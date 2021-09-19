New York Jets Postgame Quotes 9/19

Quarterback Zach Wilson

Connor Hughes, The Athletic: What were you seeing out there? What do you think led to the abundance of turnovers?

They did a good job. It's tough when your first two passes are interceptions. We're putting our team, defense especially, in a bad spot there. I've got to do a better job executing, decision making, just being smart with the ball. Turnovers are a big deciding factor in winning games and I thought our defense played well and I've got to do a better job executing.

Connor Hughes, The Athletic: Did you feel the game get away from you at all? Were you pressing the issue?

I wouldn't say pressing. I felt like there was a lack of rhythm and I think it's obviously because when your first two passes are interceptions it's tough to find that rhythm, you're not on the field much, all of a sudden the first quarter's over and we've only had a couple plays out there on the field. We've got to start better. I've got to start better. And then really we've just got to execute better across the board. I'm going to take that this week and it's on my shoulders. I've got to do better.

Rich Cimini, ESPN: On the first one, they had a delayed blitz up the middle, No. 8 (Ja'Whaun Bentley), so you saw him coming at you. Did you hurry that one at all?

No, they were in man coverage and I saw I had CD (Corey Davis) over the middle working a one-on-one and based on how the guy was playing it, I probably just shouldn't have thrown it. That's really what it comes down to. I was still within my timing when I threw that ball it didn't matter where No. 8 was. Of course, when we get to the sideline they're talking about how they can pick up No. 8 and all that, but it had nothing to do with the throw.

Bruce Beck, WNBC: How do you let a game like this not shake your confidence?

Yeah, this is what we sign up for, right? And there are going to be games like this and the ups and downs. We saw it last week in the first half as well. We just keep getting reminded how long this season is and how we can just get back and keep getting better and everything, and so I just have to remember the situation that I'm in and I'm an important piece in this whole thing and how can I just keep learning and getting better? You've got to keep that swag and that mojo every single week.

Al Iannazzone, Newsday: Did that happen at all in the game? Were you overthinking things after those picks and everything? Were you losing confidence?

No, I wouldn't say that. That's what I feel like you have to be able to be good at and it's tough because, obviously, you're frustrated about things that have happen, but there's that switch inside where you just have to hit the reset button. Every single play is a new play. I've just got to tell myself, 'Hey, I can't be gun shy, I got to swing it around, I've got to still be aggressive down the field, especially when we're down, and I've got to take care of the ball.' When things don't go right, you've just got to move on.

Brian Costello, New York Post: Coach Saleh was just in here and said sometimes boring football is okay. Take the checkdowns and things like that. Is that tough, though, when you're back there to say, okay, just take the sure throws and not try to make something happen?

No, I wouldn't say it's tough. When you're in man coverage, how are your checkdowns open? There's a man who's following the back. It doesn't just go down to that. It really goes down to I've got to make better throws and better decisions and just getting on the same page as my guys. And then there are times at the end and two-minute situations when guys are falling off, I do have to get down to my checkdowns more. I threw a couple but there were a few I should've thrown quicker. I would say at the end of the game it does get tough, right? Now you are trying to score a lot of points and so you know you have to push the ball down the field, but it is sometimes tough to just throw a checkdown in that situation, but not early on.

What made it so tough against the Patriots defense? What were they throwing at you?

Yeah, they did a good job. I wouldn't say that they do a ton as far as coverage wise. I feel like we had a good idea and we were seeing the field well. It was just a lack of execution. I can think of multiple plays where I feel like I've got to see something better or get something faster or make even just a better throw and it was the right decision.

Did they take Corey away today?

I wouldn't necessarily say that. I feel like it was just kind of the flow of the game. Corey's going to do his thing and we're going to do what we can. You've got to give them props. They played well.

Connor Hughes, The Athletic: In the second half against the Panthers, it seemed like you guys as an offense really started to get going. Obviously, today for four quarters it was a pretty big step back. What happened? Was there a change? Was there just something like you're trying to do too much? Just what was it?

