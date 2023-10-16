New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 10/15

QUARTERBACK MAC JONES

Postgame Press Conference

Sunday, October 15, 2023

Q: Another difficult loss in which you guys came close and you battled in the second half. Just how frustrating is it not to be able to get that final drive where you put yourselves into maybe a field goal range?

Jones: "Definitely frustrating, but just have to watch it all and learn, and watch it with truthful eyes. That's all you can do and it just wasn't clean enough across the board. There's penalties and all sorts of things we need to clean up. It's hard to win like that, and I'm definitely frustrated for sure."

Q: How would you describe team morale right now?

Jones: "Obviously, we just lost, so it's not good. But I think we have a really good group of guys and if we choose to respond the right way then it'll be really good. If we don't, then it'll go the other way. I know I'm going to be positive always, that's my goal. Try to work hard like I've been doing and bring people with me. I know we've been saying that, and the results haven't been there. I guess maybe look at the process and see what we need to change to get better because the results aren't there."

Q: How'd you feel about the pace that you guys worked with on the scoring drive where Rhamondre Stevenson ended up going for the touchdown and it ended up being almost a 10-minute drive? Were you guys operating fast enough in your opinion?

Jones: "Honestly, I just tried to get the call and call it in the huddle. The coaches do a good job of managing all that stuff. I did want to push the tempo a little bit more than just the operation and everything, but we were subbing a lot, and that's part of putting pressure on the defense, playing fast and getting in and out of the huddle to put the pressure on the defense."

Q: At this point, how confident are you that you are the right person for the job in terms of the quarterback of this team and could help turn this team around?

Jones: "I'm confident. I think that comes from years of experience and earning respect from people. I think I've done that. But once again, I'm trying to win every game that I play in and I'm not doing it. I just really want to focus on how I can bring these guys with me, how we can clean up the little things. It takes all 11 and that's important. And to be the leader of that 11 is a lot of stress, but that's why I play this game. And I really want to win. I'm doing a lot of things to do that during the week, but for whatever reason it's just not happening on Sunday."

Q: I know you haven't watched the game yet, but the deep ball down the sideline to DeVante Parker at the end there, when you guys were backed up in your own end, did you have a chance to talk to him after? You put the ball in a pretty good spot for him to make the catch.

Jones: DP [DeVante Parker] is a great deep ball threat and we kind of agreed that we wanted that route. So, just tough play. If it goes one way, we might go down there and win. If it goes the other way, we didn't. It's just tough, it's football. But at the end of the day, I have a lot of trust in the receivers and I felt like their energy this week was really good and they've been very confident that they can get open and catch the ball and they've shown that at times, for sure."

Q: How much would you like to have back that interception back on the pass to Hunter Henry?

Jones: "Interceptions are part of the game, and I didn't make a good throw. I was just trying to do too much and they got three points from it, and that sits on me. So, I do think the communication was really good and we have to continue to build on that throughout these next games and all that because if you're not communicating, there's no way you have a chance. So, we got that part kind of fixed."

Q: Do you feel like it's the same mistakes that are really keeping the offense from getting rolling week after week, whether it's penalties or turnover?

Jones: "Yeah, I think we work so hard, and we've put an emphasis on it. Those are a part of the game, but at the same time, I like to put them in different buckets. Was it a forced penalty? Or were you giving effort and they just called it. It is what it is. The unforced ones are the ones that you want to take away and we have too many of those --penalties, turnovers, all that stuff. We definitely need to improve but have to keep swinging. If you don't swing, you're not going to get any hits. Definitely going to keep swinging."

Q: Do you think you and your team know what its identity offensively is?