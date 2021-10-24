New York Jets Postgame Quotes 10/24

QUARTERBACK ZACH WILSON

POSTGAME PRESS CONFERENCE

October 24, 2021

Q: Can you describe what happened on that play from what you can tell?

ZW: Yeah, I threw the ball and I think my toe kind of just got stuck in the ground and Judon just kind of fell on it with all of his weight and that kind of twisted it. Felt a pop there and it just was – obviously thinking of the worst-case scenario in my head which sucks but just making sure it's going to be alright hopefully. Just get it checked out. It's obviously frustrating, injuries are part of the game of football so just dealing with them as we can and be able to come back.

Q: What knee is injured?

ZW: Yeah, my right knee, which the play before, because I know a lot of people have asked about that, was my left knee and luckily, I completely popped up fine. I had no issues at all on the throwaway and the play before. It looked bad, but luckily just bent my knee like normal and then unfortunately I hurt my knee on the next play. That was actually the other knee, my right knee.

Q: What's the prognosis?

ZW: We're not sure yet. We're hoping to figure out more details tomorrow when we get the MRI, but obviously hoping for the best-case scenario.

Q: Was it a PCL injury?

ZW: Yeah. I mean, that's what we've heard so far. That's what I think would probably be the best-case scenario. I'm not really sure. I don't know a lot about the PCL. Obviously, the pain really isn't there. It just kind of feels like something's a little off as far as just being loose or unstable a little bit. So, just making sure we get the MRI to clear up things.

Q: You have two back-to-back games coming up with a Thursday night game, do you think you're going to miss the next two games?

ZW: I wouldn't say that. I'm definitely not planning on that. I'm hoping I can get in there and do what I can to come back as fast as possible, making sure everything's good. So, once we get these results, just hit the rehab and everything for long and just find out what I'm capable of doing and trying it back as fast as possible.

Q: Did you feel the hits were legal?

ZW: Yeah, I wouldn't necessarily say that the one I hurt it on was anything bad. I didn't watch the clip. I didn't think he had tried to hurt me. I think the first one, just because he went for my knees, I thought it was a little out there. I didn't understand the situation he had, if he had no other option or whatever it was there. But yeah, I think that injuries are just part of the game.

Q: We talk so much about you guys coming out and starting fast, how disappointing was it to start like that?

ZW: Yeah, it was, but at the same time we just move on. You can't make it bigger than it is and I thought we put some good things together on the second drive and were able to convert. I think that was part of the game, is it didn't look great from the first drive but oh well, then you've got to move on and it's not always going to be and so I thought we did some good things in the drive after.

Q: Overall, what have the last few hours been like for you?

ZW: Yeah, frustrating. I just sat in there asking him, 'Can I go back in?', or 'What can I do?' Once they said the best thing to do is probably obviously not to play and to make sure we find out what's wrong first, I just kind of sat in there on my phone and watched the game on my phone and just tried to see everything that was going on. Obviously I wanted the best for those guys, to come out there and get it done. We're going to keep getting better. It's a big process for us.

Q: What was the reasoning for staying in the locker room?

ZW: Yeah. I was really in there just starting pretty much the rehab process, icing and stem and all the different things that you can do at this point. Honestly, probably just cooling down a little bit and I'm trying to watch the game and it was obviously frustrating.

Q: From a team perspective, coming off a loss, how do you deal with it?

ZW: Yeah, you move on. You move on. We're not going to let this beat us up because we're in this for the long run and it's a process. As long as we just keep trying to get better every single game and we keep going to work and guys don't try and do too much, all the way across the board, including us in the quarterback room, just taking what they give us, we'll eventually get there.

Q: What did you think about how Mike White played?

ZW: Awesome. I said to him in there, that's a hard situation, to step in there and he hasn't taken many reps, obviously hasn't played very much in a live game before, but I thought he played really well. I thought he came in there composed and I thought he did a great job leading them with some really good drives and I really did think he did. He played well.

Q: What's the mood like in the locker room right now?

ZW: Yeah, guys are obviously frustrated, but I would say determined. Guys want to get better and the message around is, we're going to be all right, keep getting in the film room, keep getting better and it will be all right.

Q: After coming off a bye week, how disappointing is it to only play about a quarter of the game and to have this loss?

ZW: Yeah, of course frustrating but I'd say being pissed off or upset about that probably really doesn't help us. We just have to understand that that's what happened, and that's part of the game and adversity is going to hit just like that and it's always about how you respond, and I think the guys have the right message and the right demeanor as far as that goes. And so, that's exactly what we're going to try and do.

Q: What was Robert Saleh's message to you guys following the game?

ZW: Yeah, exactly. Kind of what I just said, how are you going to respond when adversity hits? Every good team that I've been on in my life, looking back till I was playing PeeWee football, it always sucked before it got better. No one ever really just walks into situations and it's the greatest thing from the beginning and I think guys understand that. That it's a process and we've just got to keep getting better and we've just all got to be accountable of our mistakes and what things we could have done better. As long as we just keep getting better, I think it'll take care of itself.

Q: What was going through your mind when you first got injured and they were tending to you?