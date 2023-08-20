New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 8/19

QUARTERBACK MAC JONES

Postgame Press Conference

Saturday, August 19, 2023

(on how he and the team are doing) "We are doing alright. I think that was definitely tough to see him go down like that and just kind of realize the whole situation. We are all together. I think (Matthew) Slater did a great job explaining it to the team, just how you can't take anything for granted. You want to be there for one another; want to be there for him, his family. I've known him since high school. We played 7-on-7 football together so definitely one of my brothers. It sounds like he is doing a lot better from what they are telling us and that is awesome."

(on what type of player and person Isaiah Bolden is) "Like I said I am very fortunate to have played with him in 7-on-7 football when I was a high schooler; just a young guy. He is a physical, tough football player. I just hope that he is okay. I know that he is going to do whatever he can to get back. He has done a great job coming in this year trying to play really tough defense. He has done a great job. Just tough knowing that I have known him for so long. He is just the ultimate competitor."

(on if the league is developing a heightened awareness towards player injuries) "Yeah, I think it is probably the right move to do that and everything revolves around him and how his family is doing and all that stuff. We weren't in a good head space. Nobody was on either side of the ball. Obviously, that is above all our pay grade, but we decided, Slater and Coach (Belichick) and everybody on the other team just thought it was probably better to hang it up for the night and just try to come together really as a team and really just think about him and his family."

(on heading to Nashville next week) "Yeah, I think hopefully it will continue to be positive with the updates that we get and obviously just continue to come together as a team. I think we've done that this week during the practices and I felt like there was a little bit of camaraderie and things like that. I think we just need to carry that over and let these tough times keep building us up. Obviously, we hope that he is okay and we get positive updates and just keep plugging along as best we can, but definitely tough."

(on both teams coming together at the end of the game) "Yeah, I think it is important just as people right, beyond the game of football, just understand that we have to love each other, and we are out here doing something that lots of people would love to do. So to see somebody, especially your teammate and friend on the ground and not doing well, it is hard, right? I think everybody on that field realized that this game is very big, but there are other things that are also very important, and that is the game of life. I think both teams realized that and I don't think either of us are going to take anything for granted."

(on Coach Belichick) "Yeah I think that Coach Belichick did a good job there talking with Slater and the leadership of our team. Obviously handled the situation and him and Slater did a great job in the locker room just talking to the team like he always does. He tries to bring us together, you know, and it is all real emotion. We really appreciate him and Slater, and all those leaders on our team that can kind of bring us together during tough times. So I thought that was smart."

(on how scary it is to see the stretcher come out) "Yeah, I think it is tough, right? It's nothing that you want to see every day, but all you can do is just pray and hope that whoever is hurt in the situation is that everything is okay. For me, I think about my family, right? Some guys think about their kids or whatnot and that is a tough thing. So definitely just try to pray and realize that freak accidents happen, but it is tough to sit there and just act like everything is just okay too, you know? Definitely, we are going to continue to pray and that is what we did on the field with Slater too. I thought that was great to do that and just come together."