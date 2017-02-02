Official website of the New England Patriots

Bill Belichick 5/27: 'Impressed with the way that the guys are working'

'21 Patriots start the process again

Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick Issue Statements on Retirement of Adam Vinatieri

Former Patriots, Colts teammates celebrate Adam Vinatieri's legendary career after retirement announcement 

Adam Vinatieri announces retirement on 'Pat McAfee Show'

Patriots Announce Veteran Jersey Numbers

Onwenu setting offseason groundwork

Meyers striving for consistency

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Julio Jones trade, breaking down the QBs and more

Photos: Patriots Kick Off 2021 OTAs

NFL Notes: Patrick Chung still part of the action

High-energy Barmore has the tools to dominate

Former Patriot Eugene Chung opens up about experience as an Asian-American athlete, coach on 'Boston Globe' panel

O-line rookie Sherman's flexibility could prove his strength

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

Lawrence Guy excited to be reunited with some old teammates

'Game isn't too big' for Joshuah Bledsoe

Patriots Sign LS Wes Farnsworth

Uche, Dugger look to Pats legends for second-year jump

NFL Notes: Not much prime-time love for Patriots

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Finding roster strengths and weaknesses

Report: Patriots bringing back quarterback Brian Hoyer

Reports: Patriots bolster offensive line depth

Constant compete defines Mac Jones' rise to Patriots

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

News Blitz 2/2: More from Houston

Feb 02, 2017 at 07:03 AM
headshot-paul-perillo-final
Paul Perillo

Patriots.com Writer

The Patriots and Falcons will meet with the media for the final time on Thursday but there was still plenty to talk about for both teams.

The Boston Globe says rookie Elandon Roberts backs up his talk with hard hits. Also, there's a piece on how the Patriots consistently make in-season trades work to their advantage. The Boston Herald's notebook leads with Nate Ebner looking to go from the Olympics to Super Bowl champion. Alan Branch was added to the team's injury report with a toe injury.

Atlanta's Courtney Upshaw is a big fan of his college teammate Dont'a Hightower. WEEI.com says it's easy to see why Hightower is such a great leader. The Patriots unheralded group of receivers is getting the job done. The Patriots backup quarterbacks have learned well under Tom Brady's guidance. The Herald's staff makes some predictions for Sunday.

On the Atlanta side, ESPN.com says Matt Ryan has won over the city and surpassed Michael Vick. Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan will have his bag of tricks full for the Patriots. Sunday's game figures to be quite a show between Josh McDaniels and Shanahan.

Jarrett Bell of USA Today is the AFC's pool reporter and he provided a summary of the Patriots Wednesday practice. Peter King of MMQB.com is handling those duties for the Falcons.

Dan Shaughnessy of the Boston Globe says Roger Goodell did plenty of talking but gave us few answers. Shortly after Goodell's state of the league press conference, Robert Kraft indicated he would extend an invitation to the commissioner to attend the 2017 season-opener at Gillette Stadium if the Patriots were able to win on Sunday. Goodell confirmed the Patriots would be playing the Raiders next season in Mexico City.

The Providence Journal has Hightower "looking forward" to a Jamie Collins-like payday. They also recount fullback James Develin's long road from Brown to the Super Bowl. Dante Scarnecchia only knows one way to succeed. Danny Amendola is enjoying his time back home. The Attleboro Sun-Chronicle says Stephen Gostkowski is ready if needed with the game on the line. The Worcester Telegram says Malcolm Butler is not resting on his laurels.

MassLive.com writes that Martellus Bennett's stats aren't "sexy" because he blocks, unlike most tight ends. Jonathan Jones could be the next Malcolm Butler. Hightower says LeGarrette Blount makes opponents "a little shaky." Mohamed Sanu says he was very close to joining the Patriots as a free agent last offseason.

CSNNE.com says Marcus Cannon is the key to slowing down NFL sacks leaderVic Beasley. The Patriots offense has started slow in all of its previous Super Bowls. Belichick believes Wes Welker will succeed as an NFL coach. Julio Jones says he can't be covered one-on-one and CSNNE.com wonders of the Patriots would even try. Devonta Freeman says the Falcons are unstoppable on offense. Boston.com wonders how important stopping Jones is for the Patriots chances.