Yeah, probably a little bit of trying to do too much. I would just say a lack of execution. It's tough to not have any rhythm when you're not doing well overall as an offense, just to keep saying next play, next drive. We've got to do a better job of that. I've got to do a better job of that. We're going to keep getting better. You've got to give these guys props. I thought the defense, they did a good job. They played some good coverages and manned us up on the back end. They threw some of their different coverages at us as far as zones as well. I thought they executed well and I've got to play better.

The fans walked in here excited, how did it feel to have them walk out of here as disappointed as they did.

They should be, right? They should be disappointed. I thought our defense played well and they deserve to see good football. We work our butts off to be able to come in here and play well and so it's tough when you don't do that. And so we're going to do what we can this week to keep getting better and we're going to just hit that reset button and keep learning from all these things.

DJ Bien-Aime, New York Daily News: On that fourth interception, what happened on that play?

Yeah, really it was just kind of lack of execution, I would say. I don't know there's really much we can say right there, it's just understanding what they're giving us, seeing the field the right way, and making sure I make good throws and take care of the ball. It's just understanding what they give us.

(follow up) What coverage were they in on that fourth interception? Did they confuse you? Like what happened?

It was the one out on the sideline. Is that the one you're talking about? They were playing their two-trap coverage. Saw the field well. They did a good job of taking away my checkdown to the side. We did have a little bit of confusion out there on the side, but the ball's in my hands, I've got to take care of the ball.

Steve Serby, New York Post: Did you have a reaction when they booed early in the fourth quarter. Did you hear the boos?

I mean, I'm not paying attention to it, but they should be booing, right? Exactly what I just said, we didn't play well on offense. Our defense gave us a good chance to win and we didn't execute and we didn't move the ball well and we didn't score any points, so we've got to do a better job there.

Connor Hughes, The Athletic: Zach, a lot was made when you were first drafted about the competition level of BYU and how there was going to be a jump when you got here to the NFL. Through two games have you experienced that? Have you seen a significant change in the competition from what you faced?

Yeah, I mean, my perspective on that whole thing is that everything evens itself out. I feel like the talent that I was playing with at BYU was similar to the guys we were playing against, so I feel like now I'm playing with a bunch of NFL players which helps me play against a bunch of NFL players. I think as far as that goes, it all evens itself out. Yes, there are great athletes. These d-lineman are fast. The safeties are fast, they can run. I wouldn't say that's the reason for our struggles out there on the field. I would just say that's a lack of execution and following the details, more so.

Brian Costello, New York Post: When you look at the picks, how many of them were bad decisions, how many of them were just bad throws?

I don't know exactly, I think I'm going to go back and watch the film. I think, unfortunately, there were a couple that I wasn't mad about the decision. Obviously, the one on the left side of the field, I've got to take care of the ball. Bust or not, seeing the coverage, whatever, I saw what they were doing, I've just got to take care of the ball and as soon as it's not there, the checkdown's not there, throw the ball away, get out of the pocket, throw it away, make a play, whatever. I felt like I was seeing the field well. We've just got to execute and I've got to make good decisions.

Bruce Beck, WNBC: To get to where you want to go, do you accept that there are going to be days like this?

Of course. It's challenging. This is a tough league and we understand that there are going to be adversity and how can you fight back and the best ones are the ones that can go in there and regroup and still have that confidence coming into next week.

Steve Serby, New York Post: Would you sum up your day as trying to do too much, do you think?

No, I wouldn't say that. I wouldn't say I was trying to do too much. I would say a lack of execution.

So were the Patriots, were they doing a lot of fronts to try to confuse you guys?

Not necessarily. We understood what personnel they were going to throw at us. We knew what the base defense, nickels, dimes packages, all those different things were going to look like. It really comes down to execution. I can't tell you anything else besides that. I felt like we knew what they were giving us. We've just got to execute.

Did you feel like you were seeing ghosts out there?

(Laughs) No, most definitely not.

Joey Chandler, NJ.com: What improvements did you notice in your offensive line compared to last week?