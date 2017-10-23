News Blitz 10/23: Pats back in the groove

The Patriots turned in their most complete effort of the season in demolishing the Atlanta Falcons, 23-7, at Gillette Stadium on Sunday night. New England made sure the rematch of Super Bowl LI was never in doubt and left the Falcons searching for answers.
ESPN.com wonder what has happened to the once-potent Falcons offense after the Patriots were able to complete shut them down in the Foxborough fog.
David Harris saw his most extensive action of the season and ESPNBoston.com has Bill Belichick talking about the linebacker. Dion Lewis continued to build on his recent momentum with another solid effort as the team's lead back. Belichick said the fog made for some unique conditions. The defense is back, and so too are the Patriots Super Bowl hopes.
*The Boston Globe *says the Patriots tend to be active come the trade deadline, which is coming up quickly on Halloween. The Patriots controlled this Super Bowl rematch from the outset. It was the latest example of the vast improvements being made on defense for the Patriots.
There was some bad news on an otherwise perfect night for the Patriots as NBC's Michelle Tafoya reported that Nate Solder's son, Hudson, is dealing with chemo treatments in his continued fight with cancer. The Boston Herald offers the best and worst from the dominating win over Atlanta. The Patriots four-headed monster in the backfield finally came to life. The Falcons are still fighting one crippling hangover in Atlanta.
*The Patriot Ledger *says the Patriots will soon be hitting the road after their bye week. MassLive.com says Lewis continues to be the lead dog in the Patriots backfield. Lots of solid grades in the report card. NBC Sports Boston says the Patriots put forth another killer performance against Atlanta.