NESN.com says Alan Branch is the leader of the young defensive line, even if he doesn't want to be. They also say that defense will be the determining factor on Sunday. Bennett says the Patriots have been like a Wes Anderson film. Brandon Bolden is thankful for his relationship with Brady. Despite constant rumors to the contrary, Jimmy Garoppolo hasn't even thought about being traded.

ESPN.com offers some picks for the year-end NFL awards, which will be handed out Saturday night.

ESPN.com takes a look at the officiating crew for Sunday's game and says to expect Carl Cheffers to let the boys play.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

OTA Blogservations 5/27: Patriots get things started

The media got its first look at the 2021 Patriots during Thursday's OTA session in Foxborough.
news

Adam Vinatieri announces retirement on 'Pat McAfee Show'

The former Patriots kicker calls it a career after 24 seasons in the NFL.
news

Report: NFL owners adjust roster cutdown schedule

With a three-game preseason now a reality, the NFL owners have tweaked the schedule for roster cutdowns.
news

Patriots Announce Veteran Jersey Numbers

The New England Patriots have released the updated jersey numbers for their veteran players.
news

NFL Notes: Patrick Chung still part of the action

Retired safety Patrick Chung is still around the Patriots and helping out young players however he can.
news

High-energy Barmore has the tools to dominate

The Patriots second-round pick from Alabama has all the pieces necessary to make a big impact on defense.
news

O-line rookie Sherman's flexibility could prove his strength

An in-depth look at the football journey of New England's 2021 sixth-round draft choice, offensive lineman Will Sherman of Colorado.
news

'Game isn't too big' for Joshuah Bledsoe

Patriots sixth-round pick Joshuah Bledsoe is used to being put in high-pressure situations.
news

'Sooner' or Later: Patriots getting 'alpha dog' pass rusher in Perkins

His college position coach offers valuable insight into Patriots 2021 third-round draft choice Ronnie Perkins.
news

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Finding roster strengths and weaknesses

Patriots fans are wondering about the low-round draft picks, depth chart holes and roster rules from 2020 that could return.
news

NFL Notes: Not much prime-time love for Patriots

The Patriots are scheduled to appear in prime time just three times this season after doing so five times a year ago.
news

Constant compete defines Mac Jones' rise to Patriots

The Patriots first-round pick has been competing all the way back to his early days growing up in Florida.

Latest News

Jalen Mills "all in" as Patriots ramp up OTAs

Patriots News Blitz 5/28: Early takeaways from OTAs

Matthew Slater speaks on addiction in the NFL panel: 'It just takes people who care'

Patriots Sign TE Troy Fumagalli; Release LB LaRoy Reynolds and FB Danny Vitale

Hunter Henry fitting right in

OTA Blogservations 5/27: Patriots get things started

MORE LATEST NEWS

Trending Video

Memorial Day Garden Ceremony

The Memorial Day Flag Garden at Patriot Place honors, mourns and remembers military personnel who have died in the performance of their military duties while serving in the United States Armed Forces. A signage display honors user submitted heroes, with one flag placed for each name. On Friday, May 28, Robert and Josh Kraft participated in a wreath laying ceremony to commemorate the fallen.

Adam Vinatieri Tribute

Former Patriots kicker Adam Vinatieri announced his retirement yesterday. Here is a look back at his iconic career with the New England Patriots.

Key Takeaways from Thursday's OTA

Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault offer their key takeaways from the first day of media access to New England Patriots organized team activities (OTAs).

Kendrick Bourne 5/27: 'Grateful for OTAs'

Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne addresses the media via video conference on Thursday, May 27, 2021.

Hunter Henry 5/27: 'Trying to build that timing and chemistry on the field and off the field'

Patriots tight end Hunter Henry addresses the media via video conference on Thursday, May 27, 2021.

Henry Anderson 5/27: 'Still trying to learn the fundamentals and basics of the defense'

Patriots defensive lineman Henry Anderson addresses the media via video conference on Thursday, May 27, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising