David Andrews' best mic'd up moments from the 2021 Patriots season at Gillette Stadium.

The Journey: Jonathan Jones

Following Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones' football journey, from being an undrafted free agent in New England to becoming a Super Bowl champion.

How can Patriots improve in '22 season? 'GMFB'

"GMFB" discuss how can New England Patriots can improve in 2022 season.

Do Your Life: John Hannah

Get an inside look into Pro Football Hall of Famer and Patriots Hall of Famer, John Hannah and see what he has been up to since his historic run in New England.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Photos: Patriots reveal red throwback alternate uniforms for 2022

The New England Patriots unveiled new throwback alternate uniforms to be worn on select games during the 2022 NFL season. Check out photos of Patriots players Kendrick Bourne, David Andrews, Matthew Judon & Matthew Slater wearing the new jerseys, pants and helmet for the first time, and take a close up look at the details, which feature a red jersey with white and blue shoulder stripes, white pants with red and blue stripes and a white helmet with the Pat Patriot logo.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

Vince Wilfork voted by fans into Patriots Hall of Fame

The New England Patriots announced today that former defensive lineman Vince Wilfork has been voted by the fans as the 32nd inductee into the Patriots Hall of Fame.

Get Outta Town! Ranking All 32 NFL Road Trips

They're all good in their own way, but some are better than others. We list every National Football League city, along with detailed advice to help you plan your next gridiron getaway.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising